Pennsylvania's Quaint Suburb Outside Philly Is Known For Its Equestrian History, Lively Festivals, And Small-Town Vibe
Taking a city break in Philadelphia can be a fun and enthralling experience. But while Philly offers lively spots and artsy riverfront neighborhoods, the city's pace and noise can be a tad exhausting for some. Fortunately, there are various suburbs surrounding Philly that offer a slower and more relaxed way of life. Devon is one such spot, barely over 20 miles from downtown Philadelphia. Shortly after you've left the city center, there's a distinct change in atmosphere with posit-level homes on tree-lined streets, a walkable main drag, and friendly local folks.
Small-town charms are Devon's bread and butter. "You wave at your neighbors and say hi to the guy at the hoagie shop. It's safe, sweet and all the things you would want your kid to grow up experiencing and remembering," proud local resident Stacey Ballard said in a Homes.com guide. This rich community spirit is often felt when exploring the suburb's streets or strolling down Lancaster Avenue, which has some enticing restaurants and shops.
From its humble beginnings as a combined area of Devon-Berwyn (a space it shared with a neighboring town), Devon has become a fully fledged suburb with its own unique roots and culture. Much of its past and present centers around horse riding, particularly during the Devon Horse Show and Country Fair. Dating back to 1896, it's one of the oldest multi-breed horse shows in America and continues to dazzle locals and visitors alike while preserving this storied past. Devon also hosts other events and festivals throughout the year.
Horsing around in Devon at local events
The Devon Horse Show and Country Fair takes place in late May and early June each year. It's held at the showgrounds only five minutes' walk from Devon's train station and lasts for almost two weeks. The event attracts equestrian athletes from around the U.S. and features a variety of competitive events, including jumping, hunting, and coaching. You can also watch a dog show, participate in a themed ladies day outfit contest (with a wine lunch to boot), or attend during special kids' days with crafting and barn tours.
The Country Fair takes place during the horse show, complementing the equestrian events like leather on a saddle. It turns the Midway into a veritable fairground with rides for the kids, carnival games, and various stalls selling equestrian equipment and fashion. You can also get your fix of lemon sticks and Devon fries, two local favorites, either at the horse show or the fair. They're best washed down with a cup of sweet tea from the Devon Tea Cart.
Around September, Devon also hosts the Devon Fall Classic. It's a smaller version of the Devon Horse Show, only it's a purely jumping equestrian event. Over the course of three or four days, you can see hundreds of show jumpers, many of them local to Pennsylvania. It also has carnival games and rides, live music, food stalls, and equestrian shops to browse when you're not transfixed on the jumpers.
Laid-back local life in Devon
Outside of these events, Devon is a laid-back place to explore and immerse yourself in local life. Terrain Cafe, located just off Lancaster Avenue, serves ethical and conscious meals in a beautiful greenhouse with flowering plants and leafy trees. Writing on Google, diners appreciate the fresh vegetarian options and locally sourced ingredients. Brunch here calls for a free-range omelet or a seasonal harvest bowl, while dinner is the ideal time to try gourmet seafood dishes featuring shrimp, tuna, or scallops.
Terrain is part of Devon Yard, an open-air shopping area with five buildings constructed using locally sourced materials. Alongside the restaurant you'll find a garden center stocked with vibrant plants ideal for indoor or outdoor settings. A homewares boutique also sells candles, lighting, and seasonal decorations. A little farther down Lancaster Avenue, as you hit the border of Devon and Berwyn, you'll find another cluster of restaurants around Bronze Plaza. These range from a tavern and brew pub to a pizza shop and bakery.
Devon is about 30 to 60 minutes' drive from Philadelphia, depending on traffic and what time you leave. You can also catch the PAO train line to Devon Station from downtown Philly, which takes around 40 minutes. If you love Pennsylvania's small towns, Pottstown sits just north of Devon. It's a walkable suburb with a charming downtown and riverside trails. A Courtyard by Marriott offers rooms right on Devon's doorstop. If you'd rather stay in Philly, check out the Guild House Hotel, an intimate boutique hotel honoring women's history and timeless luxury.