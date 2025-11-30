The 'Coolest Street' In America For 2025 Is A New York City 'Bargain Hunter's Paradise'

In a feature naming Orchard Street as one of the best of the Lower East Side, mobile tour guide Carpe City called the street the "commercial spine" of the neighborhood and a historic "bargain hunter's paradise." When the Lower East Side received an influx of immigrants in the 19th and early 20th centuries, Orchard Street became the epicenter of merchants to supply the newly surging population with food, clothes, and wares, as the Tenement Museum describes. Up until the 1930s, you'd see the street lined with pushcarts that vendors used as improvised market stalls. A combination of tightly knit merchants and vigilant haggling kept prices low for buyers from all over the city.

The reputation of Orchard Street's frugal spirit lingers today in thrift stores and family businesses that have their origins in the street's early tenement era — Moscot, for example, is an iconic eyewear store on Orchard Street that started with one man selling glasses from a pushcart in 1899. The street has some standout secondhand clothing stores. One Google reviewer praised the Orchard Street location of 2nd STREET Lower East Side: "Probably the best prices for 2nd street thrift stores. Very cheap and wide sunglasses selection too!" The Vintage Twin, another secondhand clothing store, also gets good reviews.

Of course, the street has become much more upscale than it used to be, with luxury stores and millionaire apartments sandwiching the vestiges of its discount legacy. But if you truly want to see Orchard Street as it might once have been — and enjoy a budget-friendly outdoor NYC activity — come on a Sunday, when it's closed to vehicular traffic, as restaurant seating spills out onto the street and it takes on the feel of a lively, open-air market.