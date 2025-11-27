Asheville's Art-Filled Gardens Are A Beautiful Hub Of Creativity And Charm

One of America's top three towns to visit in 2025, Asheville is a quirky mountain town in North Carolina that's known for its scenery, historic sites like the Biltmore Estate, and art scene. And just a few minutes away from the famed River Arts District, North Carolina's most creative hub, sits Peace Gardens and Market, an art and garden hub that has blossomed from what used to be an old, overgrown lot. It all started with homegrown tomatoes, and now, the gardens are filled with fresh produce, native plants, art, a stage for live performances, a fire pit, a community library, and more. Local volunteers help maintain the space and crops, giving back to the community through care packages, a seasonal market, artisanal products, a thriving green space, and community events.

Peace Gardens and Market has been around since 2003, when it was first established to address trauma stemming from the Iraq war and America's "war on drugs." Co-founder DeWayne Barton told Mountain Xpress that he hoped the project would become a community hub that not only feeds people but also helps heal internal struggles. Established in the historically Black Burton Street neighborhood, the gardens and market now offer the community a place to gather, share, and learn from one another — surrounded by art that celebrates Black history.

"When we were trying to clean up the neighborhood, we picked up a lot of garbage. After that we wanted to create a green space in the neighborhood," Barton explained to Mountain Xpress. "We thought it could be a place to help absorb trauma. We said, 'Let's share food and art and throw parties and create a green space where people can come outside and talk to their neighbors again.'" For travelers, Peace Gardens offers a chance to see a side of Asheville shaped by neighborhood pride.