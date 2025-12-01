California's Tucked-Away Mountain Sanctuary Is A Scenic Wildlife Ranch Nurturing Indigenous Animals
Sometimes, visiting a zoo and seeing wild animals in man-made enclosures being goggled at by humans, big and small, can feel a bit icky. Wildlife sanctuaries, on the other hand, don't necessarily have this vibe. That seems to be the case with Wildhaven Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary in Cedar Glen, California, tucked into the scenic San Bernardino Mountains. The sanctuary makes it very clear on its website that it's not a zoo, and you can't just buy a ticket and get in line any day of the week.
Run by the not-for-profit San Bernardino Mountains Wildlife Society, the sanctuary wasn't created to entertain the public. Its primary focus is to rehabilitate and protect endangered and indigenous animals that are no longer able to live safely in the wild. If you're interested in learning about the ranch's wildlife preservation efforts and seeing the animals housed here, you'll typically need to make a reservation for a private tour or a special program on specific days. For many visitors, this makes Wildhaven Ranch stand out from a typical zoo. "We are so glad we visited Wildhaven Ranch," one visitor wrote on Tripadvisor. "It was great to see the eagles and bears and other animals up close and to hear from the well-qualified people caring for them."
Some sanctuaries, like The Grotto in Portland, are designed to be a serene garden with soft surroundings for peaceful reflection. Although Wildhaven Ranch isn't one of those, there's something spiritual about being close to wild animals in their natural habitats. Sure, they're enclosed behind chain-link fences, which may seem off-putting initially. But these enclosures protect them from would-be predators and are constructed around their natural mountain habitats, where they can recover and live. It's animals like Snickers, an orphaned black bear cub, who benefit most from living on the 35-acre ranch.
How to visit Wildhaven Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary
According to its official ticketing site, the most affordable way to visit the sanctuary and see its animals is during a scheduled event. Wildhaven Ranch hosts public programs most Saturdays and some Fridays throughout the year. The Paws N' Claws experience lets you get up close to bobcats, coyotes, foxes, raccoons, and other mammals. Wings N' Things showcases birds of prey and snakes, such as owls and eagles. Bear Watch, as you might imagine, is your chance to see the California black bears interacting with trainers. You can sometimes also pay extra to feed the bears treats with a special tool.
These three programs are designed to be educational, more so than entertaining, teaching visitors about the need for wildlife preservation and connection. As the sanctuary is non-profit and relies on donations and some volunteers to operate, proceeds from reservations go toward helping develop its facilities and animal preservation programs. At the time of writing, the experiences cost between $35 and $50 per person, with $25 charged for add-ons like feeding the black bears. A visit typically runs between 60 and 90 minutes. You can also book a private group tour for up to 10 people, where you can spend time with different animals and their handlers. These tours cost up to $1,000 ($500 minimum) and last around two hours.
Wildhaven Ranch is located in the San Bernardino Mountains around Lake Arrowhead, a picturesque lakeside village with luxurious stays and glorious trails. You can drive to the sanctuary in about 45 minutes from San Bernardino, which has an airport with flights from San Francisco and Provo. You could stay in Los Angeles, just under two hours' drive away, or check out Highland, California's wildly overlooked city just outside San Bernardino Airport, full of mountain views.