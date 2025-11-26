On one hand, the best local spots in any city are those that residents are inclined to keep to themselves, such as the secret places in Los Angeles only locals know about. On the other hand, when it comes to local restaurants, there is honor in disclosing some of those hidden gems. Not only does it ensure the ongoing existence of the worthiest small eateries, helping them thrive by potentially introducing first-time customers, but there is also a certain pride in being the one to hold the secret in the first place. In other words, sharing is caring, but sharing is also showing off. For an under-the-radar restaurant, is there any bigger compliment than being a cherished spot where chefs themselves want to eat on their days off? In that vein, several Los Angeles-based chefs recently shared with Tasting Table their top best-kept secret restaurants.

The 13 restaurants that chefs Dana Slatkin, Jesús "Chuy" Cervantes, and Rose Previte shared are varied in both characteristics and geography. A historic steakhouse and an old-school Italian joint, eclectic spots for Lebanese, Thai, and sushi, plus international markets, solid coffee shops, and a cheery fro-yo counter all made the list, covering L.A. neighborhoods from Santa Monica to Glendale. We've narrowed the list to the top 5 restaurants, considering only those appropriate for a full, sit-down meal, and honing in on the spots with the highest Google ratings to back up the chefs' top picks. While L.A. locals have previously nominated the best local restaurants you can't miss when staying in the City of Angels, here are Los Angeles' 5 best-kept secret restaurants, according to local chefs.