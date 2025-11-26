This Washington City Has Dozens Of Shops And World-Famous Donuts Within A Robust Entertainment District
While Washington may call to mind images of epic natural beauty, whale-filled waters, and the artsy vibes of Seattle, there's a lesser-discussed aspect of the Evergreen State's identity that also shapes its cities: its role in the Manhattan Project and the development of the world's first nuclear weapons. At the heart of this history lies Richland, a small but vibrant city in southeastern Washington that's filled with dozens of shops, 20th-century buildings, and world-famous donuts.
Part of Washington's Tri-Cities, along with Kennewick and Pasco, Richland was once an agricultural and farming community along the Columbia River that was transformed overnight when it was selected as the secret city for the Hanford Site, a nuclear facility that produced plutonium. Richland's townsite dates back to 1905, and around 300 of its original residents were relocated to make way for the facilities and the "alphabet" block housing built to accommodate nearly 15,000 scientists, army officials, and families moving to the city. It's a complicated legacy, as — besides the horrific destruction caused by America's deployment of the plutonium bomb – the residents of Richland have been left to deal with millions of gallons of nuclear waste, which makes this the largest environmental cleanup in American history.
These days, you can tour the historic reactor site for free and explore the remnants of Richland's World War II and Cold War past, visible in places like its 1940s Uptown Center, where you'll find restaurants, novelty shops, antique stores, and vibrant murals. Check out the Richland Parkway, a green space from the days of the Manhattan Project, and enjoy a show at one of the theaters, galleries, or music venues in the city's robust entertainment district.
Shops, donuts, and games in Richland's downtown
For many, the first stop in Richland is Spudnuts, a local institution whose potato flour donuts have filled many a heart and belly since 1948. Located in the Uptown Center, it also happens to be Richland's oldest coffee shop, and Travelocity even named it the best donut shop in Washington state in 2018. The maple bar and cinnamon roll options are favorites and quickest to sell out, so get there early to grab one or four. Whether you start or end your day with a donut, be sure to walk around the Uptown Center, an "atomic age icon" built in 1949. While the Manhattan Project ended in 1947, the U.S. still had plutonium-producing needs as the Cold War kicked into full gear, so the Uptown Center remains a reflection of that period of growth and prosperity in Richland, as what was meant to be temporary became a permanent way of life.
The Uptown Center has a handful of local businesses, running the gamut from video game stores to bike shops. Head to the Uptown Antique Market or Hunt & Gather Antiques to see what treasures you might find. Adventures Underground is a former used bookstore that's become a gaming hub and beloved hangout spot with a café where folks can play a variety of games like Magic: The Gathering, pinball, or other beloved titles. It's not just shops, either; the Emerald of Siam is a hybrid Thai restaurant and live music venue that's been family-owned and operated since 1983. As one user writes on Google, it's "a true gem in the heart of Richland" that offers "so many great events that are inclusive and welcoming to all!" So, it's worth checking out if you want entertainment splashed in with your meal.
Richland's vibrant entertainment district
Besides its nuclear past and myriad shopping options, Richland is also recognized as a hub of culture, particularly in its entertainment district centered around the Richland Parkway and Uptown Center. All of these aspects meet in various venues and spaces, such as the Gallery at the Park, which showcases more than 200 artists in a historic 1909 building that was previously a library and cultural meeting point when Richland was a secret city. Its origins date to the Allied Arts Association, founded in 1948 by those involved with the Manhattan Project, who wanted to bring some art and culture to the city.
Theater lovers can check out the Richland Players, a community theater organization established by Manhattan Project families in 1944. If you walk along the riverfront, you'll see a strange, pointed-dome building that's one of the icons of Richland: the Fingernail Stage, a 1963 structure that was once home to a ready-mix cement company. These days, it's an event and performance space that was moved from its original location to Howard Amon Park on the river.
Getting to Richland is quite convenient, as downtown is just about 15 minutes from the Tri-Cities Airport, which serves about 10 cities and services major airlines like Delta, United, and American. If you're in the mood for a road trip, it's only an hour from the charming main street of Walla Walla in the heart of Washington's wine country.