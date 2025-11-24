This Abandoned Industrial Area On South Chicago's Lakefront Is Now A Tranquil Outdoor Haven

While many would immediately identify Chicago with industrial areas and its best neighborhoods for shopping and eating, not many automatically think of green spaces and outdoor oases when the metropolis is mentioned. And yet, with a whopping 8,800 acres under its protection, Chicago boasts one of the largest municipal park districts in the U.S. While many green areas were originally designed as parkland, in other places nature has reclaimed a patch of urban landscape that was previously used for commerce or industry. This is the case with Steelworkers Park (the clue's in the name), in the city's bustling South Side.

Originally built as a steel mill, today the park is home to a natural area with native prairie environments, a bronze sculpture tribute, and its own climbing wall suitable for different skill levels, making good use of the infrastructure left behind by the steel mill. Steelworkers Park is an ideal place to spend a day hiking and climbing, or simply relaxing in nature, with the majestic backdrop of Lake Michigan providing waterside views.

It's super easy to reach Steelworkers Park from downtown Chicago. The fastest way is to drive 12 miles south, though you can also rely on local buses and public transit. Bear in mind that the latter option is likely to take much longer, as the park falls far outside The Loop (where public transit is highly efficient). And while Chicago is generally a safe and welcoming city, consider checking which Chicago train stations are best to avoid if you'd like to adventure off the beaten path.