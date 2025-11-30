California's Luxury Inn Surrounded By Napa Valley Vinyard Views Is One Of The Top Hotels In The World
I have stayed at a number of upscale resorts that try to embody the essence of wine country, and I have found a few things that all of the successful ones have in common: vineyard views (an absolute must when staying in wine country), farm-to-table menus with skilled chefs that know how to represent the region (because what is wine without a good meal to pair it with?), an elegant ambiance (because I want to feel like Victorian royalty while I analyze the notes of the local vino), and last but not least, a glass of something local waiting for me at check-in. Harvest Inn in Saint Helena checks all of these boxes.
Harvest Inn claimed the number two spot for hotels in Northern California and ranked 15th globally in the 2025 Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards. This is wine country at its best. Vineyards press right up against the charming, Tudor-style inn, and luxurious details make the stay cozy and elegant. Located in Saint Helena, a 5,400-resident city known as "Napa Valley's Main Street," the resort straddles countryside seclusion and downtown accessibility. Here, you're tucked away in nature but close enough to walk to the heart of California's Napa Valley.
The property sprawls across 8 acres where 320 towering redwoods create a natural wall around manicured gardens and heritage fruit trees. Room sizes vary from 550 to 1,000 square feet. The vineyard-view rooms feature personal outdoor spaces that face those famous rows of vines, crackling fireplaces for ambiance, and, in certain suites, your own private hot tub right on the patio. Multi-story suites with separate bathrooms accommodate larger groups or those wanting extra elbow room, and, if you book one of those vineyard-facing rooms, you'll pocket a $50 daily dining credit to put toward meals.
What to do at Harvest Inn
At Harvest Table, the hotel's fine-dining restaurant, ingredients are sourced from just beyond its doors. The farm-to-table dishes are determined by the availability of local produce and have creative twists that showcase the local flavors of Napas' agricultural heritage. The restaurant's oversized fireplace and open-air terraces make the elevated dining experience exceptional, and the wine pairings are top-notch.
Aside from dining and sipping, there is plenty to do on the Harvest Inn property. Two outdoor pools divide the scene — one adults-only, one family-friendly — and each comes with a hot tub framed by redwoods. There is a bocce ball court and eight acres of lawns and gardens to explore, including bike paths and walking trails. The inn partners with Health Spa Napa Valley to offer treatments in vineyard-side rooms and complimentary weekend yoga on the lawn at 9 a.m.
Between relaxing, exploring, and sipping, consider exploring some of the other wineries in the region, like Frank Family Vineyards, one of California's most historic and celebrated wineries.
Experiences and getting there
From the inn, it's a short walk or drive to two of Napa's most storied wineries: Beringer Vineyards, founded in 1876 and the first to reopen for public tastings after Prohibition, and Charles Krug Winery, established in 1861 as California's first public tasting room. Every other Friday, the inn leads vineyard walking tours starting at the Saint Helena Farmers Market and ending with tastings at historic estates like Hayne Vineyard and Taplin Cellars. The property also hosts the Napa Valley 750, a five-day vintage-car rally that raises funds for Saint Helena Hospital Foundation in May.
Cyclists can hop on the developing Napa Valley Vine Trail, a 47-mile route running right past the resort; its newest 8.2-mile segment linking Saint Helena and Calistoga opened in August 2024.
Getting to the inn will take a bit of a drive. Oakland International Airport sits about 70 miles south, while Sacramento International is roughly 80. Both drives roll through postcard-perfect wine country. Plus, if you decide to rent a car, you can visit more of the valley's wine offerings, or even take an idyllic road trip through California's wine country.