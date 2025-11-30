Pennsylvania's Quaint Suburb Outside Philly Is Known For Its Equestrian History, Lively Festivals, And Small-Town Vibe

Taking a city break in Philadelphia can be a fun and enthralling experience. But while Philly offers lively spots and artsy riverfront neighborhoods, the city's pace and noise can be a tad exhausting for some. Fortunately, there are various suburbs surrounding Philly that offer a slower and more relaxed way of life. Devon is one such spot, barely over 20 miles from downtown Philadelphia. Shortly after you've left the city center, there's a distinct change in atmosphere with posit-level homes on tree-lined streets, a walkable main drag, and friendly local folks.

Small-town charms are Devon's bread and butter. "You wave at your neighbors and say hi to the guy at the hoagie shop. It's safe, sweet and all the things you would want your kid to grow up experiencing and remembering," proud local resident Stacey Ballard said in a Homes.com guide. This rich community spirit is often felt when exploring the suburb's streets or strolling down Lancaster Avenue, which has some enticing restaurants and shops.

From its humble beginnings as a combined area of Devon-Berwyn (a space it shared with a neighboring town), Devon has become a fully fledged suburb with its own unique roots and culture. Much of its past and present centers around horse riding, particularly during the Devon Horse Show and Country Fair. Dating back to 1896, it's one of the oldest multi-breed horse shows in America and continues to dazzle locals and visitors alike while preserving this storied past. Devon also hosts other events and festivals throughout the year.