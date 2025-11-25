The Most Popular State To Move To In America Blends Beaches And Mountains In The South

Moving to a new state is a significant undertaking with numerous potential complications, but it can also be one of the best decisions for your overall quality of life. Whether you're moving to a state over or across the country, it's essential to be confident in your decision. That requires a ton of research.

Every year, MoveBuddha publishes a report sharing which states and cities Americans are moving to. The 2025 trend data revealed that South Carolina is the No. 1 state people are moving to, making it the Palmetto State's sixth consecutive year sitting at the top of the list. MoveBuddha's report also showed that Americans are opting for mid-size cities like Greenville, South Carolina, which ranked at No. 4 among U.S. cities.

If retirement is on the horizon, you may want to consider this list of the best states to retire to in the U.S. — these are the places where your pension and life savings will go the furthest. Luckily, South Carolina also made this list thanks to its abundance of retirement communities and lower-than-average cost of living. But more than reasonable prices, South Carolina's attractiveness comes from its diverse landscapes, ranging from mountain towns to coastal communities with glimpses of American history scattered throughout. With data from the MoveBuddha report and research on the state's attractions, we're diving into what makes South Carolina an ideal place to live.