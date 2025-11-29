Between Des Moines And Sioux Falls Is Iowa's Fairytale City With Castle Architecture And Tasty Eats

There's no better way to start off a vacation than with a majestic castle right at the entrance. And tucked away just an hour or so from Sioux City is one Iowa town where you'll see exactly that. Ida Grove is brimming with fairytale charm thanks to its several medieval structures sprinkled throughout town. Dubbed "Castletown USA," this unique Iowa town has a population of just under 2,000, but for travelers seeking unusual architecture, not to mention delicious, small-town eateries, it deserves a spot on your Midwest itinerary.

A couple of hours away from Sioux Falls, one of the Midwest's artiest cities, and two-and-a-half hours from Des Moines, Ida Grove is a convenient getaway. If traveling from farther away, Sioux Gateway Airport offers daily flights from Chicago and Denver, and it's a little over an hour away from Ida Grove. For more flight options, opt for Des Moines International Airport, which is roughly two-and-a-half hours away. Accommodation options in the area are minimal, but one well-rated choice can be found in Holstein, less than 20 minutes from Ida Grove. Cobblestone Inn and Suites has a 4.5 rating on Google, offering features like a complimentary breakfast buffet (which many past guests love), free parking, and a fitness center.