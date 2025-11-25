This Underrated Kentucky City Is An Escape Brimming With Nature, Festivals, And Community Culture

Kentucky's Caves, Lakes, and Corvettes region is best known for its thrilling adventure destinations, like Mammoth Cave National Park, a spectacular underground wonder. But there are also small towns where community, nature, and a laidback vacation take the spotlight. Scottsville, tucked in the heart of Allen County, has a population of fewer than 5,000 people as of 2025. You'll find a slower pace of living here, while still being in proximity to bigger cities.

The small city also has a rich history, with its downtown historic district accredited by the Main Street America program. Main Street is the heart of Scottsville and a good base for exploring local businesses and joining one of the many festivals and events held here. You may also be surprised to find that the original Dollar Store traces to Scottsville, which you can still visit on Main Street.

Take a rest in nature, with the many community parks within the city center: Crow Park, Dugas Community Park, and Pocket Park, to name a few. If it's a relaxing retreat under the sun you want, head to Barren River Lake for a lakeside vacation. The lake spans Allen and Barren counties and offers more than 10,000 acres for wildlife management and recreation. On the Scottsville side, you'll find Bailey's Point campground, the largest campground on the lake. On the opposite shore is Barren River Lake State Park if you're looking for more park-based amenities.