Rick Steves' Favorite Square For Café-Sitting In All Of Italy Is A Medieval Paradise

From the historic streets of Rome to the seaside cities of Sicily, Italy is the perfect country in which to find a scenic café and people-watch. And if you're looking to optimize your café-sitting, travel icon Rick Steves has revealed his number-one spot in all of Italy: Il Campo in Siena.

Also called Piazza del Campo, the square is the heart of the city's historic district, built between the 12th and 15th centuries. When you're there, it's easy to see why UNESCO recognizes Siena as "the embodiment of a medieval city." Siena's historic Gothic architecture blends into the surrounding hills — and that's intentional. In 1297, the city created strict architectural guidelines for the surrounding buildings and tore down structures that didn't fit in.

Three major streets run through the city, and all three unite in Il Campo. The square is paved with red brick, divided by 10 white stone lines, designed to look like the folds in the Virgin Mary's robes. Historically, the square has been a gathering spot for holidays and other public events.