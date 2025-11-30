Rick Steves' Favorite Square For Café-Sitting In All Of Italy Is A Medieval Paradise
From the historic streets of Rome to the seaside cities of Sicily, Italy is the perfect country in which to find a scenic café and people-watch. And if you're looking to optimize your café-sitting, travel icon Rick Steves has revealed his number-one spot in all of Italy: Il Campo in Siena.
Also called Piazza del Campo, the square is the heart of the city's historic district, built between the 12th and 15th centuries. When you're there, it's easy to see why UNESCO recognizes Siena as "the embodiment of a medieval city." Siena's historic Gothic architecture blends into the surrounding hills — and that's intentional. In 1297, the city created strict architectural guidelines for the surrounding buildings and tore down structures that didn't fit in.
Three major streets run through the city, and all three unite in Il Campo. The square is paved with red brick, divided by 10 white stone lines, designed to look like the folds in the Virgin Mary's robes. Historically, the square has been a gathering spot for holidays and other public events.
What to do in Il Campo
Visiting Il Campo? Take Rick Steves' advice for inspiration: "On a recent trip to Italy, I savored a peaceful moment in Siena's great square, Il Campo, sipping a glass of vin santo as the early-evening light bathed the red-brick stone. My €5 drink gave me a front-row seat at the best café table on the square, and for a leisurely hour I soaked up the promenading action that nightly turns Il Campo into 'Il Italian Fashion Show,'" he writes in a blog post. You can do the same at one of several cafés in the square. Options include Il Bandierino, which visitors love for its authentic Tuscan food, or Bar Il Palio, which one visitor called, "One of my favorite bars ever." For a meal, try Ristorante Il Tufo, which serves steaks and pasta with a stunning view. Try chatting with fellow people-watchers; Siena is considered the friendliest city in all of Europe.
After (or before) your café-sitting break, take some time to wander around Il Campo and view its attractions. The Palazzo Pubblico, a town hall, was constructed in the late 13th and early 14th centuries. Today, Museo Civico is located inside the building; visitors can learn about the history of the city and view famous works of art. The Palazzo Pubblico's tower, called the Torre del Mangia, faces the square. At 334 feet, it's the third-tallest tower in the country. If you're up for a workout, you can climb over 400 steps to the top and enjoy the view. There's also the Cappella di Piazza, a 14th-century chapel dedicated to the Virgin Mary, and Fonte Gaia, an intricately carved marble fountain. One tip: Check it out at night. "The best time to visit is in the evening, when the square comes alive and is beautifully lit. Definitely one of the most charming squares in Europe," writes one Google reviewer.