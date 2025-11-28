Wisconsin's Best-Kept Secret Is A Romantic Train Ride With A Retro Bar And Ethereal Views

Whether it's escaping to a quaint lakeside cottage in the Adirondacks or floating above Sedona's red rock canyons in a hot air balloon, there's no shortage of romantic getaways in the United States. But here's a new idea for those planning a cozy weekend: How about spending the night on a restored vintage train with a retro bar and luxurious suites for two? That's the concept behind the Bed & Breakfast Train, which transports passengers on a scenic journey through northern Wisconsin — complete with dinner and cocktails served along the way.

The Bed & Breakfast Train is run by the Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad, one of the Midwest's best-kept secrets. The company owns a rare Ranch Car that dates back to 1951; after its early days traveling around the American West, the train ran between Chicago and the Pacific Northwest as part of Amtrak's Empire Builder line. Today, the vintage car has been beautifully restored to host overnight guests.

The trip begins at the company's station in Trego, Wisconsin. Passengers are invited to board the train at 4:30 p.m. and make their way to their staterooms, each equipped with a queen-sized bed and a private bathroom (including a shower). The vintage-style bar car opens at the same time, so it's the perfect moment for pre-dinner drinks. If you love the atmosphere, check out another unique bar experience: The Glen Blair, an open-air bar in California's redwoods that's only accessible by train.