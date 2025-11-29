California's Luxe Wine Country Resort Has Impressive Wellness Options And Farm-To-Table Dining

Napa Valley is one of the most renowned wine regions in the country — if not the world. Some of the best things to do in Napa Valley include wine tasting, indulging in a spa day, and enjoying incredible food. Visitors can do all of those things at Carneros Resort and Spa, which offers a range of wellness offerings, a fantastic restaurant, and luxurious rooms.

The resort spans 28 acres with vineyard views and lush gardens, including fruit trees and native plants. It's just over a 10-minute drive from downtown Napa, with its yummy restaurants and great shopping, so while the property feels worlds away from the bustle of everyday life, guests are close enough to the city for anything they might need. At Carneros Resort, visitors feel like they have their own private wine country home. All rooms are private cottages with backyards complete with gardens, fire pits, and loungers. Each cottage includes an indoor fireplace, heated bathroom floors, and combination indoor-outdoor showers. Some also feature large soaking tubs. For more space, the resort offers two-bedroom residences.

To maximize relaxation, visitors can book the Wellness Suite. It has a private cold plunge and sauna for Nordic-style hot-and-cold therapy. The suite is also furnished with a Bryte Balance Bed, an AI-powered smart bed that automatically adjusts as you move during the night. Yoga mats are provided, and for a more intense workout, guests can request a Peloton bike in the suite during their stay, though it costs extra.