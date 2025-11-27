5 Best Black Friday Luggage And Accessory Deals You Should Snag Before Your Next Vacation

Over 40% off select colors for Black Friday, this Samsonite Freeform 2-Piece Luggage Set in sky blue is currently available for $196.34 (down from $349.88) on Amazon. This set includes two rolling suitcases with dual spinner wheels. With one slightly larger than the other, you could use one suitcase as a carry-on and check the other, or use one at a time for different-length trips. The luggage pieces in this set are both hard-shell suitcases, made from "scratch-resistant polypropylene."

Prices vary based on which color you choose, and the luggage set is available in 10 colors, including black, white, amethyst purple, light grey, mint green, navy, pink rose, powder blue, sky blue, and white/grey. The carry-on suitcase measures 23 inches by 15 inches by 10 inches, and it weighs 6.5 pounds. The larger, checked suitcase measures 31.1 inches by 20.9 inches by 13.8 inches, and it weighs 9.6 pounds. Inside each suitcase are dividers, elastic straps to hold your belongings down, and an organizational pouch.

On Amazon, this set has an average of 4.3 stars out of over 16,000 reviews at the time of writing. The reviews for these suitcases are overwhelmingly positive. Samsonite is a well-known brand, and many users report the suitcases are well-made and durable. One reviewer wrote after using Samsonite's suitcase that "the size is perfect for airline travel. It meets cabin requirements, and the extra interior space surprised me. The straps, divider, and little pouch kept everything neatly in place — no more rogue items sliding around like a tornado passed through my suitcase." If you don't need two new suitcases, Samsonite also has several other suitcases on sale for Black Friday.