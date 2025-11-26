The Only Spot To Ski In Tennessee Is This Thrilling Gatlinburg Mountain Adventure Park

When travelers think of Tennessee, a few things come to mind: country music, delicious hot chicken, and the hiking-happy Great Smoky Mountains. However, there's more to the Volunteer State than meets the eye. If you're planning a winter getaway to this fun-filled Southern state, the Ober Mountain Adventure Park and Ski Area is a must-visit.

High atop the hills of Gatlinburg — a breathtaking mountain city brimming with affordable fun — this recreation park is the only place where you can ski in the entire state. While the warmer months offer up their own treasure chests of thrilling activities, like ziplines, mountain biking, and nature encounters at the on-site Wildlife Habitat, it's the chillier months that see Ober Mountain transform into something out of a Lifetime movie Christmas village, fit with jolly vibes, great amenities, and a family-friendly atmosphere.

While dates may vary, the ribbon is usually cut on Ober Mountain's ski slopes in mid-December, with the team locking up for the season in early March. You will be able to partake not only in skiing down a unique blend of natural and man-made snow hills, but you'll also be able to try your hand at activities like snowboarding, snow tubing, ice skating, and ice bumper cars. For scenic views of the country hillsides, you can also hop aboard the Gatlinburg Tram, which offers a meditative and warm escape from the teeth-chattering blitz of winter winds.