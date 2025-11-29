One Hour From Cincinnati Is Ohio's Scenic Riverfront Village Boasting Antique Shopping And Wineries

Sometimes destinations don't need to be a big bang; sometimes all you need is a welcoming community that makes you feel at home. That's the charm of many small towns in America, and the riverfront village of Ripley is no different. Even with a population of less than 2,000 people as of 2025, there's a lot of personality to discover in this Ohio village.

Located in Union Township in Brown County and only about an hour from Cincinnati, Ripley sits right on the Ohio River. Spend your days soaking in the peaceful riverfront vibes, whether it's on a leisurely walk, with a drink in hand, or enjoying the scenic view with a meal. Beyond the waterfront location, the village is rich with an interesting history and several outdoor recreational activities that will keep you moving and grooving. The bustling main street is also the perfect spot for shopping and dining — wineries and distilleries included!

Ripley's proud history in the Underground Railroad movement in the 19th century is evident in the heritage sites and historic experiences you can find here. Learn more about the significant figures in their abolitionist history that paved the way for slave freedom and visit the homes of Reverend John Rankin, John Parker, and many more. The village's historic district is listed in the National Register of Historic Places, and its 55 acres are considered the largest in Ohio for a town of its size. If you'd like to dive deeper into Ripley's history, there is a historic homes walking tour of the prominent people in the community. Outside of the district, museums, such as the Ripley Museum and the Ohio Tobacco Museum, are also worth a visit.