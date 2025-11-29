5 TSA Rules That Don't Apply When Flying Internationally

Keeping track of the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) rules can be tricky even for frequent travelers. Whether it's adding items to the list of things banned from flights or no longer enforcing the shoes-off policy during security screenings, the agency is constantly updating what rules people need to follow at the airport.

Making things even more complicated is that the rules aren't the same everywhere you travel. TSA rules can vary from one airport to the next, even within the United States, and once you leave the country, you may find yourself facing an entirely new set of regulations.

If you're planning an international trip, knowing which TSA rules do and don't apply at your destination can spare you confusion and hassle, helping to make your journey as smooth as possible. Here are five rules that may be different when flying to another country than when you're traveling domestically, along with the regions where those different rules often apply.