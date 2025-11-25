Costco's Sleek, Portable Bench Is A Top-Rated Camping Essential For Fireside Seating
Camping is a great way to escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. And as the weather becomes colder, sitting by a campfire with a warm mug of cocoa or a full glass of red wine is one of the best ways to pass an evening out amongst nature. Unfortunately, if you've got a big family or group, fitting all the seats you need for everyone to sit comfortably around the fire can be a packing nightmare. This is a big reason why so many Costco members are recommending the CORE 6' Fold in Half Bench, which currently comes in a pack of two for $100.
Each bench is 6 feet long when fully open, but only 3 feet long when folded up. The powder-coated steel legs also fold in, so it's just over 3 inches thick when folded. Considering each bench can support up to 600 pounds in weight (about three or four adults), they take up very little space in your car. Based on Costco member reviews online, the bench is a highly rated item for camping, tailgates, parties, and barbecues. It has 4.7/5 stars from over 450 reviews, including almost 400 5-star reviews (at the time of writing).
Multiple customers have highlighted the portable bench as one of their most useful items when camping. One customer highlighted its easy portability, thanks to the handle and lightweight design (15.8 pounds each). Another happy camper commented on how easy they were to set up and store away after returning home. "We have a folding table and with these folding benches, we use it while camping, in our backyard during parties, and as a dining table and bench at my parents' apartment," another customer wrote online.
Considerations for a fold-in-half bench
While the CORE 6' Fold in Half Bench has mostly positive reviews, not everyone likes its design. Some customers say the middle of the bench is liable to give out, even when you're not exceeding the weight limit. The lack of a locking support in the middle could be the reason why this is happening. Because of this, some customers have had friends fall off the bench when it suddenly shifts or folds inwards. It's not necessarily a deal breaker and most people don't seem to encounter this problem, but it is one to consider, especially if you intend on seating a lot of people with them.
The outer leg supports have a much better design, with automatic locks that support a range of movements. The bench also has a UV-protective coating and rust and stain proofing to help make it more durable when being frequently used outdoors. These two benches might not be your main seat while you're camping, but based on reviews and actual campers' testimonials, they can be really invaluable when ensuring everyone has a comfortable place to sit around the fire. Costco's affordable Mac Sports Double Camping Chair might be a better option if you usually camp as a couple and don't have to seat so many people.
After you've got your campfire seating sorted, you just need to ensure your drinks stay cold. The Igloo 83-Quart Dual Zone Active Cooler is basically a portable refrigerator and a massive upgrade for car camping. If you want to cook around the fire, you could opt for the Camp Chef Tundra 3 Burner Stove, a portable camping stove that cooks for a crowd.