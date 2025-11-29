Wisconsin's Best-Kept Secret From Tourists Is A Lovely Village Outside Milwaukee With Tasty Eateries

If you hear the words "food" and "Wisconsin" and all your brain comes up with is cheese, well, no one would blame you. But despite the nickname, America's Dairyland state has much more culinary variety to offer. To find out firsthand, make your way to the adorable village of Hartland, just 20 miles from Milwaukee, where you'll discover an array of delicious restaurants. From Italian food to Mexican cuisine to steak and beyond, this charming hidden-gem town of under 10,000 residents punches well above its weight class when it comes to quality eats.

Like other tasty Wisconsin destinations — such as the foodie utopia of Eau Claire and its revitalized downtown and scenic river trails or Sheboygan, Wisconsin's "Bratwurst Capital" serving German flavors, brews, and foodie festivals – Hartland is well worth a trip for the discerning (and hungry) visitor. Bring your appetite, and be ready to be wowed not only by the food but by the welcoming nature of this underrated and friendly village. To get here from Milwaukee, it's a simple 30-minute drive – making Hartland the perfect dinner date or day-trip destination from the city.