This Abandoned Industrial Area On South Chicago's Lakefront Is Now A Tranquil Outdoor Haven
While many would immediately identify Chicago with industrial areas and its best neighborhoods for shopping and eating, not many automatically think of green spaces and outdoor oases when the metropolis is mentioned. And yet, with a whopping 8,800 acres under its protection, Chicago boasts one of the largest municipal park districts in the U.S. While many green areas were originally designed as parkland, in other places nature has reclaimed a patch of urban landscape that was previously used for commerce or industry. This is the case with Steelworkers Park (the clue's in the name), in the city's bustling South Side.
Originally built as a steel mill, today the park is home to a natural area with native prairie environments, a bronze sculpture tribute, and its own climbing wall suitable for different skill levels, making good use of the infrastructure left behind by the steel mill. Steelworkers Park is an ideal place to spend a day hiking and climbing, or simply relaxing in nature, with the majestic backdrop of Lake Michigan providing waterside views.
It's super easy to reach Steelworkers Park from downtown Chicago. The fastest way is to drive 12 miles south, though you can also rely on local buses and public transit. Bear in mind that the latter option is likely to take much longer, as the park falls far outside The Loop (where public transit is highly efficient). And while Chicago is generally a safe and welcoming city, consider checking which Chicago train stations are best to avoid if you'd like to adventure off the beaten path.
Enjoy a tranquil day out in Steelworkers Park
There's no doubt the site has come a long way since its inception. During its heyday, the South Works area employed over 20,000 people. Significant downsizing led to the steel mill closing in 1992, and the entirety of it remained empty until the city of Chicago bought it in 2002 and transformed it into a tranquil outdoor haven.
Today, you can enjoy this pocket of green away from the urban buzz in three different ways. From the north side entrance of the park, you will immediately see the giant ore walls of the Steelworkers Park Climbing Wall. Access to the 30-foot-tall wall is free, but climbers are required to wear safety equipment and abide by Chicago Park District rules. If you instead want to enjoy the park in a more laid-back fashion, make sure to stroll to the "Tribute to the Past" bronze sculpture by artist Roman Villareal. You can see the sculpture as you walk south to the wildest part of the park: the Steelworkers Park Natural Area.
This is where the vision for the entire park comes together, as a delightful display of native Illinois prairie plants has overtaken the old industrial site. A paved path looping around the area also makes it accessible for mobility purposes, and it's ideal for a relaxing, level walk. After you've enjoyed the amazing activities the park offers, you're about 30 minutes away from the underrated South Side neighborhood of Beverly, brimming with Irish culture, historic homes, and craft beer. While you are guaranteed to find entertaining things to do wherever you are in Chicago, this is an area worth exploring for its rich connections to music, history, and diverse cuisine.