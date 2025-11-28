5 Countries Where Alcohol Is Fully Or Partially Banned In 2025
When you picture the perfect holiday portrait, several visions come to mind: A glowing sunset, waves crashing on the beach, and probably a cocktail in hand. But in certain countries, you may need to forgo the idea of enjoying a mimosa for brunch, a glass of wine for lunch, and a digestif after dinner. Some popular destinations have imposed bans on alcohol — not exactly ideal if you're looking forward to enjoying happy hour on holiday.
There are, of course, exceptions. Some Muslim-majority countries remain completely dry, like Saudi Arabia. Other enforce alcohol restrictions or regulations, meaning you can consume alcohol only in specific hospitality establishments like resorts, hotels, and restaurants. In other destinations, partial bans on the purchase or consumption of alcohol have been implemented based on religious laws or to reduce alcohol-related public incidents.
Failing to follow these countries' alcohol-related policies carries consequences, as detailed through government travel advisories, official tourism portals, social media posts, and news reports. If you're planning on visiting any of these destinations, respect the restrictions in place. And where partial bans exist, be mindful not to abuse the privileges granted to visitors.
Qatar
The moment you land in Qatar — hopefully flying in on its extravagant national airline whose unmatched amenities won the World Airline Awards nine times (and counting) — you can expect a surreal world where Bedouin heritage coexists with modernity. Qatar rolls out the red carpet for luxury: The country is packed with fine dining restaurants, impressive world-class art museums, and entire man-made islands.
However, there is one thing you'll find lacking while out and about in the city: alcohol, which is strictly prohibited in public areas. Drinking and being intoxicated in public, inciting minors to drink, or illegally buying and selling alcoholic beverages can lead to jail terms of up to 3 years and hefty fines, according to Qatar's Ministry of Justice.
Yet foreign nationals in Qatar — who make up 87.9% of the 2.9 million people in the country — can legally access alcohol. Hotels, bars, and clubs around the country are permitted to serve alcohol to guests ages 21 and older. Stricter rules apply during Ramadan, when these establishments may serve only during evenings. Foreign nationals may also apply for liquor licenses, which allow holders to shop at the Qatar Distribution Company, a state-authorized retailer selling alcohol and pork products — both of which are normally banned in Muslim-majority countries.
Maldives
The Maldives conjures visions of sunsets, coconut trees, swimming with sea turtles, and luxurious resorts. Missing from that picture, however, are cocktails by the swimming pool, as the Maldives has a strict alcohol law that all tourists need to know and abide by.
Buddhism and Hinduism were practiced in the Maldives until A.D. 1153, when Islam was officially adopted. As a result, drinking alcohol and being intoxicated anywhere in the country is strictly prohibited, as is offering alcohol to a Maldivian citizen. Entering the country with alcohol for personal consumption is also strictly forbidden and will result in confiscation by customs officials.
Foreigners are still able to enjoy a drink in resorts and on designated boats where alcohol is permitted. Many luxury hotel rooms feature stocked minibars, and hotel restaurants serve alcohol with meals, but the ban is fully enforced outside these establishments. There are also a number of alcohol-free resorts around the islands, which cater to Muslim guests and non-drinkers.
United Arab Emirates
The rules concerning alcohol consumption, possession, and distribution vary between the seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. Abu Dhabi — the UAE's capital and a lively city with world-class museums, desert dunes, and thrilling theme parks — allows non-Muslims to drink alcohol as long as it happens in authorized venues like bars, restaurants, hotels, resorts, and clubs. Unlike Qatar, which requires liquor licenses for non-Muslim consumers, Abu Dhabi relaxed this particular rule in 2020 to allow foreigners (and even locals) to consume or purchase alcohol without permits. The emirate has numerous alcohol shops and even app-based delivery services, ensuring you can get your bottle of bubbly within minutes.
In Dubai, the UAE's second-largest emirate, liquor licenses are still required for residents who want to purchase alcohol for personal consumption. Tourists, however, get a free pass — they can consume and purchase alcohol in bars, hotels, and restaurants. Be aware that drinking and driving is not tolerated and is punishable by law.
Sharjah is the only alcohol-free UAE emirate. There is zero tolerance for buying or drinking alcohol in the country's third-largest city; even international hotels are not exempt. Strict consequences remain in place for those breaking the rules of public drinking and intoxication, including fines of about $1,360 and half a year in jail. Drunk drivers face imprisonment and a minimum fine of roughly $6,800.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia has been taking bold steps toward the future. The Middle Eastern country has drawn curious tourists to the deserts of AlUla, where luxury resorts built into the surreal landscapes of sand and ancient rock formations are making a buzz on social media. Saudi Arabia also won bids to host the Expo 2030 in Riyadh and the 2034 FIFA World Cup, two events anticipated to drive tourism and international attention to the kingdom.
But Saudi Arabia's no-alcohol rule — in place since 1952 — shows no signs of changing anytime soon, despite the occasional rumors about the kingdom lifting the ban. Officials remain steadfast in imposing this stance. Unless jail time, hefty fines, or deportation are in your travel plans, it's best to steer clear of any form of alcohol consumption, possession, or importation.
However, if you're into the idea of sipping aromatic aperitifs at Oregon's first alcohol-free distillery in the U.S., Saudi Arabia's no-alcohol policy won't make much of an impact on your drinking experience in the kingdom. Non-alcoholic drinks are widely available, allowing locals and visitors to enjoy mocktail concoctions or a glass of Saudi champagne, made from apple juice and sparkling water with steeped fruit and mint. In the sage words of local lifestyle website Truly Saudi, "It's not always the spirits in the drink that count, it's the spirit the drink's consumed in."
Brunei
Brunei, a predominantly Muslim sultanate on the island of Borneo, prohibits the sale and consumption of alcohol. However, non-Muslims are permitted to bring limited amounts into the country. There are strict regulations tied to this rule: The alcohol must be consumed in private (hotel rooms or residences) and must not exceed two liters of spirits or wine and one dozen cans of beer. Arrest, criminal prosecution, and hefty fines await those who dare to do otherwise.
Before 1959, Brunei was under British protection, although it was internally governed by the royal family. The country gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1984. Petroleum and natural gas reserves made Brunei one of the world's wealthiest nations, but the country remains a mono-economy — its oil and gas reserves are predicted to run out in the late 2040s, according to local media outlet The Scoop.
Fortunately, one doesn't need alcohol to enjoy the country's tourist attractions. Travelers will find more than enough to fill their days, including mosque visits, boat rides through mangroves for glimpses of the famed proboscis monkey, and hikes through the lush Temburong National Park.