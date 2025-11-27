Indiana's Under-The-Radar Community Between Indy And Evansville Is A Calm Artsy Haven
If you're taking a trip to the Midwest, consider straying from the big cities and exploring smaller, lesser-known destinations instead. Arguably, it's destinations off the beaten path, like Solsberry, Indiana, that offer a greater sense of peace and authenticity in the region. With a population of less than 300, it could be easy to think that there's not much going on in Solsberry. However, you would be greatly mistaken. Located in Greene County, Solsberry is a little-known artsy community that's smack dab in the middle between Indy and Evansville, a riverfront hub with big festivals and even bigger attitude.
Due to the creation of a railroad that connected Illinois and Indiana, this rural area, founded in 1856, prospered in the early 20th century. Although this was short-lived, Solsberry has reinvented itself into a creative haven with the help of the Sculpture Trails Outdoor Museum, captivating art and nature lovers since 2002. It features more than 50 acres of forest that are home to over 180 astonishing iron pieces and counting, made by various artists hailing everywhere from Wisconsin to Ghana. Some were even created by Sculpture Trails Outdoor Museum's founder, and Solsberry local, Gerry Masse.
Sculpture Trails Outdoor Museum invites visitors to leisurely stroll the property and immerse themselves in the serene surroundings. "It was such an enjoyable adventure to see the many artworks and the artists' various visions in such a beautiful natural setting," one reviewer shared on Google. Another individual wrote, "We easily spent 2-3 hours walking the trails and taking in the sights."
Make art and spend time in nature in Solsberry, Indiana
Hailed as one of the most beautiful sculpture parks in the Midwest by AAA, Sculpture Trails Outdoor Museum in Solsberry is open daily and does not charge an admission fee. That's right — visitors can experience the artwork and traverse the attraction's network of trails, which stretch for more than 3 miles, at no cost. Unfortunately, Sculpture Trails Outdoor Museum is not wheelchair or dog-friendly, but if needed, guests can arrange to borrow a golf cart. For those who want to delve deeper into the pieces that are displayed here, paid two-hour guided tours are available.
The museum also lets you tap into your inner creativity and be an artist, not just a viewer. For an additional fee, the kid-friendly guided tours will allow you to get hands-on and make your own aluminum sculpture. Interested? Reservations for these activities can be made online. Likewise, there are a couple of events held every year, including a blacksmith workshop in the fall, where you can acquaint yourself with the skills and techniques of this craft.
But Sculpture Trails Outdoor Museum is not the only place where you can connect with nature and find serenity in Solsberry. Canyon Forest Nature Preserve is a 15-minute drive away and spans 68 mossy acres, whose colors transform throughout the seasons. Discover the flora and fauna nestled within this site with a trek in the woods. Explorers will encounter wildlife, rugged sandstone formations, odd-shaped mushrooms, and more. "The hike has a lot of elevation changes throughout, so be aware if you were looking for a flat, easy hike," notes a review on Google.
What to know before you visit Solsberry, Indiana
Solsberry is less than a 30-minute drive from Bloomington, Indiana's breathtaking student city that boasts renowned wineries and diverse dining. If you're visiting B-Town, Solsberry is a fantastic option for a laid-back and nature-filled day trip. And if you're making the nearly three-hour drive from Indianapolis to Evansville on Interstate 69 and vice versa, Solsberry is a fun road trip detour. Despite its small population, there are a handful of establishments in the area, including Los Potrillos Tex-Mex and American Food, an unassuming spot that boasts a 4.6 rating on Google.
Famously, Solsberry features the Yoho General Store, a fixture since 1907. Located a few miles away from Sculpture Trails Outdoor Museum, this gas station is also an eatery that dishes up comfort food and monthly specials in a vintage cafe-like space. While there are no hotels in Solsberry, there are a few listings on Airbnb. One is for a two-bedroom rustic cabin near the Yoho General Store, known as the Crimson Lodge, where you can recharge and relish in Solsberry's solitude.
It should be mentioned that the Sculpture Trails Outdoor Museum and Canyon Forest Nature Preserve are open year-round, even in the winter. As such, plan for the weather accordingly. In addition to these places of interest, make sure to check out the nearby Tulip Trestle, a historic and scenic bridge. There is a viewing platform where you can watch trains make the journey across this monumental structure. To learn about another lesser-known but tranquil destination in Indiana, read about Ferdinand, the charming lakeside town that is surrounded by forest trails.