4 East Coast Christmas Markets That Drench Guests In Jolly Festive Vibes

There's a chill in the air. When the East Coast slips into its winter coat, something magical happens. Coastal towns glow under strings of warm lights, historic squares transform into storybook villages, and the scent of spiced cider wafts through the air. Equal parts nostalgia and discovery, Christmas markets bring out the season's best traditions while offering something uniquely local in each destination.

America's Christmas market tradition may not be as storied, as widespread, or as long-running as Europe's, but that doesn't mean the experience isn't magical in its own festive way. Many towns put on fairs, markets, and various festivities throughout the month of December, from the snow-lined streets of New England to the palm-tree-fringed shores of Florida.

Whether you're planning a weekend getaway or building an itinerary of holiday stops, these four East Coast markets capture the spirit of the holidays at their brightest.