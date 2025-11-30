Situated In A Rugged Oregon Canyon, This Unique Town Offers Stunning Scenery Beloved By Cyclists

When considering Oregon, many people think first of lush, tree-covered landscapes kept green by unrelenting rain. While this is mostly true of the northwestern part of the state — namely the Willamette Valley and the adjacent coast — once you travel east of the Cascade Range, it's a completely different world. Central and Eastern Oregon comprise approximately two-thirds of the total land area of Oregon, yet hold only about 13% of the population. It's a vast landscape made up of multiple terrains and ecosystems, many of which are strikingly beautiful. One place where you can experience one of eastern Oregon's most stunning locations is the town of Mitchell.

Mitchell, population approximately 143 as of 2024, is nicknamed the "Gateway to the Painted Hills" , which is apt: It lies only about 9 miles away from the entrance to the Painted Hills Unit of the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument. The Painted Hills, one of Oregon's most unique natural wonders and a colorful paradise, are part of the national monument. Formed over millions of years by layers of volcanic ash and sediments, the varied stripes of red, tan, orange, and black seen today represent individual geological eras and past climate changes.

The town itself, surrounded by impressive rock formations and hills, contains three restaurants, three stores, some lodging, and a park. Nothing less, nothing more. The restaurants are Tiger Town Brewing, with beer, food, and sometimes live music; Bridge Creek Cafe, which serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner along with tasty pies and milkshakes; and Route 26 Espresso, for your morning jolt of caffeine and a breakfast burrito to fuel your adventures. The shops include an antiques store, a gift shop, and Wheeler County Trading Company, where you can pick up pretty much anything you need, from groceries and ice to propane and fishing supplies.