Wilmington's Beautiful Suburb Is A Coastal Nook With Winding Creeks And Laid-Back Vibes

There's nothing quite like a visit to North Carolina's coast, with its myriad of beaches, coastal towns, and charming small communities. And on the southern end of the coast lies America's best riverfront walk in Wilmington. The city is a great destination where you can discover history and nature while exploring the Cape Fear River and the coast. Though there's a ton to do downtown, Wilmington's diverse neighborhoods and suburbs offer a slower pace that may fit your vibe a bit more. If that's what you're looking for, Myrtle Grove is a great candidate for your next base in the Wilmington Metro Area.

Nestled on the southern end of the city, Myrtle Grove is about 20 minutes from downtown. It's a community with fewer than 13,000 residents, according to the 2025 World Population Review. Myrtle Grove is mostly a residential community with over 80% of the residents owning their homes, as per Niche, and there is also Trinity Landing, a retirement community on the waterfront. The area has a number of small parks that offer a more nature-centric experience, as well as several marinas and boat launches for water activities. You'll also see Everett Creek in the suburb, with the Cape Fear River to its left, and the Masonboro Island Reserve to the right. An added bonus: Myrtle Grove is within easy reach of the three island beaches in the Wilmington Area — Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach, and Kure Beach.