5 Secret Places In Los Angeles Only Locals Know About (And I Almost Don't Want To Share)
As one of the most visited cities in the U.S., ever-sunny Los Angeles is sparkling with famous destinations. Unfortunately, it's also filled to the brim with some of the worst tourist traps in California. If you're visiting the City of Angels, you may gravitate towards the places you've seen in the movies. The usual suspects include the Walk of Fame, Griffith Observatory, Venice Beach, and countless others. However, in the shadows of the Hollywood Sign, there's a treasure trove of sparkling hidden gems that truly embody the heart and soul of LA.
There are a lot of things that Hollywood gets wrong about Los Angeles, and while all the touristy spots are rites of passage for a first-time visitor, don't be surprised if they don't live up to your cinematic expectations. Instead, consider wandering off the beaten path to explore LA's lesser-known attractions. From secluded cemeteries full of celebrity graves to mini museums that are overflowing with Old Hollywood history, these "secret" places in LA boast smaller crowds and big payoffs. I've spent over 10 years exploring Los Angeles and the last two living here — and in that time, I've created a list of some of my favorite secret places in the city, and it's my pleasure to share them.
Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel
When landing in Los Angeles, your first instinct may be to make a beeline to Hollywood Boulevard. Arguably the most renowned street in the city, Hollywood Boulevard is a star-studded stretch of walkable attractions where you can hunt for your favorite movie star's name immortalized in cement beneath your feet, dine at timeless and tasty gems like the historic Musso & Frank Grill, and catch a glimpse of the Hollywood Sign. Yet, even with all its famous sights, Hollywood Boulevard has a reputation for not living up to its silver-screen image. The first time I visited, the herds of spatially unaware tourists shuffling like zombies, the run-down souvenir shops, and the overpowering stench of decay and broken dreams that hovers over the neighborhood like smog all worked together to dim the stars in my eyes.
All this is to say that the bright spot on Hollywood Boulevard is the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. Towering triumphantly across from TCL Theater, the historic hotel was erected in 1927 and has welcomed legends like Clark Gable and Marilyn Monroe (who allegedly haunts the place) into its grand embrace. Though the massive red neon sign adorning its roof may look intimidating, you don't have to be famous to venture into the hotel. You can step inside to admire the opulent lobby, dine in elegance at Shirley Brasserie, or wander back to the Tropicana Bar for a poolside cocktail. Embraced by cabana suites and palm trees, the outdoor pool is a tropical oasis in the heart of Hollywood, hosting a variety of events throughout the year.
If you're interested in exploring all the nooks and crannies of the hotel, you can ask an employee for an unofficial tour of its historic halls. Be sure to ask about The Library Bar, an intimate speakeasy tucked behind a bookshelf, and the Blossom Ballroom — the site of the first Academy Awards ceremony in 1929.
Hollywood Heritage Museum
While you're in the Hollywood area, you can dive deep into the history of Tinsel Town at the Hollywood Heritage Museum. Situated across from the Hollywood Bowl (and about a 15-minute walk from the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel), the miniature museum is nestled inside Hollywood's oldest surviving movie studio, boasting a treasure trove of silver screen artifacts. Hiding in plain sight on Highland Avenue just off the Hollywood Freeway, its barn facade is very unassuming. I would not have known it was there had I not bought tickets to its special event "A Very Judy Garland Christmas" last December.
In addition to themed events, the museum hosts a series of rotating exhibits throughout the year, highlighting Old Hollywood themes such as "The Rise of Hollywood's Leading Ladies." No matter what time of year you're visiting, you can ask the volunteer at the front desk to fill you in on the history of the building, which was a prominent fixture on the Paramount lot for decades. There are also a number of items on permanent display, including artifacts in a replica of legendary filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille's office, old film cameras, vintage photographs, and movie props.
Though admission to the museum is just $15, a $60 membership is completely worth it if you live in the area, giving you free entry to the museum as well as discounts on merchandise and special events. There's even a used bookstore inside where you can find biographies on your favorite movie stars, and entertainment-industry-related books. Open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Hollywood Heritage Museum is a must for classic movie fans.
Westwood Village Memorial Park
There are plenty of celebrity hot spots to visit if you want to see stars in Los Angeles. However, if you want to pay respects to your favorite stars that have passed on, Los Angeles's cemeteries are lined with acres of famed graves to visit. Hollywood Forever Cemetery and the various Forest Lawn Memorial Parks scattered throughout the county are popular spots for celebrity grave-hunting — and you should definitely wander those grounds, too. Just be sure not to skip LA's hidden gem graveyard: Westwood Village Memorial Park.
Tucked in the heart of LA between Beverly Hills and Brentwood, Westwood Village Memorial Park is a calm in the city storm. Comprising a lush 2.5 acres, the cemetery sits in the middle of high-rise office buildings. You'd never know it was there unless you were looking for it. As a devoted fan of Marilyn Monroe, I remember quite vividly making my first trek to visit her crypt and feeling profoundly confused when my GPS led me down an alley off of Wilshire Boulevard. I soon discovered the magic of Westwood Village Memorial Park, where I return every August for the Marilyn Remembered Fan Club's annual memorial.
If the fresh bouquets and lipstick prints covering Monroe's pink-hued crypt are any indication, her grave is one of the most visited, but it isn't the only famous one. The tranquil grounds are a treasure trove of dearly departed icons, including Dean Martin, Natalie Wood, Farrah Fawcett, Don Knotts, Florence Henderson, Janet Leigh — the list truly goes on and on. Of course, there is solemnity in wandering the graves of fallen stars, but some of the headstones are inscribed with darkly humorous quotes to brighten the mood. "I will not be right back after this message," reads TV host Merv Griffin's tombstone. And, my personal favorite, Billy Wilder's grave has a spin on one of his most famous bits of dialogue — the final line from 1959's "Some Like It Hot" — reading: "I'm a writer, but then, nobody's perfect."
Greystone Mansion
If you're a fan of film and historic homes, Greystone Mansion is a must-visit. The breathtaking Beverly Hills estate is one of the most-filmed locations in Los Angeles, with an astronomically long list of film and TV credits to its name, including "Spider-Man," "Austin Powers: Goldmember," "Death Becomes Her," and even a few episodes of "Gilmore Girls."
If you've ever wanted to tour the wealthy Jeffrey Lebowski's mansion from "The Big Lebowski," or linger in the kitchen where Cher, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Susan Sarandon cook up a spell in "The Witches of Eastwick," this is the place to go. On the first weekend of the month (excluding December), the mansion opens its doors for interior tours of the first floor. It's $10 (or $8 if you're a Beverly Hills resident) and is worth every penny. When I took the self-guided mansion tour last year, I was truly in awe of both its Tudor Revival-style beauty and of how many filming locations I recognized. They even give you a printed map that tells you which notable movies and TV shows were filmed in each room — which are devoid of furniture, as if waiting patiently to be decorated for the next production. If you want to learn more about the history of the home, you can take a seat in the Greystone Theatre, which plays a historical informational video on a loop and sometimes hosts ticketed screenings of films that were shot in the house.
Even without venturing inside, the landscapes surrounding Greystone are enchantingly gorgeous. Open to the public year-round from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (closing at 5 p.m. during the winter), you can explore the grounds at your leisure, wandering amidst the whimsical topiary displays, English gardens, towering trees, and trickling fountains. The mansion is situated on a hill, providing a serene oasis for taking in the breathtaking views of the bustling city below.
Horror Row
The last gem on the list is located in Burbank (which is its own city that neighbors Los Angeles, if you want to get technical), but it deserves a shout-out all the same. Nicknamed "Horror Row," this underrated destination is a delightfully spooky stretch of horror-themed shops, vintage stores, and oddities museums nestled along a half-mile stretch of Magnolia Boulevard in the Magnolia Park neighborhood. If you're a horror fanatic, a physical media lover, a thrift shop treasure hunter, or all three, you should definitely spend an afternoon exploring the area.
I've haunted Horror Row many times, and the neighborhood is extremely walkable whichever direction you're headed. Personally, I suggest starting on the western end of Magnolia to dig for vinyl at Atomic Records before heading east in the direction of Porto's Bakery. Nearby, you'll encounter a number of charming second-hand shops like Cat Coalition Vintage Mall (and yes, they have real kitties lounging inside), as well as spooky stops like The Horror Boodega, which sells candy, movie snacks, and horror memorabilia. Next door, you'll find one of Horror Row's most illustrious attractions: The Mystic Museum. Part spooky shop, part museum, the horror-themed haven features rotating exhibits that spotlight everything from '90s slasher flicks to "The Evil Dead."
Pop into Hollywood Book and Poster for all your movie memorabilia needs before crossing over to explore the other side of the street. Making your way back west, you'll find two year-round Halloween Town stores to explore, as well as pop culture collectible stores like Blast from the Past. If you're craving a nostalgic visit to a video store (yes, they still exist), rewind the time at Be Kind Video, which boasts mountains of rentable DVDs and VHS. The adventures are endless on Horror Row, and its proximity to Universal Studios and Warner Bros. makes it the perfect spooky side quest after taking the studio tours nearby.