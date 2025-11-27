Indiana's Under-The-Radar Community Between Indy And Evansville Is A Calm Artsy Haven

If you're taking a trip to the Midwest, consider straying from the big cities and exploring smaller, lesser-known destinations instead. Arguably, it's destinations off the beaten path, like Solsberry, Indiana, that offer a greater sense of peace and authenticity in the region. With a population of less than 300, it could be easy to think that there's not much going on in Solsberry. However, you would be greatly mistaken. Located in Greene County, Solsberry is a little-known artsy community that's smack dab in the middle between Indy and Evansville, a riverfront hub with big festivals and even bigger attitude.

Due to the creation of a railroad that connected Illinois and Indiana, this rural area, founded in 1856, prospered in the early 20th century. Although this was short-lived, Solsberry has reinvented itself into a creative haven with the help of the Sculpture Trails Outdoor Museum, captivating art and nature lovers since 2002. It features more than 50 acres of forest that are home to over 180 astonishing iron pieces and counting, made by various artists hailing everywhere from Wisconsin to Ghana. Some were even created by Sculpture Trails Outdoor Museum's founder, and Solsberry local, Gerry Masse.

Sculpture Trails Outdoor Museum invites visitors to leisurely stroll the property and immerse themselves in the serene surroundings. "It was such an enjoyable adventure to see the many artworks and the artists' various visions in such a beautiful natural setting," one reviewer shared on Google. Another individual wrote, "We easily spent 2-3 hours walking the trails and taking in the sights."