Arizona's Largest Lake Within Its Borders Has Mountain Views And Crystal-Clear Waters

For hikers, there's a half-mile trail that leads up to prehistoric cliff dwellings overlooking the lake. Per Visit Arizona, if you start early, you might spot coyotes, deer, and rattlesnakes on your way to Tonto National Monument. On-site park rangers are available to share more information about the ruins and the tribal communities that once lived there. The round-trip hike to the lower cliff dwelling takes about an hour to complete, though be sure to bring plenty of water and sunscreen to combat the heat. The longer hike to the upper cliff dwelling is only accessible on a guided tour with the National Park Service ($10 per person).

Camping around Lake Roosevelt can be arranged through the park's website. There are various campgrounds around the lake, including some on the shoreline offering dramatic views. Generally, campsites cost between $23 and $30 per night, and campfires are permitted unless wildfire restrictions are in place. The Roosevelt Lake Marina has a store where campers can buy groceries, including beer, wine, and ice.

Lake Roosevelt is located northeast of Phoenix and its international airport. The most direct route between the two places is the mountainous Highway 88, but as noted on the Arizona Department of Transportation website, it was not only closed for repairs for years, but some parts of the road are especially precarious and aren't suitable for all vehicles. So visitors from the city typically have to take a longer drive (about two hours on AZ-87/AZ-188 or US-60) to get to the lake. While in the area, don't miss a visit to the nearby Apache Lake, surrounded by incredible cliff canyon walls.