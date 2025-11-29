Pennsylvania's Canal Town Anchored By A Rare Century-Old Bridge Pairs Scenic Trails With Historic Charm

Along the banks of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania, canal-era history still lingers in one community's preserved buildings and waterside canal trails. Riegelsville, a small Bucks County town in Pennsylvania, may be best known for its rare suspension bridge, which NJ.com reports was designed by the same engineers behind the Brooklyn Bridge. Completed more than a century ago by John Roebling's engineering firm, according to Historic Bridges, the Riegelsville Bridge is still in use today, connecting the state of Pennsylvania to New Jersey.

Beyond the architectural marvel that is the Riegelsville Bridge, the town of fewer than 1,000 residents has a deep connection to the Delaware Canal, making it a natural draw for tourists. The Delaware Canal Towpath, in particular, passes right through Riegelsville, offering miles of opportunity for walking and cycling. To experience this charming town, visitors can take a two-hour drive north of the "Mural Capital Of The World," Philadelphia, via Pennsylvania Route 611, or, from New York City, a similar drive west on Interstate 78.

For air travelers, Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) in Allentown is the closest option at roughly 25 miles away, while Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) both provide more flight connections just over an hour away. (You may want to consider Philadelphia International's reputation as America's worst airport for customer satisfaction when booking a flight, though.) These airports offer rental cars and other transportation to make the drive into Bucks County. Riegelsville's blend of canal heritage and outdoor beauty sets the stage for a perfect trip.