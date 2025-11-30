A Pristine Pennsylvania State Forest Hides An Alluring Kayak Route Through The State's Most Pastoral Scenery
Pennsylvania's status as a tourist destination usually revolves around the historical attractions of Philadelphia, the preserved battlefields at Gettysburg and Valley Forge, and the resort-style coziness of the Poconos. Still, Pennsylvania is a large state, and much of its inner corridor boasts scenic stretches of the northern Appalachians that rival those of neighboring states. Between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, you'll find plenty of fantastic hiking trails and an epic network of river systems perfect for kayaking. From the magical mossy trails and remote river routes of Cook Forest State Park to Pittsburgh's premier urban paddling center at Washington's Landing, Pennsylvania has something for kayakers of all types. One lesser-known but equally worthy paddling route lies along the unsung Yellow Breeches Creek. Though it doesn't get as much attention as other waterways, Yellow Breeches Creek Water Trail is one of Pennsylvania's most scenic spots for premier kayaking excursions.
Yellow Breeches Creek is located in south-central Pennsylvania, about two hours from Philadelphia and three hours from Pittsburgh. This under-the-radar corner of the state features pristine forest preserves interspersed with charming small towns, all nestled in the heart of some of Pennsylvania's loveliest mountains. Though the water trail is not navigable in a single continuous stretch (because of dams and other obstructions), it still offers a comprehensive paddling tour of the beauty of the creek and the surrounding valley. With historic bridges, lovely towns, and nearby amenities, the Yellow Breeches Creek Water Trail may be Pennsylvania's most pastoral — and most memorable — day trip on the water.
Yellow Breeches Creek is a secret paddling gem
The main branch of Yellow Breeches Creek is approximately 49 miles long. However, the actual water trail covers about 22 miles of navigable waterways, divided into two non-contiguous trips due to a few hazardous dams and inaccessible points along the way. This lack of continuity may seem like a hassle at first. However, it also offers a fuller experience of one of Pennsylvania's most underrated regions. The entire Yellow Breeches Creek Water Trail flows through south-central Pennsylvania's stunning Cumberland Valley, a region rich in lovely forests and meandering rivers for outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy. The trail provides one of the most comprehensive tours of this natural and historical region, passing through enchanting forests, scenic farmlands, and quaint small towns.
Yellow Breeches Creek originates on South Mountain in Pennsylvania's immaculate Michaux State Forest. From there, the water trail travels through a limestone foundation in the Cumberland Valley, passing by several local parks and woodlands while offering unadulterated scenery of the valley at its finest. Eventually, the creek empties into the much larger Susquehanna River as it cuts through central Pennsylvania. During this short but scenic run, Yellow Breeches Creek flows into several shaded pools and broad sections that make excellent spots for a peaceful day of kayaking. The forests and waterways are home to several animal residents, including beavers, foxes, and black bears, not to mention plenty of birds you might spot during your paddle. The creek also provides shelter to endangered species, including bog turtles, eastern mud salamanders, and sedge wrens.
Discover a hidden corner of Pennsylvania's abundant beauty
Accessing the navigable sections of Yellow Breeches Creek is free. The trail is day-use only, and camping along the creek is prohibited (though camping is available in nearby parks). Kayaking is unsurprisingly the top activity, with local businesses like Susquehanna Outfitters offering kayak and canoe rentals. The company, along with other Cumberland Valley outfitters like Adventure Explorations, also offers guided trips along the creek. For more thrills, the creek is also great for tubing. If you're looking for under-the-radar fishing spots in the Cumberland Valley, Yellow Breeches has several terrific fly fishing areas, with healthy populations of trout (both wild and stocked).
As you float down the Yellow Breeches, you'll pass a memorable collection of charming parks and small towns. Cumberland Valley communities like Boiling Springs, Mechanicsburg, and New Cumberland offer creekside views and superb immersion into this unique region. Nearby destinations like the vibrant, historic Pennsylvania town of Carlisle offer excellent opportunities for a walking tour of the commonwealth's distinct history and abundant natural beauty.
One of the highlights of a journey down Yellow Breeches Creek is the historic red Bowmansdale Covered Bridge on the creekside campus of Messiah University. At various points, the water trail also passes picturesque Cumberland Valley parklands such as Simpson Park, McCormick Park, Yellow Breeches Park, Lower Allen Community Park, and Creekwood Park. These parks offer great access for the Yellow Breeches Creek Water Trail, along with hiking trails, picnic tables, and other amenities. The Cumberland Valley also has plenty of excellent hotels, B&Bs, and campgrounds for all sorts of cozy overnight stays.