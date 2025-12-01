North Of Seattle Is A Lovely Small City With One Of America's Greatest Street Art Archives

Street art has had an amazing time this century. Once a criminalized subculture demonized by art's elite, it's now a popular metagenre that's spilled into the halls of prestigious museums and white-box galleries, with artists like Banksy and Shepard Fairey helping to popularize the form. But it still faces one obvious challenge: longevity. Being on exterior walls, the art can be exposed to rain, snow, or baking heat, as well as vandalism and even gentrification. So it's important to offer street art protection, which is exactly what John Carswell has done in Everett, Washington.

Everett, a small coastal city just outside Seattle that's known for its mountain views and irreverent charm, holds the world's largest archive of street art on canvas, called The DogTown Collection. Carswell, the creative force behind the operation, grew up around street artists in Southern California in the 1980s, when the art form was still finding its feet. He realized that street art was empowering, virtuosic, and a vehicle for change. But it was also ephemeral, with authorities quickly painting over the graffiti. Starting in the '90s, he began a project to recreate the works of street art legends on canvas, preserving them for posterity. Today, art enthusiasts visiting Everett benefit from his decades of dedication.

Located in a gallery in the APEX Everett building as part of the American Graffiti & Urban Art Conservation Project (AMGRAF), The DogTown Collection exhibits works from five decades. It features graffiti pioneers, including Cornbread and Under the Influence, and artists taking the form in new directions, like Black Light King. Carswell is also focused on celebrating artists on the fringes of public consciousness. As he told Made in Shoreditch Magazine, "I needed the guys [who] built the art form that history was about to forget."