This Washington City Has Dozens Of Shops And World-Famous Donuts Within A Robust Entertainment District

While Washington may call to mind images of epic natural beauty, whale-filled waters, and the artsy vibes of Seattle, there's a lesser-discussed aspect of the Evergreen State's identity that also shapes its cities: its role in the Manhattan Project and the development of the world's first nuclear weapons. At the heart of this history lies Richland, a small but vibrant city in southeastern Washington that's filled with dozens of shops, 20th-century buildings, and world-famous donuts.

Part of Washington's Tri-Cities, along with Kennewick and Pasco, Richland was once an agricultural and farming community along the Columbia River that was transformed overnight when it was selected as the secret city for the Hanford Site, a nuclear facility that produced plutonium. Richland's townsite dates back to 1905, and around 300 of its original residents were relocated to make way for the facilities and the "alphabet" block housing built to accommodate nearly 15,000 scientists, army officials, and families moving to the city. It's a complicated legacy, as — besides the horrific destruction caused by America's deployment of the plutonium bomb – the residents of Richland have been left to deal with millions of gallons of nuclear waste, which makes this the largest environmental cleanup in American history.

These days, you can tour the historic reactor site for free and explore the remnants of Richland's World War II and Cold War past, visible in places like its 1940s Uptown Center, where you'll find restaurants, novelty shops, antique stores, and vibrant murals. Check out the Richland Parkway, a green space from the days of the Manhattan Project, and enjoy a show at one of the theaters, galleries, or music venues in the city's robust entertainment district.