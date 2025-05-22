This Cape Cod Train Ride Explores Dunes, Marshes, And Adorable Villages, Paired With An Immaculate Meal
A visit to New England is like getting the opportunity to step into the past — given the area's penchant for preservation and stellar site interpretation, visiting some of the country's most historic states is always a treat of nostalgia and learning. Nowhere is that more prevalent than Cape Cod, Massachusetts, the idyllic seaside retreat of many of America's historic glitterati, from the Kennedy Family to internet darling Bill Murray. Cape Cod has plenty of unique experiences, and many consider the area to be the embodiment of New England charm with just a touch of history. Enter the Cape Cod Central Railroad, one of those quintessential, nostalgic offerings New England does so well, but with a one-of-a-kind twist.
As a different way to explore the Cape's many charming, historic, and artsy villages (like Barnstable, which has a beautiful coastline), the Cape Cod Central Railroad is a reclaimed track of historic rail line that spans 27 miles. Travelers are invited to experience the railway from Easter to October, with a "Polar Express"-themed train in November and December. With departures from the Kennedy family-favorite town of Hyannis, passengers can expect to travel through West Barnstable, Sandwich, and Buzzards Bay, crossing the canal and passing by stunning seaside dunes, cranberry bogs, salt marshes, and thickly settled woodlands. You can even have a great meal during your ride, as well. This is an incredibly unique way to learn about Cape Cod's history and ecology from the comfort of a fun, themed experience on a historic railroad.
Everything you need to know about the Cape Cod Central Railroad
The Cape Cod Central Railroad offers several different packages that range from a narrated sightseeing tour to a dinner car experience. Depending on which package you choose, prices start at around $30. There are a number of dining packages, as well. For instance, a Sunday Jazz Brunch special will cost about $70 and includes a three-course meal over a 2.5-hour journey. As you'd expect from the name, expect lively jazz tunes on the train during your meal. You can even book a ride in a vintage 1917 carriage with the band itself.
Other dining opportunities include a Sunday brunch option, a wine tasting, or themed holiday meals. As a note for those who choose a dining experience, there is a strict dress code. For regular train rides, casual dress is accepted, including jeans. The rail journeys are also best suited for groups of two. Larger parties may not be able to sit together, so keep that in mind when you start planning. The railroad that you'll experience today is only a small sliver of what it once was. In fact, much of the historic train tracks are now the Cape Cod Rail Trail, which runs through the chic, beach-filled New England town of Harwich.