California's Tucked-Away Mountain Sanctuary Is A Scenic Wildlife Ranch Nurturing Indigenous Animals

Sometimes, visiting a zoo and seeing wild animals in man-made enclosures being goggled at by humans, big and small, can feel a bit icky. Wildlife sanctuaries, on the other hand, don't necessarily have this vibe. That seems to be the case with Wildhaven Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary in Cedar Glen, California, tucked into the scenic San Bernardino Mountains. The sanctuary makes it very clear on its website that it's not a zoo, and you can't just buy a ticket and get in line any day of the week.

Run by the not-for-profit San Bernardino Mountains Wildlife Society, the sanctuary wasn't created to entertain the public. Its primary focus is to rehabilitate and protect endangered and indigenous animals that are no longer able to live safely in the wild. If you're interested in learning about the ranch's wildlife preservation efforts and seeing the animals housed here, you'll typically need to make a reservation for a private tour or a special program on specific days. For many visitors, this makes Wildhaven Ranch stand out from a typical zoo. "We are so glad we visited Wildhaven Ranch," one visitor wrote on Tripadvisor. "It was great to see the eagles and bears and other animals up close and to hear from the well-qualified people caring for them."

Some sanctuaries, like The Grotto in Portland, are designed to be a serene garden with soft surroundings for peaceful reflection. Although Wildhaven Ranch isn't one of those, there's something spiritual about being close to wild animals in their natural habitats. Sure, they're enclosed behind chain-link fences, which may seem off-putting initially. But these enclosures protect them from would-be predators and are constructed around their natural mountain habitats, where they can recover and live. It's animals like Snickers, an orphaned black bear cub, who benefit most from living on the 35-acre ranch.