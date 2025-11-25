Costco's Sleek, Portable Bench Is A Top-Rated Camping Essential For Fireside Seating

Camping is a great way to escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. And as the weather becomes colder, sitting by a campfire with a warm mug of cocoa or a full glass of red wine is one of the best ways to pass an evening out amongst nature. Unfortunately, if you've got a big family or group, fitting all the seats you need for everyone to sit comfortably around the fire can be a packing nightmare. This is a big reason why so many Costco members are recommending the CORE 6' Fold in Half Bench, which currently comes in a pack of two for $100.

Each bench is 6 feet long when fully open, but only 3 feet long when folded up. The powder-coated steel legs also fold in, so it's just over 3 inches thick when folded. Considering each bench can support up to 600 pounds in weight (about three or four adults), they take up very little space in your car. Based on Costco member reviews online, the bench is a highly rated item for camping, tailgates, parties, and barbecues. It has 4.7/5 stars from over 450 reviews, including almost 400 5-star reviews (at the time of writing).

Multiple customers have highlighted the portable bench as one of their most useful items when camping. One customer highlighted its easy portability, thanks to the handle and lightweight design (15.8 pounds each). Another happy camper commented on how easy they were to set up and store away after returning home. "We have a folding table and with these folding benches, we use it while camping, in our backyard during parties, and as a dining table and bench at my parents' apartment," another customer wrote online.