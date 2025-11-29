California's Luxe Wine Country Resort Has Impressive Wellness Options And Farm-To-Table Dining
Napa Valley is one of the most renowned wine regions in the country — if not the world. Some of the best things to do in Napa Valley include wine tasting, indulging in a spa day, and enjoying incredible food. Visitors can do all of those things at Carneros Resort and Spa, which offers a range of wellness offerings, a fantastic restaurant, and luxurious rooms.
The resort spans 28 acres with vineyard views and lush gardens, including fruit trees and native plants. It's just over a 10-minute drive from downtown Napa, with its yummy restaurants and great shopping, so while the property feels worlds away from the bustle of everyday life, guests are close enough to the city for anything they might need. At Carneros Resort, visitors feel like they have their own private wine country home. All rooms are private cottages with backyards complete with gardens, fire pits, and loungers. Each cottage includes an indoor fireplace, heated bathroom floors, and combination indoor-outdoor showers. Some also feature large soaking tubs. For more space, the resort offers two-bedroom residences.
To maximize relaxation, visitors can book the Wellness Suite. It has a private cold plunge and sauna for Nordic-style hot-and-cold therapy. The suite is also furnished with a Bryte Balance Bed, an AI-powered smart bed that automatically adjusts as you move during the night. Yoga mats are provided, and for a more intense workout, guests can request a Peloton bike in the suite during their stay, though it costs extra.
Seasonal spa treatments and bee themed therapies: Wellness at Carneros Resort and Spa
You don't have to stay in the Wellness Suite at Carneros Resort and Spa to have a rejuvenating getaway. The resort has two pools, both with loungers and cabanas. There's a kid-friendly pool, as well as an adults-only pool on a hill overlooking the vineyards – an undeniably idyllic spot.
There's also a high-end spa. The Spa at Carneros is open only to resort guests, giving it a truly exclusive feel. It offers massages, scrubs, and facials along with seasonal treatments such as a warming ginger body treatment in the winter. The resort also offers unique bee wellness experiences centered on the property's beehives. With the "Bee Mindful" experience, visitors spend time in the specially designed Bee Cottage, listening to the hum of the bees and breathing in the scent of the hives to promote relaxation and peace. Guests can also take a guided walk with the resort's beekeeper to learn more about the resident bees and finish the experience with a tasting of local honey, cheese, and wine. In the spa, honey is used in select treatments, and it's featured in some of the specialty cocktails at FARM Restaurant + Bar.
Other wellness features at the resort include WELL, which has an oxygen bar and a market offering smoothies made with ingredients grown on-site. The resort offers daily yoga and pilates classes as well. Golfers will enjoy PUTT, a golf simulator that lets you virtually play at a variety of courses. Plus, there are two pickleball courts where you can play or take lessons.
Dining and drinks at Carneros Resort and Spa
When it comes to farm-to-table dining, Carneros Resort and Spa has its own on-site culinary gardens. A kids' tour of the gardens is available and includes opportunities to meet the resident chickens and bunnies. Ingredients grown in these gardens show up in the menu at FARM Restaurant + Bar. Other ingredients come from surrounding farms and ranches, giving dinners a true taste of California wine country. The menu is inspired by Italian cuisine, and the restaurant is open daily for dinner and on Sundays for brunch.
Outside the restaurant is the Pavilion at FARM, where guests can dine outdoors and stay cozy on a chilly evening next to a fire pit. It's a bit more casual than FARM itself, and the menu leans into shareable plates, like an antipasti board, fried Brussels sprouts, and garlic fries. Plus, there's live music from Thursday through Sunday. Boon Fly Café is another favorite, known for its excellent daily brunch – make sure to try the donuts. In short, it's truly a fantastic destination for foodies.
The pavilion and restaurant are a part of the Town Square, which also features lawn games like bocce ball and oversized chess. Fun fact: Recycled glass from the resort is used to create the sand in the bocce court. The resort hosts a number of fun events throughout the year, including Jingle Mingle, where you can meet Santa, and special wine tasting events.
Speaking of wine, what would a trip to wine country be without sampling some local tipples? Visit POST, a tasting room right on the property, where you can try a range of wines from the region as well as select high-end spirits.