This Cape Cod Train Ride Explores Dunes, Marshes, And Adorable Villages, Paired With An Immaculate Meal

A visit to New England is like getting the opportunity to step into the past — given the area's penchant for preservation and stellar site interpretation, visiting some of the country's most historic states is always a treat of nostalgia and learning. Nowhere is that more prevalent than Cape Cod, Massachusetts, the idyllic seaside retreat of many of America's historic glitterati, from the Kennedy Family to internet darling Bill Murray. Cape Cod has plenty of unique experiences, and many consider the area to be the embodiment of New England charm with just a touch of history. Enter the Cape Cod Central Railroad, one of those quintessential, nostalgic offerings New England does so well, but with a one-of-a-kind twist.

As a different way to explore the Cape's many charming, historic, and artsy villages (like Barnstable, which has a beautiful coastline), the Cape Cod Central Railroad is a reclaimed track of historic rail line that spans 27 miles. Travelers are invited to experience the railway from Easter to October, with a "Polar Express"-themed train in November and December. With departures from the Kennedy family-favorite town of Hyannis, passengers can expect to travel through West Barnstable, Sandwich, and Buzzards Bay, crossing the canal and passing by stunning seaside dunes, cranberry bogs, salt marshes, and thickly settled woodlands. You can even have a great meal during your ride, as well. This is an incredibly unique way to learn about Cape Cod's history and ecology from the comfort of a fun, themed experience on a historic railroad.