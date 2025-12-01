North Carolina's Hidden Smoky Mountain Gem Is A Whitewater Playground With Waterfalls And Trails
Some of North Carolina's best destinations manage to escape the travel hype machine that consumes nearly every picturesque corner of the planet. Yet every word revealing a new destination also runs the risk of drowning it. Well, here's one gem worthy of the attention: Cheoah, a small town that cuts an unassuming figure in comparison to its epic surroundings. With about 6,000 people calling Cheoah Township home, it's a perfect jumping-off point to the Great Smoky Mountains, the most visited national park in America. Its proximity to its eponymous river leaves plenty of opportunity for waterfalls, trails, and a whitewater playground for oar-based adrenaline rushes.
The town's roots date back to the Cherokee Nation's settlement of the area. Cheoah sat in the center of the tribe's land, while other settlements such as Tuskeegee, Talula, and Ustanali were within its orbit. The locales were part of a vast territory that stretched from Alabama to the Ohio River, covering 135,000 square miles of the continent. The town's unfortunate end came at the hands of the U.S. Army, which in 1838 forced the Cherokee out to Oklahoma along the Trail of Tears. A few Native Americans skipped the forced migration, lying low in the mountains.
Today, Robbinsville, a town with a Smoky Mountains backdrop, stands in Cheoah's stead. The descendants of the Cherokee who stayed behind can still be found among the Snowbird Community in Graham County. The diverse and aquatic paradise they left behind stands waiting for explorers and travelers who discover the town and its surrounding area.
Enjoy waterfalls, trails, and whitewater challenges
The town's namesake river sits at the heart of any visit. Especially for that wily band of lunatics who bump and bob down frothing rivers. The 20-mile river offers a varied whitewater experience with rapids in classes IV-V during one of its scheduled releases. A 9-mile section below Santeetlah Dam features two main sections, with a consistent gradient along the entire run. Considered a technical, difficult river to paddle, beginners should probably stay away. But not to worry — the same unruly rush of water can be enjoyed from a safe distance.
Yellow Creek Falls offers a picturesque cascade to enjoy from afar, located approximately 20 minutes from Cheoah. Feel free to take a dip at the base of the falls, though be careful — the waters can get chilly. You can also find Burgan Creek Falls in the area, a 65-foot fall near Robbinsville, with an accompanying hike that's equal parts relaxing and challenging. A smaller waterfall can be found at Bear Creek Falls, a 30-foot fall that's simultaneously breathtaking and also almost a cliché for the Great Smoky Mountains. Its picturesque looks don't stop kayakers from tumbling down its face, though. You can, fortunately, reach the waterfalls on foot.
The area's web of trails will help you get to these gorgeous vistas, while providing a bit of trekking fun along the way. Yellow Creek Falls' 0.7-mile trail offers the perfect respite in nature for those who want to conserve their energy. The more adventurous can head to Bear Creek Falls Trail, a longer trek that leads to its eponymous waterfall, resting a bit north of Robbinsville, about 30 minutes away. The route requires a bit of deft footwork at spots, with steep, narrow stretches. Be sure to bring some high-quality boots.
The logistics of visiting Cheoah
Those able to reach Cheoah by car definitely should. Its remote location makes all other means of transportation taxing. If you must fly in, the closest major transit hub, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, leaves you three hours away. Try to finagle a connecting flight to McGhee Tyson Airport, a smaller regional hub that's 65 miles away. While you're in town, take a trip to Bryson City, an immaculate Great Smokies gateway that's also home to the dam made famous by the movie "The Fugitive."
Robbinsville is your best option in the area for accommodations, offering plenty of places to rest, with variety to boot. Chain hotels and cottages can cost as little as $105 per night. Deluxe private digs, such as a riverside cabin, can cost around $800. If you're going for the whitewater rafting, be sure to coordinate around the Cheoah's scheduled releases, which Graham County posts online. While there's no wrong time to visit, the town's climate can get a bit muggy in the summer months. Try to stick to shoulder season.