One Hour From Cincinnati Is Ohio's Scenic Riverfront Village Boasting Antique Shopping And Wineries
Sometimes destinations don't need to be a big bang; sometimes all you need is a welcoming community that makes you feel at home. That's the charm of many small towns in America, and the riverfront village of Ripley is no different. Even with a population of less than 2,000 people as of 2025, there's a lot of personality to discover in this Ohio village.
Located in Union Township in Brown County and only about an hour from Cincinnati, Ripley sits right on the Ohio River. Spend your days soaking in the peaceful riverfront vibes, whether it's on a leisurely walk, with a drink in hand, or enjoying the scenic view with a meal. Beyond the waterfront location, the village is rich with an interesting history and several outdoor recreational activities that will keep you moving and grooving. The bustling main street is also the perfect spot for shopping and dining — wineries and distilleries included!
Ripley's proud history in the Underground Railroad movement in the 19th century is evident in the heritage sites and historic experiences you can find here. Learn more about the significant figures in their abolitionist history that paved the way for slave freedom and visit the homes of Reverend John Rankin, John Parker, and many more. The village's historic district is listed in the National Register of Historic Places, and its 55 acres are considered the largest in Ohio for a town of its size. If you'd like to dive deeper into Ripley's history, there is a historic homes walking tour of the prominent people in the community. Outside of the district, museums, such as the Ripley Museum and the Ohio Tobacco Museum, are also worth a visit.
Discover art, dining, and shopping in Ripley, Ohio
Though Cincinnati takes the crown for the most spectacular street art in America, you'll also find a stunning mural in Ripley. Find the village's first public mural on 100 Main Street with the "It All Started with the River" mural. Aside from the mural, Main Street also boasts some antique shops to check out. The Olde Piano Factory has everything you need, offering a wide selection of collectibles, home decor, and furniture. This piano factory turned antique shop has been going strong for more than 40 years, and with over 15 vendors to choose from, you'll surely find something you like. You can also opt for something homier, like Judith's Attic Antiques, which features vintage clothes and accessories, as well as a selection of old records, furniture, and toys.
For dining options, you can head to the local spots by the river, like Ripley Boat Club. The spot is a casual restaurant that's known for its broasted chicken and pizzas. Complete your order with a side of fries or corn nuggets. Its outdoor seating offers a dinner with a view of the Ohio River, though you should keep in mind that Ripley Boat Club is only open from May to October. Ripley is also home to a couple of bars, wineries, and distilleries. Visit Meranda-Nixon Winery for a vineyard tour or tasting at its family-owned farm. The spot comes highly recommended with a 4.8 rating on Yelp, with previous visitors consistently commending the warm and friendly service. Take it up a notch and visit during its wine and dine experiences, happening on the second Saturday of every month.
Outdoor activities in Ripley, Ohio
Being on the river, several water activities will keep you occupied during your stay in Ripley. From downtown, there is a free launch ramp on Front and Main Street for boats, kayaks, and paddleboards. There are also several other marinas, boat docks, and ramps in the area where you can rent and dock a boat. Kope Hollow Nature Preserve also offers a place for hiking, but the highlight is its abundance of native wildflowers and rock formations. It's a true reprieve in nature, with native plant species, a variety of bird species, and hardwood trees. The Kope Hollow Trail is an out-and-back trek that's well-marked and overall considered easy. Though there are some steep inclines and rocky terrain as the preserve is nestled on a hill.
The Underground Railroad Bicycle Route also passes through Ripley, highlighting the route taken by many during their escape from slavery during the Civil War. The whole route spans 1,997 miles from Mobile, Alabama, to Owen Sound, Ontario. Ripley is also a part of the Ohio River Scenic Byway, a route that gives you the chance to explore the Ohio River. Nearby, you'll also find Georgetown, the quaint Ohio village where small-town charm meets presidential history, less than 20 minutes away. If you're continuing the adventure, Portsmouth is also a charming riverside town that's located on the Ohio River Scenic Byway and just over an hour's drive away.