5 Secret Places In Los Angeles Only Locals Know About (And I Almost Don't Want To Share)

When landing in Los Angeles, your first instinct may be to make a beeline to Hollywood Boulevard. Arguably the most renowned street in the city, Hollywood Boulevard is a star-studded stretch of walkable attractions where you can hunt for your favorite movie star's name immortalized in cement beneath your feet, dine at timeless and tasty gems like the historic Musso & Frank Grill, and catch a glimpse of the Hollywood Sign. Yet, even with all its famous sights, Hollywood Boulevard has a reputation for not living up to its silver-screen image. The first time I visited, the herds of spatially unaware tourists shuffling like zombies, the run-down souvenir shops, and the overpowering stench of decay and broken dreams that hovers over the neighborhood like smog all worked together to dim the stars in my eyes.

All this is to say that the bright spot on Hollywood Boulevard is the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. Towering triumphantly across from TCL Theater, the historic hotel was erected in 1927 and has welcomed legends like Clark Gable and Marilyn Monroe (who allegedly haunts the place) into its grand embrace. Though the massive red neon sign adorning its roof may look intimidating, you don't have to be famous to venture into the hotel. You can step inside to admire the opulent lobby, dine in elegance at Shirley Brasserie, or wander back to the Tropicana Bar for a poolside cocktail. Embraced by cabana suites and palm trees, the outdoor pool is a tropical oasis in the heart of Hollywood, hosting a variety of events throughout the year.

If you're interested in exploring all the nooks and crannies of the hotel, you can ask an employee for an unofficial tour of its historic halls. Be sure to ask about The Library Bar, an intimate speakeasy tucked behind a bookshelf, and the Blossom Ballroom — the site of the first Academy Awards ceremony in 1929.