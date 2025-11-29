5 TSA Rules That Don't Apply When Flying Internationally
Keeping track of the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) rules can be tricky even for frequent travelers. Whether it's adding items to the list of things banned from flights or no longer enforcing the shoes-off policy during security screenings, the agency is constantly updating what rules people need to follow at the airport.
Making things even more complicated is that the rules aren't the same everywhere you travel. TSA rules can vary from one airport to the next, even within the United States, and once you leave the country, you may find yourself facing an entirely new set of regulations.
If you're planning an international trip, knowing which TSA rules do and don't apply at your destination can spare you confusion and hassle, helping to make your journey as smooth as possible. Here are five rules that may be different when flying to another country than when you're traveling domestically, along with the regions where those different rules often apply.
Packing and using power banks
The TSA's guidelines state that portable chargers or power banks that use a lithium-ion battery are permitted in carry-on bags only, meaning passengers are prohibited from packing them in checked bags. This change was in response to incidents like the January 2025 plane fire at South Korea's Gimhae International Airport, which, per the BBC, investigators believe was caused by a power bank with faulty insulation.
Meanwhile, the International Air Transport Association regulations imposes size limits on power banks. For power banks up to 100 watt-hours (Wh), passengers can carry up to 20 in carry-on luggage. Those with a capacity of 101-160 Wh may be permitted, with airline approval, while those larger than 160 Wh are banned. Portable batteries with visible damage are also banned.
Individual countries may have additional rules regarding lithium-ion powered chargers. For instance, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) tightened its rules in June 2025 to increase inspections of power banks. Portable chargers must have a China Compulsory Certificate (CCC) marking, or they will be confiscated at security. According to Wired, some airlines do allow power banks onboard but forbid their use during flights (with Emirates, Cathay Pacific, EVA Air, Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways, and South Korean Airlines all on this list). Some airlines, like Singapore Airlines, do still allow power banks in checked baggage, though only if the device is completely powered off, and carrying it with you in the cabin is still recommended.
TSA pre-check and eGates
When flying internationally, getting through security and clearing customs can often involve long wait times that lead to frustration (and potentially even missed connecting flights). Many airports have implemented policies to speed things up for select passengers, but you won't find the same ones everywhere in the world. In the United States, TSA PreCheck offers an expedited process (usually 10 minutes or less) on all domestic flights or departures to foreign countries. Also, while the Global Entry program extends this to international arrivals, for departures from international airports, you'll still need to rely on those countries' regulations.
The good news is that some countries have an even more streamlined process in place than what the TSA offers. The European Union's Entry/Exit System (EES) went into effect in October 2025 and automates entry into 29 countries for non-EU nationals planning stays of up to 90 days. This adds to the eGates system already in place in many European airports, which allows for faster self-service passport control using facial recognition. This may become a more familiar practice for American travelers, as well as the TSA tested eGates in three airports in 2025. However, as of November 2025, they are only available to CLEAR+ members.
Limits on liquids
The TSA has teased the idea of throwing out its 3-1-1 liquids rule for carry-on luggage (in which all liquids are limited to 3.4 ounces or 100 milliliters), and in 2025, it even began exempting 11 items from the regulation, including medications and supplies for infants. However, this new regulation applies only to airports that have installed new CT scanners for liquids, which, according to the TSA, includes just 255 U.S. airports as of May 2025, and does not apply to international connecting flights.
With that said, for international travelers, rules surrounding liquids can be particularly tricky. Some countries, including Japan, China, and Australia, still hold to the 100-milliliter rule, while other countries relaxed their regulations before the United States. Some allow containers of up to 2 liters, or 67 ounces, for liquids of all types, including U.K. airports like Edinburgh and Birmingham.
Since this shift is still in progress, it's a good idea to look up the current rules for all airports you'll be traveling through before embarking on an international trip. Otherwise, you may find that a container you were allowed to keep at departure gets confiscated further along in your journey because that airport has different scanning technology and regulations.
Alcohol
Along with the general liquid quantity regulations mentioned above, products containing alcohol are governed by an additional set of rules. The TSA's alcohol regulations vary depending on the beverage's ABV (alcohol by volume). There is no limit on beverages with an ABV of 24% or lower in checked baggage, while passengers can carry up to 5 liters of alcohol with an ABV of 25%-70% in their checked bags. However, anything over 70% ABV is banned.
Outside of the United States, these rules are often different. According to the EU, non-EU travelers entering the EU can carry up to 4 liters of still wine (2 liters if it's sparkling or fortified), up to 16 liters of beer, or up to 1 liter of spirits. In the Middle East, most airlines mirror the TSA restrictions, but some destinations have differing rules for how much alcohol can be brought into the country.
In Qatar, for example, you can carry alcohol through for a connecting flight, but that's it. In the past, travelers were able to temporarily surrender their alcohol to customs before leaving the airport if they had a stopover in the country, which would then be held until they left. However, per current Hamad International Airport guidelines, all alcohol is now confiscated. Much of Asia also shares the came general capacity rules for alcohol set by the TSA, but there may be slight differences. For instance, while you can carry up to 5 liters of alcohol into China, you only get the first 1.5 liters free for anything over 12% ABV. Anything more than that and you'll need to pay a custom's duty — usually 60% of the item's value, according to Top China Travel.
Fresh foods
Within the continental United States, you'll have no problem carrying fresh foods like fruits, vegetables, eggs, or even frozen lobster through TSA. But those rules can vary even for domestic locations like Hawaii, Puerto Rico, or the U.S. Virgin Islands. That said, to minimize the risk of spreading invasive plant pests, most fresh produce cannot be carried into the mainland U.S. from these locations.
Once you cross an international border, the rules on fresh foods are often more complicated. All fruits and vegetables being brought into the U.S. from abroad are subject to inspection by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and nearly all are prohibited, even if the fruit or vegetable was purchased in the airport or onboard the plane. The U.S. also prohibits meat, poultry, and related products like milk and eggs from countries affected by livestock diseases, but doesn't restrict the transportation of most seafood.
These kinds of restrictions are similar elsewhere in the world. For instance, per the EU, you cannot bring meat or dairy products into Europe, but you can bring a limited quantity of fish or plant products. If you're traveling to Mexico, you can bring shelled nuts, spices, and dried fruits or vegetables, and some fresh fruit, vegetables, and dairy products are allowed, though bear in mind you won't be able to bring leftovers back to the U.S. at the end of your trip. When going to Australia, the Australian Border Force permits some meats and seafood items, but absolutely no fresh fruits can be brought into the country. This is another area where it's smart to check the rules for both the U.S. and your destination before your trip to avoid having items confiscated along the way.