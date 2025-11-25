The World's Biggest Christmas Shop Is The Festive Gem Of Michigan's 'Little Bavaria'

If you want Christmas cheer year-round, there's a shop in one of Michigan's picture-perfect towns that can make it happen. The music of sleigh bells hums through the air, thousands of ornaments deck towering shelves and aisles, and you can browse through decorations from around the world. That's exactly what you'll find at Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland.

Here, you can personalize hand-painted ornaments, explore themed trinkets from 70 countries, and stand under thousands of lights on its Christmas Lane. Bronner's was named the world's largest Christmas store by the World Record Academy, and the building alone covers 320,000 square feet, which is nearly the size of 5.5 football fields. The store is based in Frankenmuth, Michigan's "Little Bavaria," a quaint city with horse-drawn carriages and German-style architecture that add to the festive atmosphere. So get that Christmas list finalized and make a beeline for the largest Christmas shop on the planet (outside of Santa's workshop, obviously).