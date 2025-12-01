North Carolina's Hidden Smoky Mountain Gem Is A Whitewater Playground With Waterfalls And Trails

Some of North Carolina's best destinations manage to escape the travel hype machine that consumes nearly every picturesque corner of the planet. Yet every word revealing a new destination also runs the risk of drowning it. Well, here's one gem worthy of the attention: Cheoah, a small town that cuts an unassuming figure in comparison to its epic surroundings. With about 6,000 people calling Cheoah Township home, it's a perfect jumping-off point to the Great Smoky Mountains, the most visited national park in America. Its proximity to its eponymous river leaves plenty of opportunity for waterfalls, trails, and a whitewater playground for oar-based adrenaline rushes.

The town's roots date back to the Cherokee Nation's settlement of the area. Cheoah sat in the center of the tribe's land, while other settlements such as Tuskeegee, Talula, and Ustanali were within its orbit. The locales were part of a vast territory that stretched from Alabama to the Ohio River, covering 135,000 square miles of the continent. The town's unfortunate end came at the hands of the U.S. Army, which in 1838 forced the Cherokee out to Oklahoma along the Trail of Tears. A few Native Americans skipped the forced migration, lying low in the mountains.

Today, Robbinsville, a town with a Smoky Mountains backdrop, stands in Cheoah's stead. The descendants of the Cherokee who stayed behind can still be found among the Snowbird Community in Graham County. The diverse and aquatic paradise they left behind stands waiting for explorers and travelers who discover the town and its surrounding area.