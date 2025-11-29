Hidden In Michigan's Upper Peninsula Is A Once-Thriving Copper Town Now Full Of Local Flair
Michigan's Upper Peninsula offers an abundance of options for those seeking natural beauty and cute towns with local flair. Houghton is the gateway to the area and is known for being a college city with a charming and artsy downtown, but less than 20 minutes down the road, you'll find another great town hidden in the Keweenaw Peninsula: Calumet. During the peak of the copper mining boom, which lasted from about 1860 to 1946, it was estimated that about 40,000 people lived in Calumet. There are now fewer than 1,000, but the once-thriving copper town still embraces its rich history and is a charming destination with local art galleries, restaurants, and shops.
Even though the days of copper mining are long gone, many historic buildings remain — including the Calumet Theatre. As you walk through historic downtown, you'll see that the city's copper influence is still very apparent. If you visit Calumet's art district, you can stop by Hahn Hammered Copper to see the artwork made from copper. You can also visit Shute's — a saloon from the 1890s that has a mural showing an artistic display of what Calumet looked like back in the copper mining days. Before you head home, make sure to stop by Copper World for souvenirs. The store is located in the oldest wood-frame structure in Calumet and offers a variety of unique gifts, many made from copper.
Exploring Calumet's copper mining history
Visitors who want to learn more about the area's copper history can tour multiple heritage sites in the region, including the Quincy Mine in nearby Hancock — another under-the-radar Michigan town that's worth checking out. The Coppertown Mining Museum and the Keweenaw Heritage Center (formerly St. Anne's Church) are other heritage sites that are worth visiting in Calumet.
However, there's one spot right in the middle of downtown Calumet that you definitely don't want to miss — the Keweenaw National Historical Park's Visitor Center. There you'll find multiple exhibits and films that give you a peek into this once-thriving copper town's past. Even better, this national park site is free to visit. This Tripadvisor reviewer shared a tip: "Pick up the two NPS guides for downtown Calumet and for the mining industry for a more informative visit ... You can easily park and walk around the area." You may also want to check if your visit aligns with one of the ranger-guided tours of downtown Calumet.
A mile away from the park, you can take a tour of another heritage site — Laurium Manor, an elegant 45-room mansion. It was built in 1908 for Thomas H. and Cornelia Hoatson — the owners of Calumet and Arizona Mining Company. It was the largest mansion in the Western Upper Peninsula and will give you a look into the lives of the extravagant copper mine owners.
Places to stay in Calumet
If you're looking for more than a tour and want a deeper, more immersive experience at the Laurium mansion, you're in luck. It is now a bed and breakfast, and you can book a stay at the Laurium Manor Inn. This Tripadvisor reviewer shared, "The beds are intricately carved wood and the rest of the furnishings are beautiful antiques."
Those who are more into adventure than history may prefer a stay at Calumet's Trailside Lodge. As its name suggests, it is located beside one of Michigan's Upper Peninsula's most popular trails. Since Copper Country Rentals is located onsite, you can rent ATVs, UTVs, and snowmobiles when you stay there and enjoy some adrenaline-fueled fun. The Expedition Inn is another local lodging option in Calumet that describes itself as a spot for those who enjoy quiet sports. Their eight guest houses are located near the Swedetown Trails, which are great for skiing, hiking, and mountain biking. This Google reviewer shared, "The location is perfect! It's very private, nestled in the woods, yet so close to the restaurants in Calumet and to two parks with beautiful beaches."
A drive through the Upper Peninsula is one of Michigan's best road trips, but those coming from further away may want to book a flight. You can fly right into Calumet's Houghton County Memorial Airport (CMX). There are only a couple of flights available each day, though, so make sure you plan in advance.