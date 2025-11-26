Ohio's Lovely Gateway To The Hocking Hills Is A Charming Village With Cozy Stays And Local Eats

Often considered just a flyover state, Ohio is somewhat overlooked when it comes to planning a vacation. But that old perception is slowly changing. For example, you can stop in Russells Point and find a charming beach escape with family-friendly fun. Meanwhile, to explore some of Ohio's most rugged landscapes, make your way to Sugar Grove, a charming hamlet just 40 minutes by car southeast of Columbus, the state capital. Sitting on the doorstep of the picturesque Hocking Hills landscape, a visit to Sugar Grove will be a dreamy retreat.

Whichever way you turn, Sugar Grove is surrounded by untouched nature just waiting to be explored. Dense forests crisscrossed with hiking trails are tinged with tawny hues come autumn, while the rugged hills are mottled with rocky caverns and sandstone cliffs. Venture west to explore the Wahkeena Nature Preserve, where miles of lovely trails stretch between shady trees, while just a 20-minute drive south brings you to Hocking Hills State Park. Ancient, rugged rock formations protrude between the wizened trees. Gushing waterfalls tumbling down through cavernous openings add excitement for avid hikers and cave enthusiasts alike.

At the day's end, Sugar Grove invites visitors for a restful slumber in one of the cozy lodges and forest cottages dotted around the outskirts of town. Find one to suit your fancy and book an overnight stay to make the most of your adventures in the Hocking Hills. When hunger strikes, grab hearty sandwiches or even pizza and burgers at Sadie's Village Market, or unwind with a glass of red at the Valley View Hills Winery, a sprawling estate with fantastic panoramas of the serene landscape. Enjoy a tasty meal between sips for an unforgettable culinary journey. Whether it's for exhilarating adventures or a tranquil retreat, make Sugar Grove your next getaway.