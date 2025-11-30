Chicago's 5 Most Magical Neighborhoods During The Winter Season

The beating heart of the city, the Loop is easily one of the most exciting places to roam in Chicago year-round. Museums, architectural wonders, shops, and restaurants are contained within its modest 1.58 square miles. Small but mighty, the core of the Windy City also has a strong historic claim as the place to best celebrate the holiday buzz. While Grant Park was the site of Chicago's first official Christmas tree, adorned and displayed in public in 1913, another park within the Loop now has the honor of hosting the city's official tree.

The lighting of the official festive tree in Millennium Park is welcomed with much fanfare, and a celebration marks the occasion every year in mid-November. The wider area is also home to the Maggie Daley Ice Ribbon, the best place to enjoy frosty skates and glides. The ice ribbon stays open until early March, making it a perfect activity to enjoy throughout winter. If you visit during the Christmas holidays, be sure to enjoy a sip of mulled wine in Daley Plaza's Christkindlmarket between one skate and the other.

Another wintery highlight to be enjoyed near the Loop is the Winter WonderFest at Navy Pier. This family-friendly event with fun rides and skating galore takes place against the backdrop of the city's beloved pier, a free-to-access year-round playground right by the water. Though it's technically in Streeterville, it's a relatively quick walk from the Loop — be sure to check it out if time permits.