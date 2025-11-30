Situated In A Rugged Oregon Canyon, This Unique Town Offers Stunning Scenery Beloved By Cyclists
When considering Oregon, many people think first of lush, tree-covered landscapes kept green by unrelenting rain. While this is mostly true of the northwestern part of the state — namely the Willamette Valley and the adjacent coast — once you travel east of the Cascade Range, it's a completely different world. Central and Eastern Oregon comprise approximately two-thirds of the total land area of Oregon, yet hold only about 13% of the population. It's a vast landscape made up of multiple terrains and ecosystems, many of which are strikingly beautiful. One place where you can experience one of eastern Oregon's most stunning locations is the town of Mitchell.
Mitchell, population approximately 143 as of 2024, is nicknamed the "Gateway to the Painted Hills" , which is apt: It lies only about 9 miles away from the entrance to the Painted Hills Unit of the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument. The Painted Hills, one of Oregon's most unique natural wonders and a colorful paradise, are part of the national monument. Formed over millions of years by layers of volcanic ash and sediments, the varied stripes of red, tan, orange, and black seen today represent individual geological eras and past climate changes.
The town itself, surrounded by impressive rock formations and hills, contains three restaurants, three stores, some lodging, and a park. Nothing less, nothing more. The restaurants are Tiger Town Brewing, with beer, food, and sometimes live music; Bridge Creek Cafe, which serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner along with tasty pies and milkshakes; and Route 26 Espresso, for your morning jolt of caffeine and a breakfast burrito to fuel your adventures. The shops include an antiques store, a gift shop, and Wheeler County Trading Company, where you can pick up pretty much anything you need, from groceries and ice to propane and fishing supplies.
Mitchell is a cyclist's playground
Cyclists love the town of Mitchell for a simple reason — it offers access to some of the most epic and scenic trails imaginable. Plus, there are phenomenal opportunities for mountain, gravel, and road bikers alike. One of the most popular rides for mountain bikers is the Lookout Mountain Trail (about 15.2 miles), rising roughly 3,730 feet. On the return, enjoy an exhilarating downhill. Gravel bike riders gravitate to the Priest Hole gravel route, a 42-mile mix of pavement and gravel with 3,500 feet of elevation gain. And for the skinny tire, aero-clad road biker, the Twickenham Road Ride is a go-to for test skills and endurance. The 87-mile loop out of Mitchell delivers climbs, descents, and amazing high desert scenery. If your journey to Mitchell includes a flight, be sure to know the best airlines to fly with a bike and how to pack it like a pro.
If you're not a cyclist or simply want to enjoy some time off the bike, Mitchell and its surrounding area offer plenty of other escapades. The Painted Hills Unit contains five hiking trails, ranging from a quarter-mile up to 1.6 miles in length. Or, if your legs need a rest, drive the scenic road through the park, stopping at the picnic area along the way. The John Day Fossil Beds National Monument also contains two additional sections to explore — Sheep Rock and Clarno — each with unique characteristics. One standout feature of the park for animal lovers is that pets are allowed in developed areas and on the hiking trails, which is fairly uncommon in the national parks and monuments system.
How to get there and where to stay
The closest commercial airport to Mitchell is the Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM) in the underrated and rugged city of Redmond, which is considered Central Oregon's hub. The airport services many major carriers, which include United, Delta, Alaska, and American. It also has direct flights to and from several locations, mostly in the western United States, with the easternmost route being to Dallas, Texas. Six rental car agencies as located on site, which you'll need to complete the final leg of your journey. The 70-mile drive to Mitchell takes about 80 minutes.
If you're roadtripping around the Pacific Northwest and decide Mitchell is a must-see (and it is), you're looking at approximate driving distances of 196 miles from Portland, Oregon; 336 miles from Seattle, Washington; 258 miles from Boise, Idaho; and 573 miles from San Francisco, California. Whichever direction you arrive from, you'll travel through gorgeous countryside as you pass one wonder after another.
There are more than a handful of lodging options in Mitchell, and nothing else for miles — this town is truly isolated. You have the Painted Hills Cottages & Retreat, The Oregon Hotel, Skyhook Motel, Spoke'n Hostel, and at least three vacation rental homes. There is also a spot for recreational vehicles and tent campers in town at Mitchell City Park. There, you'll find four RV hookups with water and electricity and an open lawn for pitching your tent. The Spoke'n Hostel is perhaps the most unique option, and as the name implies, caters to cyclists. It's right in town within walking distance of amenities, and with 12 dorm-style bunk beds, there's always a chance to meet and exchange tales with others who share your passion for adventure.