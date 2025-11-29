Chicago's Under-The-Radar Beach Is A Tucked-Away Urban Oasis Uncrowded By Tourists
World-class architecture, global cuisines, and ... marvelous beaches? Chicago may not be the first place that comes to mind when dreaming about a sandy getaway, and yet the city is home to 25 beaches, stretched across 26 miles of lakefront on the multi-faceted Lake Michigan. North Avenue Beach often takes the credit as the most popular beach in the city, but that also means you are likely to swap a relaxing, sun-lounging day with a crowded, elbow-to-elbow beach.
A de facto hidden gem of the Windy City, Ohio Street Beach boasts splendid skyline views, sandy oases, and a sheltered, northern-facing shoreline making it ideal for open water training. Aside from pitching your beach umbrellas and enjoying your beach read, you can also get active and walk along the 18-mile Lakefront Trail, stretching from Ardmore Street in the north to 71st Street in the south.
Chicago has long outlived its "Second City" moniker, becoming a hub of the quirky, eclectic, and downright unexpected. While you're checking out its under-the-radar spots, make sure to add Steelworkers Park, a former industrial complex turned climbing playground, to your list. And what better way to end a day at the beach than heading to a foodie neighborhood rife with quirky shops and artsy vibes?
Relax at Ohio Street Beach
Located in the Streeterville neighborhood just north of Millennium Park, Ohio Street Beach is a lesser-known spot for sandy delights right in the heart of Chicago. Thanks to its relatively small size, Ohio Street Beach has remained a pocket of tranquility. Its one-of-a-kind shape and orientation also make it ideal for swimmers to go as far as a half mile into the lake, while still remaining within reach of shallow water.
There are also plenty of amenities available within reach, with kayaks and paddleboards available for rent, access to bathrooms, and an accessible beach walk. When planning your visit, bear in mind that while the beach is open from dawn to dusk (or 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.), swimming is only allowed when lifeguards are present between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It can still get crowded during those peak hours, though you'll find it to be a cozy spot compared to some of the other big beaches across Chicago.
Due to its location, nearby street parking is limited. So, instead of driving, hop on one of the many buses or trains that serve Chicago — it's a stone's throw from Navy Pier, so you'll have a wealth of transit options regardless of where you're traveling from. This central location right near downtown makes it perfect both for a lazy beach afternoon or as a sandy retreat between sightseeing and shopping. Once you're done at Ohio Street Beach, make sure you check out the "Shop Local Capital" of the Windy City, Andersonville, offering an unmatched food scene just 8 miles north of Ohio Street Beach.