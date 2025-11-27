Wilmington's Beautiful Suburb Is A Coastal Nook With Winding Creeks And Laid-Back Vibes
There's nothing quite like a visit to North Carolina's coast, with its myriad of beaches, coastal towns, and charming small communities. And on the southern end of the coast lies America's best riverfront walk in Wilmington. The city is a great destination where you can discover history and nature while exploring the Cape Fear River and the coast. Though there's a ton to do downtown, Wilmington's diverse neighborhoods and suburbs offer a slower pace that may fit your vibe a bit more. If that's what you're looking for, Myrtle Grove is a great candidate for your next base in the Wilmington Metro Area.
Nestled on the southern end of the city, Myrtle Grove is about 20 minutes from downtown. It's a community with fewer than 13,000 residents, according to the 2025 World Population Review. Myrtle Grove is mostly a residential community with over 80% of the residents owning their homes, as per Niche, and there is also Trinity Landing, a retirement community on the waterfront. The area has a number of small parks that offer a more nature-centric experience, as well as several marinas and boat launches for water activities. You'll also see Everett Creek in the suburb, with the Cape Fear River to its left, and the Masonboro Island Reserve to the right. An added bonus: Myrtle Grove is within easy reach of the three island beaches in the Wilmington Area — Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach, and Kure Beach.
Explore the outdoors in Myrtle Grove
While you're in Myrtle Grove, you'd be remiss not to go exploring in nature when beaches, the river, and even the Intracoastal Waterway are right in the neighborhood. Start small and visit one of the community parks; Trails End Park is a great jump-off point if you're looking for chances to get on the water. There is a boat ramp in the park for boat launch access of kayaks and small boats, a fishing pier, and ample parking. Some boat charters, like Seahawk Inshore Fishing Charters, also use the ramp for their boat trips. If you'd rather explore on land, Hanover Pines Nature Park offers a space to take a break with a picnic shelter, a dog park, and 1.25 miles of walking trail to stretch your legs.
Masonboro Island Reserve is another charming nature adventure to explore while in Myrtle Grove. The reserve is the largest undisturbed barrier island along the southern part of the North Carolina coast and is dedicated to research and education, and is a stunning wildlife habitat. Some of the animals you might see include various bird species, fish, and sea turtles. The reserve is only accessible by boat, and from Myrtle Grove, you can head to the Trails End Park boat ramp to reach the island. Once you're here, you can go hiking, see the wildlife, go surfing, and even do primitive camping. Keep in mind to travel responsibly and not disturb the habitat and wildlife you might encounter.
Plan your stay in Myrtle Grove
Take your holiday to the next level by choosing Beau Rivage Golf and Resort as your accommodations at Myrtle Grove. The spot is known for its stay and play amenities, which let you have fun without leaving the resort grounds. Guests will find six pickleball courts and an 18-hole golf course, perfect for your downtime. On the course, you'll find rolling hills, dunes, pines, and valleys that make it more than just your typical golf game. You'll also find 11 holes that feature Cape Fear estuaries.
While there's a restaurant and bar available in the grounds, don't miss sampling the local cuisine. Being located near the water, the seafood fare shines at several restaurants in the area. According to one Yelp review, the spot to try is the unassuming restaurant of Cape Fear Seafood Company. It's a spot inside a mall, but it hits the spot with its coastal indoor decor and quality seafood.
A trip to Myrtle Grove and the Wilmington area might not be complete without visiting the three island beaches that are in proximity. Carolina Beach is just about 10 minutes away by car, and a little further down is Kure Beach, 15 minutes from Myrtle Grove. Up north, Wrightsville (North Carolina's best seaside town) is less than 30 minutes away. Beyond their gorgeous beaches and lively events, these spots are also quite TV famous as locations where 'The Summer I Turned Pretty" was filmed.