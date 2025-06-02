Arizona's Remote Lake Offering Endless Water Sports Is Surrounded By Incredible Canyon Walls
Arizona's rugged natural beauty and varied landscapes featuring deserts, mountains, and lakes make it an ideal destination for any traveler. As home to 128 lakes, including the expansive Lake Havasu, one of the best lake towns in America, there's no shortage of water activities in the Grand Canyon state. While Havasu draws crowds and attention on the western border of Arizona, it's a remote lake in its eastern Superstition Mountains that's a hidden gem for visitors and locals alike. Apache Lake, with its unique canyon wall structure, offers endless water sports opportunities across its 25,000 acres.
One of the most striking sights of the scenic Apache Lake is the cliff canyon walls, which were formed by past volcanic and other geological activity. The man-made lake, was formed by Horse Mesa Dam colliding with the Salt River, creating a reservoir, with a maximum depth of 266 feet and elevation of 1,914 feet, It is 17 miles long featuring 41 miles of shoreline, and the second largest lake managed by the Salt River Project, which manages five other lakes in the state. Like other Arizona destinations, the lake took its name from its location along the Apache Trail, whose namesake was for early inhabitants, the Apache tribe.
To get to Apache Lake, you'll head 65 miles east from Phoenix along Highway 88, where the last 11 miles are along a dirt road, which is recommended only for 4x4 recreational and high-clearance vehicles. Once you've made it to the lake, you'll be able to enjoy an abundance of water activities, including boating, kayaking, and fishing, while enjoying the stellar lakeside landscapes of saguaro and the red stone canyon walls, for which Arizona is known.
Water sports activities abound in Arizona's Apache Lake
When it comes to water sports, the epicenter of activity largely revolves around the Apache Lake Marina & Resort, as it features a boat launch and water sports rentals. Their website offers suggestions on specific lake locations for water action, including Horseshoe Lake Beach, with sufficient parking, and Windy Arm Road, for a hidden cove experience. There's also an interactive map available for launching access for kayaks and stand-up paddleboards, one of the most popular activities. They offer rental kayaks, paddle boards, and safety gear starting at $50 for a half day with a $100 refundable deposit. They suggest Church Cove for beginners, a trek around Sand Island's scenery for intermediate paddlers, and a multi-day trek to Roosevelt Lake for the most advanced kayakers up for the challenge. Those heading to Roosevelt Lake will want to keep in mind it's one of the most snake-infested lakes in Arizona before taking a swim. The most ideal swimming location at Apache Lake is along the southern shore near the marina, where calm waters exist.
If you bring your own boat, day slip fees start at $25(as of this writing) in the marina, with options for electric hookups, and gasoline is available for purchase. You can rent a pontoon boat starting at $375 for a half day and $475 for a full day or $125 hourly after 3 p.m. with a $500 refundable deposit. If you're opting for a fishing excursion at the lake, be sure to acquire the proper permits before casting your line for several species of bass, catfish, walleye, and rainbow trout.
Extend your adventure and grab some grub at Apache Lake, Arizona
Turning a day trip into an overnight adventure to Apache Lake is possible, and despite its remote location, there are dining options if you don't want to pack your own food. The Lodge at the Apache Lake Marina & Resort offers an on-site store for essentials seven days a week, a full-service restaurant, and the Apache 88 Bar. The restaurant serves lunch and dinner on Thursday; breakfast, lunch, and dinner Friday through Saturday; and breakfast and lunch on Sundays. The Apache 88 Bar is also open Thursday through Saturday and by demand on Sundays. You can also book your desired accommodations at the resort, as it features hotel rooms (with suites and kitchenette options), an RV park, and campsites with access to the marina and its amenities. The Three Bar Wildlife Enclosure, across from the resort, is an ideal spot for potential animal sightings, hiking, and photo opportunities.
For the ultimate adventurer, the Burnt Corral Campground and Day Use Area are nestled between the canyon walls at the lake, offering 82 campsites for year-round use. If you're heading there, you'll need a Tonto National Forest pass, and access from Apache Trail and the town of Apache Junction, known as "Arizona's gateway to Tonto National Forest," requires a high-clearance or 4x4 vehicle only. Other types of vehicles should venture to the campground through Roosevelt Lake. Also within the Tonto National Forest is a worthwhile excursion to the Arizona state park with the world's largest natural travertine bridge, about 75 miles north of Apache Lake.