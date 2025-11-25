The Most Popular State To Move To In America Blends Beaches And Mountains In The South
Moving to a new state is a significant undertaking with numerous potential complications, but it can also be one of the best decisions for your overall quality of life. Whether you're moving to a state over or across the country, it's essential to be confident in your decision. That requires a ton of research.
Every year, MoveBuddha publishes a report sharing which states and cities Americans are moving to. The 2025 trend data revealed that South Carolina is the No. 1 state people are moving to, making it the Palmetto State's sixth consecutive year sitting at the top of the list. MoveBuddha's report also showed that Americans are opting for mid-size cities like Greenville, South Carolina, which ranked at No. 4 among U.S. cities.
If retirement is on the horizon, you may want to consider this list of the best states to retire to in the U.S. — these are the places where your pension and life savings will go the furthest. Luckily, South Carolina also made this list thanks to its abundance of retirement communities and lower-than-average cost of living. But more than reasonable prices, South Carolina's attractiveness comes from its diverse landscapes, ranging from mountain towns to coastal communities with glimpses of American history scattered throughout. With data from the MoveBuddha report and research on the state's attractions, we're diving into what makes South Carolina an ideal place to live.
Premium seafood and beachside fun along South Carolina's coast
Situated along the East Coast, South Carolina offers quiet beaches for those looking to sunbathe in the sand or walk along the calm shore. Myrtle Beach, an iconic yet relatively affordable beach town, is perhaps South Carolina's best-known destination. There's a good reason it was named America's favorite getaway destination in 2025. Piers with views of the ocean, restaurants, and games are all a short skip away. That every experience is easy on the wallet is just a welcome bonus.
Over 17 million people visit the Myrtle Beach area annually, but you can get away from crowds at other beaches along South Carolina's 2,876-mile coastline. Spots like Bulls, Capers, and Morris islands are your best bet to lounge along a quiet stretch of sand by the Atlantic.
With their proximity to the beach, it's no surprise that South Carolina's coastal towns make the perfect backdrop to a delicious seafood lunch or dinner. Local specialties include Gullah rice dishes and she-crab soup, which are bound to become comfort food for new residents. Of course, being a Southern state, Southern staples such as collard greens, barbecue, and hush puppies are also offered aplenty.
Hikers will love South Carolina's access to state parks and mountains
Inland, South Carolina reaches the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains, on the edge of the Appalachians. Towns in the state not only have their own attractions and charm, but they also offer direct access to hiking trails in the mountain region. Destinations like Pickens, a tucked-away scenic heaven, and the aforementioned Greenville are just some examples of where you can settle down for a life spent near the great outdoors. Trails and state parks such as Table Rock are but a short car ride away.
Suppose you don't feel like wandering in the woods. In that case, you can still enjoy South Carolina's picturesque landscapes along the Cherokee Foothills Scenic Highway, a 115-mile stretch of road that takes you along the Blue Ridge Mountains and connects the Georgia and North Carolina state lines. Over in the midlands, in equestrian paradise Aiken, you can explore the South Carolina nature on horseback or enjoy an authentic horse racing experience. For adventurers who love a good trek or a multi-day camping trip, or those who simply want to have the option of getting lost in the woods or lounging by the ocean, South Carolina makes the perfect base.