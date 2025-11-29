Hidden In Michigan's Upper Peninsula Is A Once-Thriving Copper Town Now Full Of Local Flair

Michigan's Upper Peninsula offers an abundance of options for those seeking natural beauty and cute towns with local flair. Houghton is the gateway to the area and is known for being a college city with a charming and artsy downtown, but less than 20 minutes down the road, you'll find another great town hidden in the Keweenaw Peninsula: Calumet. During the peak of the copper mining boom, which lasted from about 1860 to 1946, it was estimated that about 40,000 people lived in Calumet. There are now fewer than 1,000, but the once-thriving copper town still embraces its rich history and is a charming destination with local art galleries, restaurants, and shops.

Even though the days of copper mining are long gone, many historic buildings remain — including the Calumet Theatre. As you walk through historic downtown, you'll see that the city's copper influence is still very apparent. If you visit Calumet's art district, you can stop by Hahn Hammered Copper to see the artwork made from copper. You can also visit Shute's — a saloon from the 1890s that has a mural showing an artistic display of what Calumet looked like back in the copper mining days. Before you head home, make sure to stop by Copper World for souvenirs. The store is located in the oldest wood-frame structure in Calumet and offers a variety of unique gifts, many made from copper.