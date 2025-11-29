Chicago's Under-The-Radar Beach Is A Tucked-Away Urban Oasis Uncrowded By Tourists

World-class architecture, global cuisines, and ... marvelous beaches? Chicago may not be the first place that comes to mind when dreaming about a sandy getaway, and yet the city is home to 25 beaches, stretched across 26 miles of lakefront on the multi-faceted Lake Michigan. North Avenue Beach often takes the credit as the most popular beach in the city, but that also means you are likely to swap a relaxing, sun-lounging day with a crowded, elbow-to-elbow beach.

A de facto hidden gem of the Windy City, Ohio Street Beach boasts splendid skyline views, sandy oases, and a sheltered, northern-facing shoreline making it ideal for open water training. Aside from pitching your beach umbrellas and enjoying your beach read, you can also get active and walk along the 18-mile Lakefront Trail, stretching from Ardmore Street in the north to 71st Street in the south.

Chicago has long outlived its "Second City" moniker, becoming a hub of the quirky, eclectic, and downright unexpected. While you're checking out its under-the-radar spots, make sure to add Steelworkers Park, a former industrial complex turned climbing playground, to your list. And what better way to end a day at the beach than heading to a foodie neighborhood rife with quirky shops and artsy vibes?