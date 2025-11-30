The 5 Most Expensive National Parks In America With High Entrance Fees And Hidden Costs

When we think of national parks, we picture a high-value experience at a fair price. Visitors soak up views of the most impressive natural formations in the U.S., and if lucky, catch a glimpse of rare wildlife passing through their unadulterated forests, plains, and mountains. But does this experience come at the straightforward cost of an entrance fee? Not always.

At face value, access seems fairly affordable, with the cost to enter a U.S. national park typically ranging between $0 and $35. And park visits are even more affordable with the America the Beautiful Park Pass in hand, which for a flat $80 annual fee unlocks unlimited visits to federal recreation lands, including parks, monuments, refuges, and forests.

But the actual cost of a national park can sometimes go beyond the entry ticket. You may face unexpected transportation fees if you need to fly or boat into an undeveloped location, parking charges, and shuttle fees, especially in remote areas. These expenses can add up quickly, and in some cases, push the cost of a trip into the great outdoors into the thousands. Here are the five most expensive national parks, with both explicit and hidden costs carefully considered, for a transparent view of how these premium parks really add up.