Ikea's Clever 2-In-1 Speaker Is An Affordable Find To Set The Vibes At Your Campsite
When you're packing for your next camping trip, you want to make sure a lantern is on your list, and you might want a speaker as well. If you'd rather bring one item instead of a separate lamp and speaker, Ikea's Vappeby Bluetooth speaker lamp comes recommended by users for its multifunctionality and affordability. Reviewers consistently highlight its reliable sound quality and the convenience of having both lighting and audio in a single unit. The lantern comes in two colors -blue or gray – and has two different light mode settings. There's a rechargeable battery that can last 10 to 12 hours, depending on the speaker volume. The product is portable at 10 inches tall and 7 inches in diameter, with a carrying handle so you can take it on the go.
As of this writing, the lamp is rated 4.6 out of 5 stars on the Ikea website, with nearly 200 reviews. One customer called it "surprisingly awesome" and noted that the "sound quality is great." And while combining a lamp and speaker into one could diminish the experience, many of the Ikea customer reviews say the quality holds up. If you're looking for more light sources for your campsite, you could also get this Amazon camping light that doubles as a power bank.
Play music with the tap of a button
The Vappeby Bluetooth speaker lamp is a convenient choice for people who want the function of both items, but the design is also a big part of this lamp's appeal. Ikea says the lamp can bring a "decorative touch" to any space, which may be just the thing you need to spruce up your campsite. The lamp sells for $89.99 (as of this writing) at Ikea, but the reviews show that most customers find it to be a good value for the money.
Another draw is that the design of the speaker makes it easy to play music through Spotify, since the speaker has the Spotify Tap playback function. When you hit the power button on the lamp, it also sparks up the Spotify app on the connected device; with just one tap, you can resume the music queued up on Spotify. If you don't have Spotify, you can use other streaming services or music you've downloaded with the speaker.
Since it is made to withstand the outdoor elements, it is rated as dust and "water splash" resistant. So, if you are camping in the rain, it'll survive a drizzle, but you'll want to make sure the lamp is under cover during a downpour so it doesn't get soaked. Ikea has some other highly rated, affordable camping finds, including large, durable tote bags, which are great for camping or hauling, and the budget-friendly Rensare Waterproof Bag, which can help keep your important items dry on your next rainy hike or camping trip.