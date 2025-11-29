Ikea's Clever 2-In-1 Speaker Is An Affordable Find To Set The Vibes At Your Campsite

The Vappeby Bluetooth speaker lamp is a convenient choice for people who want the function of both items, but the design is also a big part of this lamp's appeal. Ikea says the lamp can bring a "decorative touch" to any space, which may be just the thing you need to spruce up your campsite. The lamp sells for $89.99 (as of this writing) at Ikea, but the reviews show that most customers find it to be a good value for the money.

Another draw is that the design of the speaker makes it easy to play music through Spotify, since the speaker has the Spotify Tap playback function. When you hit the power button on the lamp, it also sparks up the Spotify app on the connected device; with just one tap, you can resume the music queued up on Spotify. If you don't have Spotify, you can use other streaming services or music you've downloaded with the speaker.

Since it is made to withstand the outdoor elements, it is rated as dust and "water splash" resistant. So, if you are camping in the rain, it'll survive a drizzle, but you'll want to make sure the lamp is under cover during a downpour so it doesn't get soaked. Ikea has some other highly rated, affordable camping finds, including large, durable tote bags, which are great for camping or hauling, and the budget-friendly Rensare Waterproof Bag, which can help keep your important items dry on your next rainy hike or camping trip.