The Only Spot To Ski In Tennessee Is This Thrilling Gatlinburg Mountain Adventure Park
When travelers think of Tennessee, a few things come to mind: country music, delicious hot chicken, and the hiking-happy Great Smoky Mountains. However, there's more to the Volunteer State than meets the eye. If you're planning a winter getaway to this fun-filled Southern state, the Ober Mountain Adventure Park and Ski Area is a must-visit.
High atop the hills of Gatlinburg — a breathtaking mountain city brimming with affordable fun — this recreation park is the only place where you can ski in the entire state. While the warmer months offer up their own treasure chests of thrilling activities, like ziplines, mountain biking, and nature encounters at the on-site Wildlife Habitat, it's the chillier months that see Ober Mountain transform into something out of a Lifetime movie Christmas village, fit with jolly vibes, great amenities, and a family-friendly atmosphere.
While dates may vary, the ribbon is usually cut on Ober Mountain's ski slopes in mid-December, with the team locking up for the season in early March. You will be able to partake not only in skiing down a unique blend of natural and man-made snow hills, but you'll also be able to try your hand at activities like snowboarding, snow tubing, ice skating, and ice bumper cars. For scenic views of the country hillsides, you can also hop aboard the Gatlinburg Tram, which offers a meditative and warm escape from the teeth-chattering blitz of winter winds.
Explore outdoor activities at Ober Mountain
While Colorado is the state that many regard as having the absolute best skiing in the U.S., Tennessee just might be a dark horse contender for having the country's most family-friendly skiing. That's right — at the Volunteer State's only ski resort, Ober Mountain, families can happily partake in runs, slopes, and gentle gliding without having to worry about a competitive or professional atmosphere.
If you're a complete newbie, don't worry, as Ober offers on-site ski and snowboarding lessons as well. Families or individuals can opt for group lessons or, for a more in-depth session, book a private lesson with one of the resort's skilled expert teachers. As long as you make sure that you've got your valid Ski Area ticket on hand and come equipped with your skis, goggles, and other gear, then Ober's motto is: Anyone can learn to ski!
And that's not all — families can also enjoy some fun in the winter sun by hopping on the Tennessee Flyer (weather permitting). This mountainside mini-rollercoaster winds you up and down the Great Smoky Mountains, offering exhilarating views of postcard-perfect ranges that make up America's most visited national park. Available for children as young as three, this activity is part of Ober's "choose your own adventure" ethos, allowing families to curate their holiday depending on the interests and ages of their young ones. You can go as fast or as slow as you like since riders on the Tennessee Flyer control their own speed. Likewise, families can also pick and mix between ice skating, snow tubing, carousel-riding, and more.
Places to stay near Ober Mountain
It wouldn't be a true skiing holiday without a stay in a majestic mountain cabin. Luckily for snow lovers living in the Southeast, you won't have to travel too far to experience this rite of winter passage. Alpine villas and European cabins offer a distinct kind of charm, but Tennessee's only ski resort isn't too far behind. If you've got your eye on Ober Mountain Adventure Park and Ski Area, you will have to look for outside accommodation. However, because it's located in the bustling city of Gatlinburg, that won't be too hard to find.
Just over 3 miles from Ober Mountain, you'll find Bearskin Lodge on the River Hotel. With 4.3 out of 5 stars on TripAdvisor, this dark wood lodge comes with everything you need for a comfortable cold-weather weekend, including free continental breakfast and gas fireplaces in the rooms. It's a premier stay, too, when you factor in the private balconies where you can soak in the views and the outdoor fire pit area where you can roast marshmallows and swap slope stories.
Another great option is Old Creek Lodge. Leaning into the log cabin aesthetic, this location is sure to fulfill your après-ski fantasies. With fireplaces, private balconies, and family-friendly suites, even large family groups can rest up after a day of busy skiing with hot cocoa by the fire, stargazing in the midst of the Smoky Mountains, and, of course, gearing up for the next day of gliding lessons.