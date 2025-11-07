America's Top 5 States With The Least Amount Of Bears

You're relaxing in your tent with a good book when you hear it: People on the other side of the campground shouting "Bear!" The shouts get closer and closer, and more of your neighbors start to call out the warning. As they bang their pots and pans and lean on their horns to try to scare the animal away, you might feel nervously excited at the possibility of seeing a bear up close and in the wild ... or you might just be terrified.

Some people travel far from home, seeking out protected wildernesses and national parks where you're almost guaranteed to see a bear just so that they can catch a glimpse of one of the largest carnivores that walks the earth today. Others have a phobia about encountering a bear, regularly hike with their dog, don't want to go through the hassle of hanging their food from trees or lugging around a bear canister, or just can't unsee the scene where Hugh Glass gets mauled by a bear in "The Revenant." If you fall into any of these categories, you might be better off spending time outdoors in one of the states where bears are rare.

If you love hiking, camping, or generally spending time outside in the American wilderness, there's a chance that you're going to encounter bears. While hunting and human expansion have massively reduced polar, brown, and black bear territories, they continue to live in the United States. Polar bears can only be found in Alaska, and brown bears have been relegated to just a few states, but shy black bears continue to live across the United States. Other than the isolated island ecosystem of Hawaii, there aren't any states where you can 100% guarantee there won't be any bears — but you can come pretty close.