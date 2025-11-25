Studies Show Moving To This US Vacation Hotspot Can Add Several Years To Your Life Expectancy

For Americans trying to choose where to settle down — whether for retirement, remote work, or a major lifestyle reset — the connection between geography and a healthy life matters more than ever. Research consistently shows that where you live influences your health through environmental quality, access to care, social connection, and daily lifestyle patterns. It's one reason interest keeps rising in states known for clean air, outdoor recreation, and low-stress living — places like Hawaii, which repeatedly ranks at the top for life expectancy. Conversely, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show several Southern states, including Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, and West Virginia, at the bottom of national life-expectancy rankings, often due to chronic disease rates, socioeconomic disparities, and limited access to preventative care.

Other states, meanwhile, outperform national averages, offering residents not just a different pace of life but, according to science, additional years of it. Understanding what sets these states apart can help anyone considering a move to align their health goals with their living environment. Among them, one popular vacation spot stands out more than any other for the extra years its residents tend to gain: Hawaii. This tropical state in the middle of the Pacific Ocean is one of the most popular holiday destinations for Americans, and it's no surprise why. Whether enjoying white sands at a luxurious beachfront hotel in Maui, experiencing Oahu's most thrilling surf breaks, or hiking around a crowd-free beach state park on the Island of Hawai'i, visitors are spoiled for outdoor activity and a restorative lifestyle. Living full-time here, though, and benefitting from the state's health-conscious culture all year-round seems to be offering its residents more years on Earth.