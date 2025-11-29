Between Des Moines And Sioux Falls Is Iowa's Fairytale City With Castle Architecture And Tasty Eats
There's no better way to start off a vacation than with a majestic castle right at the entrance. And tucked away just an hour or so from Sioux City is one Iowa town where you'll see exactly that. Ida Grove is brimming with fairytale charm thanks to its several medieval structures sprinkled throughout town. Dubbed "Castletown USA," this unique Iowa town has a population of just under 2,000, but for travelers seeking unusual architecture, not to mention delicious, small-town eateries, it deserves a spot on your Midwest itinerary.
A couple of hours away from Sioux Falls, one of the Midwest's artiest cities, and two-and-a-half hours from Des Moines, Ida Grove is a convenient getaway. If traveling from farther away, Sioux Gateway Airport offers daily flights from Chicago and Denver, and it's a little over an hour away from Ida Grove. For more flight options, opt for Des Moines International Airport, which is roughly two-and-a-half hours away. Accommodation options in the area are minimal, but one well-rated choice can be found in Holstein, less than 20 minutes from Ida Grove. Cobblestone Inn and Suites has a 4.5 rating on Google, offering features like a complimentary breakfast buffet (which many past guests love), free parking, and a fitness center.
A visit to Castletown, USA
Iowa is home to a number of unexpected architectural goldmines, like Mason City, and Ida Grove is no exception, thanks to its fairytale-like castles. Some castle structures, such as Airport Hangar Castle, are on private property, so you won't be able to go inside all of them. But Skate Palace is an exception. The space serves as a roller rink during the fall and winter months, and as an event venue throughout the year. Hours vary, so check out Skate Palace's Facebook page for updates.
One of Ida Grove's most unique spaces is undoubtedly the Lake LaJune Chalet, an 8-acre man-made lake and hangar constructed in the '60s and '70s. Used as an event space, the grounds also feature a half-scale reproduction of the British naval vessel H.M.S. Bounty (best known for its 18th-century mutiny), as well as a lighthouse and a gazebo. The building itself is a sight to see, with its unique stonework, bright green carpet, handcrafted wooden furniture, and lakeside views. And if you're wondering who to thank for Ida Grove's one-of-a-kind castles, it's Byron Godbersen. The founder of Midwest Industries, a local marine and farm equipment producer, Godbersen was simply a fan of castle architecture — and enjoyed sprinkling the designs through town.
Where to eat in Ida Grove
Ida Grove is a small town, but you're sure to find a delicious meal among its handful of offerings. One of Ida Grove's must-visit eateries is The Farmacy Soda Fountain and Coffee House, which is brimming with old-school charm, from its 1920s marble counter to its cozy menu of various sandwiches and ice cream concoctions. One of the town's most popular spots is Zimmy's Bar and Grille, which has been serving customers cozy comfort food like burgers, sandwiches, and steak dishes for years. Both have earned impressive reviews on Google, and they're worth working into your itinerary.
Another highly-rated spot is Taco Island, which offers dishes like enchiladas, fajitas, tacos, and more. And every small town needs a cozy local bar, and one of Ida Grove's is Hillside Bar and Lounge, which serves an array of drinks and bar snacks in a comfy, homey environment. Give it a look once you're done exploring for the day. Need another hidden gem in Iowa to explore? Marshalltown is full of art and small-town charm, and it's just a few hours away from Ida Grove.