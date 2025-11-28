5 Countries Where Alcohol Is Fully Or Partially Banned In 2025

When you picture the perfect holiday portrait, several visions come to mind: A glowing sunset, waves crashing on the beach, and probably a cocktail in hand. But in certain countries, you may need to forgo the idea of enjoying a mimosa for brunch, a glass of wine for lunch, and a digestif after dinner. Some popular destinations have imposed bans on alcohol — not exactly ideal if you're looking forward to enjoying happy hour on holiday.

There are, of course, exceptions. Some Muslim-majority countries remain completely dry, like Saudi Arabia. Other enforce alcohol restrictions or regulations, meaning you can consume alcohol only in specific hospitality establishments like resorts, hotels, and restaurants. In other destinations, partial bans on the purchase or consumption of alcohol have been implemented based on religious laws or to reduce alcohol-related public incidents.

Failing to follow these countries' alcohol-related policies carries consequences, as detailed through government travel advisories, official tourism portals, social media posts, and news reports. If you're planning on visiting any of these destinations, respect the restrictions in place. And where partial bans exist, be mindful not to abuse the privileges granted to visitors.