Pennsylvania's Canal Town Anchored By A Rare Century-Old Bridge Pairs Scenic Trails With Historic Charm
Along the banks of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania, canal-era history still lingers in one community's preserved buildings and waterside canal trails. Riegelsville, a small Bucks County town in Pennsylvania, may be best known for its rare suspension bridge, which NJ.com reports was designed by the same engineers behind the Brooklyn Bridge. Completed more than a century ago by John Roebling's engineering firm, according to Historic Bridges, the Riegelsville Bridge is still in use today, connecting the state of Pennsylvania to New Jersey.
Beyond the architectural marvel that is the Riegelsville Bridge, the town of fewer than 1,000 residents has a deep connection to the Delaware Canal, making it a natural draw for tourists. The Delaware Canal Towpath, in particular, passes right through Riegelsville, offering miles of opportunity for walking and cycling. To experience this charming town, visitors can take a two-hour drive north of the "Mural Capital Of The World," Philadelphia, via Pennsylvania Route 611, or, from New York City, a similar drive west on Interstate 78.
For air travelers, Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) in Allentown is the closest option at roughly 25 miles away, while Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) both provide more flight connections just over an hour away. (You may want to consider Philadelphia International's reputation as America's worst airport for customer satisfaction when booking a flight, though.) These airports offer rental cars and other transportation to make the drive into Bucks County. Riegelsville's blend of canal heritage and outdoor beauty sets the stage for a perfect trip.
Riegelsville's scenic trails along the Delaware Canal
Part of the Delaware and Lehigh Trail, the Delaware Canal Towpath is one of Riegelsville's defining features. Stretching around 60 miles from Easton to Bristol, the path passes directly through town, hugging the Delaware River. The area is a part of the Delaware Canal State Park, which stretches through Bucks County and offers plenty of outdoor recreation, from boating and fishing, to hunting and wildlife sighting. From the towpath itself to a large 50-acre pond and multiple river islands, visitors have endless opportunities to explore the region's natural beauty. (The park even encompasses the nearby New Jersey town of Milford, where you'll find bluff hikes, quirky shops, and charming local festivals.) Kayaking and canoeing along the Delaware River in Riegelsville is a common pastime, offering a flatwater experience with a mild difficulty rating.
Of course, more than just the Delaware Canal shapes Riegelsville's outdoor experience. Just a short drive away, the Mariton Wildlife Sanctuary nature preserve offers hiking trails with panoramic views of the valley and birdwatching opportunities.
Ringing Rocks County Park is another outdoor marvel and less than 15 minutes from town. The park consists of eight acres featuring unique geological formations that ring out like a bell when struck (hence the name). Visitors are even encouraged to bring their own hammer to witness the ringing rocks. The park also contains Bucks County's largest waterfall, Ringing Rocks Falls, which is a short 0.6-mile round-trip hike beyond the Ringing Rocks.
Historic charm in Riegelsville, Pennsylvania
The Riegelsville Suspension Bridge remains Riegelsville's most iconic landmark and a rare piece of American engineering history. Built in 1904 by the John A. Roebling Sons Company, the historic Riegelsville Inn shares it's one of only a handful of Roebling suspension bridges still in use in the area today. The bridge was rehabbed in 1984 and again in 2010, and recently celebrated its 100th anniversary of being publicly owned.
Just steps from the Riegelsville Bridge, the Riegelsville Inn is an even older structure in town; it has been welcoming visitors since 1838. The Riegelsville Inn doubles as a restaurant and pub, offering homemade American dishes for lunch and dinner, as well as weekend brunches. If visitors time their trip to Riegelsville Inn correctly, they can even catch one of the inn's live music events!
For history and architecture buffs, Bucks County Historlists the many historic homes and churches dating back to the 19th century that dot the town. One notable building is the Benjamin Riegel house, a Georgian-style home nestled a long the D&L Canal.
Whether it's a short day trip from a vacation in Allentown, the thriving, artsy Pennsylvania city with world-class bites, or a trip solely for Riegelsville's outdoor recreation, the town offers more than stunning landmarks; it's a destination steeped in history and culture.