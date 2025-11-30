The 'Egg Basket Of Utah' Is Framed By Rugged Trails And City Skylines In A Vibrant Mountain Gateway

Salt Lake City is full of attractions, ranging from its Mormon Temple Complex to its concert venues, restaurants, and an outdoor art space filled with curious sculptures. But just 25 minutes south of Salt Lake City is the city of Draper, a vibrant community that's one part business hub, one part mountain town, and one part family haven. The recreation opportunities in Draper are near-endless. From casual family fun to adventure parks, you'll find it here. There are also plenty of shopping options, from boutiques to shopping malls, catering to whatever your fancy.

For outdoor adventurers, the hiking there is nearly unbeatable. The trails may not be as iconic as more famous routes in the West, but some of the hikes branching out from Draper are just as challenging, with scenery that could compete with them all. These options are all laid out in a town that is best described as idyllic, and happens to be close to a major urban center with an international airport. When you take in all the other amenities nearby, Draper just might be the center of everything you could want in a trip out west.