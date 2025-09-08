What To Know About Hiking Camelback Mountain, One Of Arizona's Most Dangerous Trails

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tucked between Phoenix and Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Arizona is a beautiful city with luxury resorts and spa escapes — you'd hardly think that one of Arizona's most dangerous hikes is nearby. But just south of this small city is this hike on the iconic Camelback Mountain. Named for its resemblance to the head and hump of a camel, it helps create the stunning Phoenix skyline.

There are two trails up this 2,704-foot-tall mountain: the Echo Canyon Trail is about 2.4 miles round trip, and the Cholla Trail is about 3 miles. That might not seem like a challenge, but people die on Camelback Mountain every year, and even more have to be rescued. There's even a helicopter pad on the mountain for transporting those who are seriously ill or injured. This is a mountain that demands your respect, but in return, you will get absolutely incredible 360-degree views at the top. There's also a definite feeling of accomplishment. Here's what you need to know to help you be prepared mentally and physically for your hike up Camelback Mountain.

First, a bit about the differences between each trail. The Cholla Trail is on the east side of the mountain and is the easier of the two trails, but it is still a challenge with plenty of steep sections and scrambling. It has basically no shade and no bathrooms nor water, so plan ahead. It also has some steep drop-offs. Meanwhile, the Echo Canyon Trail on the northwestern side of Camelback Mountain is the more popular trail, and this trailhead does have bathrooms and water. This trail is known for its heart-poundingly steep grade, with railings having been installed along some of its steeper sections. There's also fencing in place in some of the more exposed sections to help keep you on the trail.