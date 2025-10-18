The 14 Most Mouth-Watering New York Eateries You Didn't Know Are Owned By Celebrities, According To Reviews
Being a celebrity isn't just about acing film sets, concert stages, or sports arenas. In today's commercial world, such a status also means having the business acumen to diversify beyond the spotlight, and more and more A-listers are doing just that. From actors to musicians, some of the world's most beloved public figures have expanded their portfolios and tuned their creative frequencies into the food and hospitality scene in New York.
Needless to say, these spaces drip with originality that defines these artists — think cozy wine bars tucked away in Brooklyn, sleek lounges that glow under Art Deco lights, and humble cafes that do not betray their starry patronage. You may or may not spot celebrities at these New York gems, but what you'll definitely discover are joints with genuine popularity among visitors, who are invited to indulge in exquisite fares and experiences without being blinded by the VIP associations of the establishment. Here are some celebrity-owned New York eateries that are rated and reviewed highly by guests.
Locanda Verde (Robert De Niro)
Robert De Niro has played a foundational role in shaping not just Hollywood but also New York's food scene. One glittering fixture on his hospitality résumé is Locanda Verde, an Italian restaurant located within the Greenwich Hotel in Tribeca that he owns and which has become a neighborhood institution since its opening in 2009. And while De Niro's name is attached to the eatery, the Oscar winner was clear from the get-go that his fame would not be the pillar on which Locanda Verde rested.
"The food has to really stand on its own," he told New York magazine at the time, saying that most celebrity-backed restaurants ran the risk of being branded vanity projects. De Niro said, "You go to a hotel, and all of a sudden they're giving you Western-style stuff, and I say, 'I didn't come here for this. Where's the local stuff?'" There's none of that at Locanda Verde, where food is artfully designed by chef Andrew Carmellini, who has a knack for giving even the simplest of pastas and frittatas great character. It's no surprise that across thousands of reviews, Locanda Verde has maintained a steady 4.7 rating on OpenTable.
Joanne Trattoria (Lady Gaga)
The name of this eatery might ring a bell for Lady Gaga superfans who are familiar with her heritage, but for the uninitiated, Joanne Trattoria is a cozy Italian restaurant run by the "Poker Face" hitmaker's family. Named after her aunt and run by Gaga's parents, this lovely place in Manhattan's Upper West Side hardly feels attached to any celebrity pomp. It has an unpretentious vibe that makes guests feel like they are dining with family.
The trattoria's menu features several authentic hits, including spaghetti and meatballs, white truffle pasta, and chicken parmesan, with one Business Insider reviewer (who tried all these favorites) delivering the verdict that it was "the best Italian meal I've ever eaten in New York City." Though the rates here aren't exactly pocket-friendly, the dishes and top-class service deliver well above the price point. Beyond the food and wall art, Joanne Trattoria is in many ways a bold and bright extension of Lady Gaga herself, with its lively events calendar that features drag and cabaret shows all week.
Scarlet Lounge (Michael Imperioli)
As fans of classics like "The Sopranos" and "Goodfellas" will testify, Michael Imperioli knows how to command the screen every time he's on it. In 2023, he brought this same legendary presence to the bar world with Scarlet Lounge, a trendy cocktail lounge he opened with his interior designer wife, Victoria. Given the couple's combined skill for aesthetics, it was hardly surprising that Scarlet quickly gained renown for its stylish vibe.
Walking into Scarlet is like being transported into a dream sequence from the 1920s, the era from which it draws wide inspiration; think Prohibition-era mystique and vintage Art Deco glam. On Yelp, the bar holds a high 4.3 rating, with visitors consistently impressed by its small, intimate setting that fills up wonderfully with live music and delicious pours. People not big on drinking can enjoy Scarlet just as well, with the Imperiolis weaving this intention into their vision board for the bar. "They can participate in whatever that experience is to them, watching somebody make their cocktail and, be part of the same vibe," the actor told TimeOut in 2023.
The Polo Bar (Ralph Lauren)
The legacy of Ralph Lauren needs no introduction. As much as with his fashion, it comes through stylishly at The Polo Bar. Situated across from The St. Regis on 55th Street, this exclusive spot is the definition of a chic upscale New York eatery, hosting a luxurious club-like setting with dark wood, leather chairs, and equestrian touches that are signatures of the designer. According to one Tripadvisor reviewer's dreamy description of the place: "You get whisked inside by a thick, velvet curtain and enter a world of mirror, leather, and the perfect lighting."
Given the luxury behind the name, reservations can be tough to secure and even take weeks, giving The Polo Bar a members-only feel even though it's open to the public. Diners who do manage to score a spot here consistently describe the vibe as warm and welcoming rather than stuffy. The Dover sole, corned beef sandwich, and pigs in blankets are standout items on the menu, which, on the whole, promise generous portion sizes. Even so, many visitors are left questioning whether the unsurprisingly steep prices here truly justify the taste.
Mermaid Oyster Bar (Zach Braff)
"Scrubs" star Zach Braff took his longtime foodie passions and poured them into Mermaid Oyster Bar, the seafood haven he owns with his childhood friend and chef Laurence Edelman. After they took their project live in the early 2000s, it didn't take long for the eatery to gain popularity with locals and eventually grow into a New York-favorite haunt. Today, it has premium locations across busy New York neighborhoods like Times Square and Greenwich Village.
As the name suggests, Mermaid Oyster Bar is celebrated for its variety of oysters, but also seafood staples like clam chowder, calamari, crab cakes, and other fresh catches. The aim of the place is to replicate the kind of aesthetic that is definitive of New England fish shacks, with the website saying that it is "designed to evoke the feeling of being on a mini vacation in a small seaside village." And given the high 4.0+ ratings all their joints enjoy on forums like Tripadvisor, it's safe to say that visitors are glad to have found a little slice of the coast where they can escape the hustle of New York, if only for a few hours.
SPiN (Susan Sarandon)
Susan Sarandon co-founded SPiN in 2009, turning a simple game of ping-pong into a full-fledged social experience. In New York, the sports-slash-restaurant space has two locations in Flatiron and Midtown Manhattan, bringing together the brand's signature blend of games, food, and drinks under one roof. SPiN is fabulous for a casual outing with friends (you can book out tables by the hour) or even solo if you're keen on socializing with new people.
In keeping with the merry spirit of SPiN, the doors to this social club are open to just about anyone looking for a good time; you don't need to be an ace sportsperson to have a go at their Olympic-grade tables. As one Yelp reviewer wrote: "I've [been] here with friends who are good at table tennis, friends who are bad, dates who have never played before ... every time we've all enjoyed it." The club also hosts themed nights, tournaments, and special events, so it can be a good idea to check the calendar before you visit.
Laughing Man (Hugh Jackman)
Laughing Man, the Tribeca coffee shop co-founded by Hugh Jackman, has been a neighborhood favorite since its opening in 2011. It's not just the dazzling celebrity factor that keeps regulars returning to the cafe every day, but also the kind of warmth they serve here — besides the great coffee, of course. This mission is woven into the very name of the place, which dedicates itself to every customer, "because the spirit of laughing man lives wherever people come together in friendship, commonality and, most importantly, joy" (via the Laughing Man website).
The place came together after a trip Jackman took to Ethiopia, where he received unparalleled hospitality from coffee-growing farmers. At the "X-Men" star's cafe, each cup is inspired by that experience, and profits are returned to the community for social upliftment. Besides delivering philanthropically, Laughing Man apparently maintains a humble approach to its celebrity ownership and is fully integrated into the local culture. As one Google review mentioned: "The vibe is super chill, very 'downtown NYC' — think wood interiors, friendly staff, and regulars typing away on their laptops or catching up with friends."
Las' Lap (Michael B. Jordan)
On Manhattan's Lower East Side lies a swanky, dimly lit rum bar called Las' Lap that is co-owned by "Sinners" star Michael B. Jordan. Inspired by the flavors of his childhood — "Rum cakes are kind of traditional in my family, so my grandmother made a lot of homemade ones when I was growing up," he told W magazine — Las' Lap does a decent job of balancing nostalgia and innovation in the limited space. This place has a reputation for getting crowded rather quickly (and for good reason).
Las' Lap prides itself on being your friendly local neighborhood bar, where good music, great cocktails, and an even better vibe always flow. As co-owner Scott Robert Williams told Coveteur: "We wanted the homies to come here and have a good time. No stuffiness, no suits." Their jerk chicken, sweet chili wings, and variety of patties are popular nibbles and go well with the rum-based drinks that populate the menu. While it's not the most expensive bar experience around Manhattan, your pockets will thank you for visiting during happy hour.
The Four Horsemen (James Murphy)
With The Four Horsemen, LCD Soundsystem frontman James Murphy proved that he can capture hearts through hospitality just as well as with music. Since its opening in 2015, the beloved wine bar in Brooklyn has become a mecca for people seeking out exclusive natural wines and premium dining experiences. Awarding it a coveted star, the Michelin guide recommends trying the veal sweetbread skewers and chickpea crepes, featuring the place among the best brunch spots in New York City. People also love that the farm-to-table concept keeps the food menu rotational, so you're always in for a culinary surprise each time you visit.
The Four Horsemen has managed to ace the fine balance of a vibe that's both relaxed yet refined, with wood-paneled walls, soft lighting, and an aesthetic that feels effortlessly cool without ever tipping over into pretension. The wine list naturally steals the show, spanning hundreds of bottles and exotic selections that come all the way from France, Italy, and Greece. Visitors not proficient with this area of spirits need not worry, since the highly knowledgeable staff at The Four Horsemen is always ready to guide people toward their perfect drinks.
Nobu (Robert De Niro)
New York is home to the Nobu that started it all. In 1994, Robert De Niro joined hands with (or rather persuaded) chef Nobu Matsuhisa to bring his Japanese-Peruvian flavors to Tribeca, kicking off one of the world's most influential restaurant empires. Today, New York boasts two Nobu locations, one in Lower Manhattan and another on 57th Street, both of which deliver on the promise of the legendary food and service one can expect under this trademark. Signature dishes like miso-marinated black cod and yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño remain customer favorites, as they do at any Nobu joint anywhere in the world.
On Tripadvisor, both locations hold solid 4-star ratings across thousands of reviews, which rave about the Nobu experience from the first bite to the last. One Tripadvisor reviewer, who opted for the restaurant's iconic omakase (tasting menu), came out on the other side of the multi-course meal highly impressed. "Each course was more delicious and exotic than the last. An explosion of flavors." This world-class artistry comes at a price. Nobu is hardly cheap and you can expect to splurge up to $300, but food this good usually comes at a cost.
Ray's Hometown Bar (Justin Theroux and Nicholas Braun)
Ray's Hometown Bar is the sort of place that feels familiar the moment you walk in. Although it's run by Justin Theroux and Nicholas Braun, it has none of the flashy gloss that one might expect from a restaurant with Hollywood roots. But a simple, accessible hometown vibe was apparently baked into the first foundations of Ray's, which has expanded to two locations in New York and one in Miami since its founding in 2019.
"Whenever there's a space that people can genuinely feel like they can let their hair down and blow off steam, that's a good thing," Theroux told Vogue. "Bars, particularly ones like Ray's, are very low-fi." The interiors are old-school in the best way; think frame-laden wooden walls, leather seating, chequered flooring, neon lighting, and a pool table, of course. Everything from its classic beers to unfussy bar food carries the spirit of American comfort staples. If you're looking for a friendly bar-next-door that won't burn a hole in your pocket, this is it.
T-Squared Social (Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods)
Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods may seem like an unlikely duo, but in 2023, they bridged the divide of music and golf to open a sports bar called T-Squared Social. Located in Midtown Manhattan, the bar covers an impressive 22,000 square feet and brings buckets of fun — food, cocktails, entertainment, and gaming — together under one roof. There are duckpin bowling lanes, dart boards, and golf simulators. As one Google reviewer suggested: "All of the games are charged per hour, so it's best to go with a large group to split the cost."
Perhaps one of the biggest draws for sports lovers is the venue's 200-inch television, touted as the largest of its kind in New York City. The fare here also goes beyond your typical sports bar experience that leans into beers and bar bites, with the menu boasting a first-rate offering of everything from seafood to sandwiches and crafted cocktails. It's best to be forewarned about the noise levels here that can quickly overwhelm visitors who are looking for a quiet sit-down spot — T-Squared Social is anything but.
Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant (Chazz Palminteri)
Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant is equal parts old-school New York charm and heartfelt Italian hospitality. And if the name hasn't already given it away, it carries the stellar legacy of its owner and film icon Chazz Palminteri. Inspired by his Sicilian heritage and Bronx upbringing, this restaurant in Midtown Manhattan is a true tribute to the actor's life and times, right from the very beginning of his career in "A Bronx Tale." Its location near Broadway also makes it a popular stop for theater-goers wanting to pair a great show with even greater food.
The menu features cultural staples ranging from pastas to steaks, with guests especially enjoying the veal and tiramisu. Another high point consistently mentioned across reviews relates to the sizable portions they serve here, giving visitors a proper bang for their buck. Since its opening in 2015, the eatery has earned a legion of loyal customers who keep returning — such as one Tripadvisor reviewer who stops by every time they are in the city, for more than just the food. "Many restaurants provide excellent quality food in NYC, but not many make you feel like you're family."
Pebble Bar (Various)
Pebble Bar is as rooted in celebrity as a restaurant can be, backed by star-studded ownership that includes everyone from Pete Davidson to Justin Theroux, Nicholas Braun, and Jason Sudeikis. It is in many ways a continuation of the legacy left behind in the same spot by the iconic Hurley's, which had been a New York institution since the late 19th century and saw the comings and goings of creative geniuses from all walks of art, most notably "Saturday Night Live."
That distinction still holds, with the multi-storied space playing host to many VIP events and celebrity parties. However, despite its elite associations and exclusive address at the Rockefeller Center, the townhouse bar manages to keep an approachable vibe. There are separate floors for whatever mood you're in, whether it's a casual hangout over a couple of drinks or a full-blown dinner party. According to a Business Insider review, the staff at Pebble Bar deems their 500 Miles High and the Rawhide Margarita cocktails the best drinks on the menu, so don't miss them.
Methodology
In putting this list of celebrity-owned New York eateries together, our goal wasn't just to spotlight places that have star power attached to them. What we wanted was a clearer picture of whether these places actually deliver when it comes to food, quality, service, and the overall experience that sustains after the novelty of visiting a celebrity-owned place has worn off.
To do this, we explored a mix of first-hand diner reactions on user forums like Tripadvisor, Yelp, and Google Maps, along with reviews published by outlets like Business Insider, NBC News, and Vogue. This balance helped us see past the shine of celebrity branding that defines each of these places, to really try to get to the heart of how they fare among people.
What also stood out beyond the glamor factor was the exciting range of investments A-listers across movies and music have made in New York's food scene, from restaurants to bars and entertainment centers that can stand on their own merit among visitors who may or may not be aware of their celebrity associations. These places might not have as much history as some New York restaurants, but they are well worth a visit.