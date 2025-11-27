5 Best Black Friday Luggage And Accessory Deals You Should Snag Before Your Next Vacation
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're an avid traveler, skip the fight for the flatscreen TV at Walmart this Black Friday and keep your eyes peeled for travel accessories instead. Not only is this a great time of year to get clothing and gear for your next trip, but you'll need some good-quality luggage to get it to your destination, too.
From bag scales to suitcases, organizational tools, and more, now is the time to stock up before the holiday travel season. If you plan to travel over Christmas or New Years, grab a new suitcase and some accessories while they are on sale instead of waiting. Here are the five best Black Friday luggage and accessory deals you can snag before your next vacation. And, if you're looking for a specific kind of suitcase, these are the best carry-on suitcases in 2025 for every kind of traveler, according to research.
Samsonite Freeform 2-Piece Luggage Set
Over 40% off select colors for Black Friday, this Samsonite Freeform 2-Piece Luggage Set in sky blue is currently available for $196.34 (down from $349.88) on Amazon. This set includes two rolling suitcases with dual spinner wheels. With one slightly larger than the other, you could use one suitcase as a carry-on and check the other, or use one at a time for different-length trips. The luggage pieces in this set are both hard-shell suitcases, made from "scratch-resistant polypropylene."
Prices vary based on which color you choose, and the luggage set is available in 10 colors, including black, white, amethyst purple, light grey, mint green, navy, pink rose, powder blue, sky blue, and white/grey. The carry-on suitcase measures 23 inches by 15 inches by 10 inches, and it weighs 6.5 pounds. The larger, checked suitcase measures 31.1 inches by 20.9 inches by 13.8 inches, and it weighs 9.6 pounds. Inside each suitcase are dividers, elastic straps to hold your belongings down, and an organizational pouch.
On Amazon, this set has an average of 4.3 stars out of over 16,000 reviews at the time of writing. The reviews for these suitcases are overwhelmingly positive. Samsonite is a well-known brand, and many users report the suitcases are well-made and durable. One reviewer wrote after using Samsonite's suitcase that "the size is perfect for airline travel. It meets cabin requirements, and the extra interior space surprised me. The straps, divider, and little pouch kept everything neatly in place — no more rogue items sliding around like a tornado passed through my suitcase." If you don't need two new suitcases, Samsonite also has several other suitcases on sale for Black Friday.
American Tourister Stratum 2.0 Expandable Hardside Suitcase
Another piece of rolling luggage, this product can work for both short and long trips, with the ability to expand to accommodate more items. The American Tourister Stratum 2.0 is a hard-shell suitcase that is expandable and has spinner ball wheels, allowing it to be pulled along easily in an airport or train station. Price varies by color on Amazon, with sets ranging from $78.10 to $115.59. Colors available for this suitcase include slate blue, jade green, purple haze, soft coral, jet black, and white. Measuring 28 inches long, it's recommended for a one- to three-day-long trip on Amazon; however, reviewers found that it had a much longer lifespan given its size. Currently, this suitcase in slate blue is on sale for $83.66 (down 44%).
On Amazon, this suitcase has an average rating of 4.5 stars out of over 2,000 reviews. Reviewers of the bag say that it is durable, surviving multiple long trips and time in checked baggage. As one of the brand's larger suitcases, reviewers stated that the bag had enough space for trips of up to two weeks long, making it versatile. One user said about this model: "2 trips from Germany to Hawaii with several stops along the way, this suitcase has held up great, I average about 25-30lbs of items. Wheels are strong even over the cobblestones of Europe."
Etronik Gym/Duffel Bag
Maybe you don't need a whole new suitcase. If you're looking for a weekend bag to take with you on a quick trip or even to the gym, this Etronik bag is on sale for Black Friday and is very affordable for a small duffel bag. On Amazon, this bag comes in two different sizes. The medium bag in beige is on sale for $19.99, and the large is on sale for $32.99 at the time of writing.
Both bags include a USB port, so you can charge your phone while traveling with your own portable charger, and there is a separate zippered bag for any wet items or items that could leak. The medium bag measures 18 inches by 8.7 inches by 13.5 inches. The large bag measures 20.5 inches by 8.8 inches by 15.7 inches. This multi-purpose duffel bag includes a shoulder strap and handles.
Those who have bought the bag generally have good things to say about it, noting in particular that it's of good quality and spacious for a weekend bag. It currently has an overall 4.6 star rating with over 12,000 reviews on Amazon. One reviewer said the bag can hold about two to three outfits, but this will depend on what you want to carry and where you're going. Another buyer said about the bag, "So many pockets to fit things in. The design is great and the straps are very comfortable, while in the airport I'll often take the small flap on the bag and put it over my suitcase handle."
Travel Inspira Luggage Scale
This accessory could come in handy when you're packing for a trip — especially if you don't want to be surprised with extra fees at the airport. For travelers who tend to overpack, this could save you money (and it's a good way to figure out if you really need those extra 15 pairs of underwear in your suitcase).
The Travel Inspira Luggage Scale is a portable, digital, hanging baggage scale. It's the number 1 best-selling item among luggage scales on Amazon with 4.7 stars out of over 4,000 reviews at time of writing. This little device will tell you if your bag or suitcase is over the airline's weight limit for checked baggage. If it is, you'll have time to remove some items or move them around between bags at home before the airline fines you for the extra weight. Air travel is expensive enough nowadays. For only $7.80 (40% off) on Amazon, this product can help you avoid unexpected extra costs when traveling.
The luggage scale has a capacity of up to 110 pounds and comes in multiple colors. The scale comes with a battery already installed, so you're able to use it as soon as it's delivered. And if you find your suitcase is over the airline's limit, try one simple trick that just might get your overweight luggage under the limit in a flash.
Bagsmart Toiletry Travel Bag with Hanging Hook
Lastly, for under $20, this This BAGSMART travel toiletry bag is on sale for Black Friday. When traveling, in addition to a suitcase or duffel, you need a separate toiletry bag. In hotels (and particularly hostels, if you're a budget traveler), it's helpful to have a toiletry bag that can be hung in a small space. The BAGSMART travel toiletry bag comes in two sizes, has a hanging hook, and unfolds to reveal four different compartments. At the time of writing, this product is listed at $14.99 for a medium bag (34% off) and $18.04 for a large bag (22% off) on Amazon.
Folded, the medium bag measures 10.8 inches by 3.5 inches by 7.9 inches, and the large bag measures 12.6 inches by 4.3 inches by 9.1 inches. When unfolded, while the larger bag is bigger, both have four zippered compartments made of waterproof plastic, plus one exterior pocket. Easy to travel with, this bag can work for short or long trips — or even visits to the gym. The toiletry travel bag comes in 12 different colors/patterns, so you can pick one that matches your new suitcase. This is a great way to organize your toiletries while traveling and keep them consolidated in one place. With 4.8 stars and over 60,000 reviews, it's clear that consumers like this product.
Methodology
There are a lot of travel-related Black Friday deals out there, and among them, a lot of reduced-price luggage options and accessories. In order to come up with this list, we considered the types of luggage that one may be looking for and made sure to have some variation in the products recommended (i.e., suitcases versus weekend bags versus other necessary luggage accessories). Among each category, we looked for the best bang for your buck. Of the sales going on, these picks offer good price reductions for the type of items presented.
In addition, we considered positive reviews when compiling this list to make sure these items were generally well-liked by consumers. All these items currently have over 4 star ratings. Now that you've got luggage taken care of, skip Black Friday and Cyber Monday and book your vacation on Travel Tuesday.