Arizona's Remote Lake Offering Endless Water Sports Is Surrounded By Incredible Canyon Walls

Arizona's rugged natural beauty and varied landscapes featuring deserts, mountains, and lakes make it an ideal destination for any traveler. As home to 128 lakes, including the expansive Lake Havasu, one of the best lake towns in America, there's no shortage of water activities in the Grand Canyon state. While Havasu draws crowds and attention on the western border of Arizona, it's a remote lake in its eastern Superstition Mountains that's a hidden gem for visitors and locals alike. Apache Lake, with its unique canyon wall structure, offers endless water sports opportunities across its 25,000 acres.

One of the most striking sights of the scenic Apache Lake is the cliff canyon walls, which were formed by past volcanic and other geological activity. The man-made lake, was formed by Horse Mesa Dam colliding with the Salt River, creating a reservoir, with a maximum depth of 266 feet and elevation of 1,914 feet, It is 17 miles long featuring 41 miles of shoreline, and the second largest lake managed by the Salt River Project, which manages five other lakes in the state. Like other Arizona destinations, the lake took its name from its location along the Apache Trail, whose namesake was for early inhabitants, the Apache tribe.

To get to Apache Lake, you'll head 65 miles east from Phoenix along Highway 88, where the last 11 miles are along a dirt road, which is recommended only for 4x4 recreational and high-clearance vehicles. Once you've made it to the lake, you'll be able to enjoy an abundance of water activities, including boating, kayaking, and fishing, while enjoying the stellar lakeside landscapes of saguaro and the red stone canyon walls, for which Arizona is known.