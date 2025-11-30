Here's Why Rick Steves Refuses To Live Anywhere But The United States

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In 1978, Rick Steves decided to make his way overland from Europe to Central Asia. This route was widely known as the Hippie Trail, and a long-haired, 23-year-old college grad was eager for the challenge. He chronicled this journey to Kathmandu in a handwritten diary; even then, Steves wrote in an upbeat and perceptive style, absorbing all the sights and sounds of these unfamiliar lands. In 2025, these entries were collected and published — with modest edits — as the book "On the Hippie Trail," which became a New York Times bestseller. Since then, Steves has written hundreds of books, hosted 13 seasons of the PBS series "Rick Steves' Europe," and sealed his reputation as the foremost American authority on European travel. Yet Steves has never lived in Europe, Nepal, or any country outside of the United States.

Indeed, Steves has only ever kept a permanent address in his native Washington State. He does spend about four months out of every year traveling in Europe, researching books, or leading small tour groups, but Steves has never signed a year-long lease or built an overseas cottage. Europe isn't home for Steves, the way Paris became a second home for Ernest Hemingway or Tuscany did for Frances Mayes. As many Americans start to fantasize about where to retire as expats, Steves is just fine living in his hometown of Edmonds. In a profile for the New York Times, journalist Sam Anderson put it this way: "Although Steves spends nearly half his life traveling, he insists, passionately, that he would never live anywhere but the United States... He built his business in America, raised his kids in America, and gives frequent loving paeans to the glories of American life."