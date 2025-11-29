Ohio's Free-To-Visit Woodland Wonderland Is A Lakeside Gem Perfect For Hiking, Biking, And Boating
Ohio might have a reputation as a flyover state, but the midwestern gem is full of underrated destinations. With a number of charming small towns and the budget-friendly Midwest city of Cleveland, there's a lot to see and do here. To immerse yourself in Ohio's natural beauty, head to Findley State Park — it's free to visit, and it offers a number of fun outdoor activities like biking and hiking in an area that was once a state forest. The park is full of woodland, such as stately pine and hardwoods, and is centered around a 93-acre lake for boating and fishing.
Findley State Park is about an hour's drive from Cleveland, making it a great day trip destination or weekend getaway from the Forest City. The nearest major airport is Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, which is about 45 minutes away. As this is a rural area, you'll want your own vehicle to get here and explore the park.
What to do at Findley State Park
Outdoor activities reign supreme at Findley State Park. There are about 10 miles of hiking trails here; the most popular is the 3-mile loop around Findley Lake. Impressively, the long-distance, 1,400+ mile Buckeye Trail — which loops around the state of Ohio – also passes through Findley State Park for 1.6 miles. Then, there's the moderately challenging 9-mile Thorn Mountain Bike Trail, which is a great choice for bikers; reviews on AllTrails praise the well-maintained trail for its beauty and wildlife.
The lake itself offers a number of recreational activities, too. There's a 435-foot beach for swimming, plus two launch ramps for boating; you can rent canoes and rowboats at the marina. Anglers can try casting a line for large-mouth bass, crappie, and bluegill in the lake — although keep in mind that fishing here requires an Ohio Fishing License. As you explore the park, look for woodpeckers, hawks, and — in spring and fall — migratory songbirds, as it's a good location for bird-watching.
If you want to spend the night in the great outdoors, set up camp at one of Findley State Park's campsites. There are both sunny and shaded non-electric pitches here, and amenities include showers, flush toilets, laundry facilities, a camp store, and a games room. Three camper cabins are available to rent if you don't want to pitch a tent. For exploring more hidden gems around Cleveland, head to the underrated Punderson State Park; it's under an hour's drive from the city.