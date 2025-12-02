Denver's Upscale Neighborhood Transforms Into A Winter Wonderland With A Popup Bar And Vendors

Many Denver locals are familiar with the city's Christkindlmarket, a German-style holiday market that has taken place downtown every winter for more than 25 years. But in a vibrant city known as the "Street Art Capital of the Country," it's no surprise that modern alternatives are popping up on the scene. There's the Holiday Mercado at the Museo de las Americas, showcasing the talent of local creatives on December 1, and the brand-new Holiday BAZAAR in the Highlands, offering gifts by local makers, set for December 13. Already up and running is the Cherry Creek Holiday Market, a popular event that transforms an upscale neighborhood into a festive winter wonderland.

Running now through Christmas Eve, the sixth annual iteration of the market is open daily on Fillmore Plaza between 1st and 2nd Avenues in Cherry Creek North. The open-air market, cheerfully decorated and illuminated for the season, features dozens of stands representing local designers and artisans. Unique gifts for sale run the gamut from handcrafted Turkish towels and sustainably sourced alpaca mittens to smokeless campfire-style candles and whimsical handmade jewelry.

Apart from shopping, the Cherry Creek Holiday Market's top attraction is the Mistletoe Lounge. Framed by twinkling white lights and sheltered from the elements in a light-filled two-story space, the lively pop-up bar specializes in holiday-themed cocktails and mocktails. The Denver Post named it in its 2023 list of the best pop-up bars serving up Christmas spirits, and Axios Denver just included it on a round-up of Denver's coolest holiday pop-up bars. Another spot that made the cut is Miracle Denver, a Christmas cocktail pop-up bar beneath the city's historic Union Station, which is also home to a world-class hotel and award-winning restaurants.