How To Choose The Right 'Bear Bag' For Safer Camping

The last thing you want after a long day hiking the trails is to find a massive bear rooting through your things. To avoid having your stuff end up as a bear snack, you should know how to bear-proof your campsite. A lot of people choose bear bags for this. To choose the right bear bag, look into the regulations where you will be camping, find out what wild animals live there, decide which features are most important to you, and seek out bear bags that perform well in field tests. You might want to try an odor-proof or bear-resistant bear bag, or a combination of the two.

Some (including guide Andrew Skurka) argue that there's little value in bear bags of any kind, because they can be difficult to place correctly, an appropriate location may not always be available, and some bears are surprisingly good at getting snacks from tricky locations. However, if you're not willing to carry a heavy, bulky bear canister, it's a lot better to take along a bear bag than to do nothing to deter wild animals.

Some routes and regions, from the iconic but dangerous West Coast thru-hiking route of the Pacific Crest Trail to easy Yosemite National Park trails, require bear canisters and don't allow hanging bear bags (per the National Park Service), but hikers and backpackers often prefer to use them since they're lightweight and flexible. If you decide that a bear bag is right for you, make sure to choose the one that is right for your camping trip and provides you with the protection that you need to stay safe in the wild. Even if you're camping in one of the states with the least amount of bears, you should still consider a bear bag — you probably don't want coyotes, raccoons, or rats rummaging around your tent, either.