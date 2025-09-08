What To Know About Hiking Camelback Mountain, One Of Arizona's Most Dangerous Trails
Tucked between Phoenix and Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Arizona is a beautiful city with luxury resorts and spa escapes — you'd hardly think that one of Arizona's most dangerous hikes is nearby. But just south of this small city is this hike on the iconic Camelback Mountain. Named for its resemblance to the head and hump of a camel, it helps create the stunning Phoenix skyline.
There are two trails up this 2,704-foot-tall mountain: the Echo Canyon Trail is about 2.4 miles round trip, and the Cholla Trail is about 3 miles. That might not seem like a challenge, but people die on Camelback Mountain every year, and even more have to be rescued. There's even a helicopter pad on the mountain for transporting those who are seriously ill or injured. This is a mountain that demands your respect, but in return, you will get absolutely incredible 360-degree views at the top. There's also a definite feeling of accomplishment. Here's what you need to know to help you be prepared mentally and physically for your hike up Camelback Mountain.
First, a bit about the differences between each trail. The Cholla Trail is on the east side of the mountain and is the easier of the two trails, but it is still a challenge with plenty of steep sections and scrambling. It has basically no shade and no bathrooms nor water, so plan ahead. It also has some steep drop-offs. Meanwhile, the Echo Canyon Trail on the northwestern side of Camelback Mountain is the more popular trail, and this trailhead does have bathrooms and water. This trail is known for its heart-poundingly steep grade, with railings having been installed along some of its steeper sections. There's also fencing in place in some of the more exposed sections to help keep you on the trail.
Start early to help beat the heat and bring plenty of water and snacks on your Camelback Mountain hike
Both the Cholla Trail and the Echo Canyon Trail at Camelback Mountain are open from sunrise to sunset, and they both offer incredible views of the desert and city around you as you go. Both trails involve intense rock scrambling. This means you will be using your hands as well as your feet to get up and down the trail.
Whichever trail you choose, arrive as early as you can to get a parking space, as Camelback Mountain is such a popular destination. And most importantly, the earlier you go, the less time you spend in the Phoenix heat, which is a big part of what makes this hike so dangerous. The average high temperature in Phoenix in summer is upwards of 105 degrees Fahrenheit, with lows in the 80s, even at night. Being exposed to that kind of heat can be dangerous, even when you're walking on flat ground or just sitting in your yard. Since dehydration and heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke, which can be deadly, both trails on the mountain are closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. when the National Weather Service declares an extreme heat day.
Bring plenty of water with you no matter what time of year you do these hikes; there are no refill opportunities once you get started. And remember that what goes up must come down; you need enough water for the entirety of the hike. Aptly named, the CamelBak hydration pack, which has a tube that can be clipped close to your mouth and holds multiple liters of water, is ideal, since you'll be needing your hands on the hike. Bring some salty snacks as well to help keep your energy up and to help keep your electrolytes balanced. You will be sweating — a lot.
How much time to allow and what to bring with you
On both Camelback Mountain trails, take your time, and allow yourself 2 to 3 hours total; you want to be able to spend some well-earned time at the summit, taking in the incredible views. And you don't want to try to beat the heat of the day on your way back down, since the downhill portion can actually be the most dangerous part of the hike. This is because you're already fatigued; if you've started early in the day, it's likely getting hotter; and gravity is pulling at you on rocky terrain.
Along with plenty of water and snacks, wear sturdy hiking shoes to help make your hike more comfortable and to help you to be more sure-footed. You'll also want sunscreen, a hat, and a charged phone — to take pictures but more importantly, to call 911 if there's an emergency. Hike with people if you can, and be honest with yourself about your abilities and physical fitness before you start and as you go. Check in with your hiking buddies and yourself along the way; there's no shame in turning back if anything feels off. A number of companies offer guided hikes of Camelback, which is particularly helpful if you're traveling alone or you haven't hiked the mountain before.
After your triumph of making it up and down Camelback Mountain, you might be in need of a relaxing massage. You'll be pleased to know that there are a number of idyllic hotels near the base of Camelback Mountain with luxury spas. And for more adventure in the area, the McDowell Sonoran Preserve has fantastic desert hiking trails, and it's only 30 minutes away from Camelback Mountain.