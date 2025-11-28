Wisconsin's Best-Kept Secret Is A Romantic Train Ride With A Retro Bar And Ethereal Views
Whether it's escaping to a quaint lakeside cottage in the Adirondacks or floating above Sedona's red rock canyons in a hot air balloon, there's no shortage of romantic getaways in the United States. But here's a new idea for those planning a cozy weekend: How about spending the night on a restored vintage train with a retro bar and luxurious suites for two? That's the concept behind the Bed & Breakfast Train, which transports passengers on a scenic journey through northern Wisconsin — complete with dinner and cocktails served along the way.
The Bed & Breakfast Train is run by the Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad, one of the Midwest's best-kept secrets. The company owns a rare Ranch Car that dates back to 1951; after its early days traveling around the American West, the train ran between Chicago and the Pacific Northwest as part of Amtrak's Empire Builder line. Today, the vintage car has been beautifully restored to host overnight guests.
The trip begins at the company's station in Trego, Wisconsin. Passengers are invited to board the train at 4:30 p.m. and make their way to their staterooms, each equipped with a queen-sized bed and a private bathroom (including a shower). The vintage-style bar car opens at the same time, so it's the perfect moment for pre-dinner drinks. If you love the atmosphere, check out another unique bar experience: The Glen Blair, an open-air bar in California's redwoods that's only accessible by train.
Sip cocktails and sleep on the Bed & Breakfast Train
The train leaves the station at 5:30 p.m., traveling at a slow pace past farms, woods, and flower fields — and along the Namekagon River — so that passengers can enjoy the scenery rolling by. Guests are seated in the First Class Dining Car for appetizers and soup du jour, then staff serve pre-selected entrees (current offerings include beef chateau, chicken Kiev, shrimp primavera, and vegetable primavera). Coffee, iced tea, or lemonade accompanies the dessert.
At 8 p.m., the train completes its round-trip journey, returning to the station, but the adventure isn't over. Passengers are welcome to gather in the lounge warmed by a fireplace for games, reading, conversation, and more cocktails if desired. Retire to your room on the train whenever you like for a good night's rest. For early risers, coffee, juice, and pastries are available at 6 a.m., and a more formal breakfast is served in the dining car between 8 and 9 a.m. Learn about Sunday brunch aboard the Cape Cod Central Railroad, served with views of dunes, marshes, and adorable villages.
Billed as "America's only moving bed & breakfast train," the journey is unlike any other. As of this writing, tickets cost $499 per couple (which includes meals and a first-class sleeper berth). The regular season for this ride runs from May through December on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Other upcoming excursions on the Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad include the Holiday Wine Train ($75 per person), the Dinner Train Ride ($95 per person), and the Valentine-themed Sweetheart Express Dinner Train ($95 per person). The closest major airport is Duluth International (DLH), about an hour and 20 minutes by car from Trego.