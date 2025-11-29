Ohio's Free-To-Visit Woodland Wonderland Is A Lakeside Gem Perfect For Hiking, Biking, And Boating

Outdoor activities reign supreme at Findley State Park. There are about 10 miles of hiking trails here; the most popular is the 3-mile loop around Findley Lake. Impressively, the long-distance, 1,400+ mile Buckeye Trail — which loops around the state of Ohio – also passes through Findley State Park for 1.6 miles. Then, there's the moderately challenging 9-mile Thorn Mountain Bike Trail, which is a great choice for bikers; reviews on AllTrails praise the well-maintained trail for its beauty and wildlife.

The lake itself offers a number of recreational activities, too. There's a 435-foot beach for swimming, plus two launch ramps for boating; you can rent canoes and rowboats at the marina. Anglers can try casting a line for large-mouth bass, crappie, and bluegill in the lake — although keep in mind that fishing here requires an Ohio Fishing License. As you explore the park, look for woodpeckers, hawks, and — in spring and fall — migratory songbirds, as it's a good location for bird-watching.

If you want to spend the night in the great outdoors, set up camp at one of Findley State Park's campsites. There are both sunny and shaded non-electric pitches here, and amenities include showers, flush toilets, laundry facilities, a camp store, and a games room. Three camper cabins are available to rent if you don't want to pitch a tent. For exploring more hidden gems around Cleveland, head to the underrated Punderson State Park; it's under an hour's drive from the city.