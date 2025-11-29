Wisconsin's Best-Kept Secret From Tourists Is A Lovely Village Outside Milwaukee With Tasty Eateries
If you hear the words "food" and "Wisconsin" and all your brain comes up with is cheese, well, no one would blame you. But despite the nickname, America's Dairyland state has much more culinary variety to offer. To find out firsthand, make your way to the adorable village of Hartland, just 20 miles from Milwaukee, where you'll discover an array of delicious restaurants. From Italian food to Mexican cuisine to steak and beyond, this charming hidden-gem town of under 10,000 residents punches well above its weight class when it comes to quality eats.
Like other tasty Wisconsin destinations — such as the foodie utopia of Eau Claire and its revitalized downtown and scenic river trails or Sheboygan, Wisconsin's "Bratwurst Capital" serving German flavors, brews, and foodie festivals – Hartland is well worth a trip for the discerning (and hungry) visitor. Bring your appetite, and be ready to be wowed not only by the food but by the welcoming nature of this underrated and friendly village. To get here from Milwaukee, it's a simple 30-minute drive – making Hartland the perfect dinner date or day-trip destination from the city.
Grab a casual breakfast or lunch bite in Hartland
Start your day in Hartland off right with a visit to Birch & Banyan Coffee. Its slogan, "Come for the coffee, stay for the connections," perfectly describes this adorable shop's welcoming energy — and aromatic brews. Order a classic coffee, or opt for one of Birch & Banyan's unique seasonal specialties, such as November's caramel apple mocha. Feeling peckish? While this adorable coffee haunt doesn't have a full kitchen, it has — in the true spirit of community — partnered with a lineup of other local food vendors to offer grab-and-go pastries, açai bowls, salads, and sandwiches, among other items.
For an unbeatable lunch deal, head to Beer Snobs Ale & Eats for its $12 lunch menu. Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., diners can tuck into hearty American classics ranging from bourbon BBQ bacon cheddar burgers to BLTs to chicken wings. If you're in the mood for lighter fare, fear not — the menu also includes salads and wraps. And with 24 tap lines behind the bar, this is the perfect place for avid craft beer fans to grab a drink — but unlike what the tongue-in-cheek name would suggest, it's a warm and inviting spot for all.
Book a table at one of Hartland's tasty dinner spots
Planning a date night, a family occasion, or a night out on the town with friends? Hartland has plenty of classy and delicious options for a memorable dinner. Chief among them is The Inn, which prioritizes top-tier ingredients, wood-fired cooking, and deep relationships of care with local food growers and producers. Here, you'll find elevated dishes that are sophisticated but unpretentious. Start off with a sharing bowl of marinated olives with fennel pollen and lemon zest, the house focaccia, or a creative take on deviled eggs, before ordering your main from a list of tantalizing choices. Don't skip out on a glass of wine with your meal — the wine list here is carefully crafted to highlight independent winemakers and features organic and biodynamic pours.
If you'd prefer to keep it simple with a tried-and-true classic, family-owned Palmer's Steakhouse is award-winning and serves up steaks, ribs, chops, and an assortment of seafood. You certainly won't go hungry here: depending on your entrée, you'll likely also be served a soup or salad, as well as a side of baked potato, pasta, or vegetables. Here, too, don't overlook the exemplary wine list, which features over 200 selections. Palmer's may not call itself "The World's Best Steakhouse" (that'd be a family-run Buenos Aires restaurant that's a Michelin-star winner), but a meal here is sure to be delectable. No matter where you snag a reservation in Hartland, the eateries in this lovely and underrated village will keep you coming back for more.