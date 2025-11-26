Ohio's Lovely Gateway To The Hocking Hills Is A Charming Village With Cozy Stays And Local Eats
Often considered just a flyover state, Ohio is somewhat overlooked when it comes to planning a vacation. But that old perception is slowly changing. For example, you can stop in Russells Point and find a charming beach escape with family-friendly fun. Meanwhile, to explore some of Ohio's most rugged landscapes, make your way to Sugar Grove, a charming hamlet just 40 minutes by car southeast of Columbus, the state capital. Sitting on the doorstep of the picturesque Hocking Hills landscape, a visit to Sugar Grove will be a dreamy retreat.
Whichever way you turn, Sugar Grove is surrounded by untouched nature just waiting to be explored. Dense forests crisscrossed with hiking trails are tinged with tawny hues come autumn, while the rugged hills are mottled with rocky caverns and sandstone cliffs. Venture west to explore the Wahkeena Nature Preserve, where miles of lovely trails stretch between shady trees, while just a 20-minute drive south brings you to Hocking Hills State Park. Ancient, rugged rock formations protrude between the wizened trees. Gushing waterfalls tumbling down through cavernous openings add excitement for avid hikers and cave enthusiasts alike.
At the day's end, Sugar Grove invites visitors for a restful slumber in one of the cozy lodges and forest cottages dotted around the outskirts of town. Find one to suit your fancy and book an overnight stay to make the most of your adventures in the Hocking Hills. When hunger strikes, grab hearty sandwiches or even pizza and burgers at Sadie's Village Market, or unwind with a glass of red at the Valley View Hills Winery, a sprawling estate with fantastic panoramas of the serene landscape. Enjoy a tasty meal between sips for an unforgettable culinary journey. Whether it's for exhilarating adventures or a tranquil retreat, make Sugar Grove your next getaway.
Explore the Hocking Hills State Park near Sugar Grove, Ohio
Adventurers of all types will no doubt find diversions in the Hocking Hills State Park. Hiking fiends can choose from the 25 miles of trail networks, some meandering between cave openings, others snaking through dense underbrush to the edge of cascading waterfalls. Not to be missed is the half-mile hike to Ash Cave, where a dazzling waterfall plummets down a dramatic ledge hanging over the cave opening. Complete the trek through rocky ravines fringed by woodlands to be rewarded with spellbinding views of Ash Cave's otherworldly geology.
Cave enthusiasts will also enjoy the challenging trail leading to Old Man's Cave, named for an old hermit who once took refuge there during the 18th century, and was even buried within the cave's crevices upon his death. Vigorous climbs and steep steps through dramatic gorges will bring you to frothy cascades swirling into a vast natural pool, a truly mesmerizing scene. Don't miss a peek at the Devil's Bathtub, a rugged ravine that almost resembles a waterpark slide, gouged into the rock over millennia by gushing water. If you are visiting during the winter, the frozen cascades are an especially breathtaking sight.
There's more than just exhilarating hikes and rugged terrain here. If caves don't strike your fancy, then follow the Rose Lake Trail for a peaceful loop backed by refreshing woodland scenery. Considered a "hidden gem," according to a previous visitor's Google review, soak up the serene lake atmosphere as you stroll through the trees. For more thrilling Ohio adventures, consider driving down to Gallipolis, a village blending Midwest charm with elegant French roots. You could even head out onto the Ohio & Erie Canalway for the road trip of a lifetime with foodie finds and river views.
More outdoor thrills and places to stay around Sugar Grove, Ohio
For more unforgettable adventures in the Hocking Hills, head to Wahkeena Nature Preserve, a five-minute drive west of Sugar Grove. Rugged trails coursing through the forested landscape will bring you close enough to see abundant wildlife. Tranquil ponds blanketed by water lilies are a magical backdrop for photos. A previous visitor described the park as being "perfect for quiet solo hikes" in a Google review. For a glimpse of especially enchanting scenery, head out onto the Pond Loop trail. Keep an eye out for beavers tending to their den as you skirt the edges of Lake Odonata.
Sightseers should drive just south of Sugar Grove to snap more photos at the iconic Leaning Rock, which teeters ominously over the narrow road. According to a local urban legend, the gargantuan slanted boulder continues to attract covens of witches dabbling in magic rituals, earning it the nickname "Witches Rock." Though it's possible to stop and pose for pictures beneath the rock, be careful of oncoming traffic.
With so much excitement in the area, find a spellbinding retreat to spend the night around Sugar Grove. Aside from wine tastings and scrumptious pizzas, the Valley View Hills Winery offers delightful cabins for a peaceful slumber. Tucked amidst verdant woodlands and featuring private hot tubs and shady patios, a stay here is sure to be unforgettable. Another dreamy abode is Trickle Creek at Hocking Hills, boasting a handful of luxury log cabins for rent. Furnished with stone fireplaces, wooden accents, and spacious rooms, the cabins will guarantee comfortable relaxation after a day exploring the Hocking Hills. If you're flying in from out of state, the nearest major airport is John Glenn Columbus International Airport, located about an hour northwest of Sugar Grove by car.