This Breathtaking East Coast Destination Has More Ski Resorts Than Any Other American State
This U.S. state is recognized for its iconic landmarks and glamorous city skylines, but during powder season, it's also a winter wonderland. New York is home to the Big Apple, but when you head upstate, you find its appeal includes far more than one of the world's most popular concrete jungles. The state boasts the most ski resorts in the country, even beating out Colorado, which is known to have the best skiing in the nation. From Gore Mountain, the largest ski resort in the Adirondacks, to Belleayre Mountain, which some call "New York's Best Ski Resort," the Empire State features 52 winter retreats peppered throughout its miles of mountainside.
Each year, millions of people head to New York City to see Times Square and the Statue of Liberty, but if you're willing to replace your walking boots for skis, you can experience a whole other side to the popular tourist state. There are over 360 miles of slopes with more than 230 ski lifts to take you straight to the top of the mountains. Heavy snowfall in places like the Catskill Mountains and the Tug Hill Plateau, where averages reach 200 inches a year, makes the state an excellent destination for skiers of every skill level.
The best ski resorts in New York
Whether you need to ski the bunny hill or if you're able to zip down a black diamond like a pro, New York's mountains have something for you. Some of the public's favorites include Ellicottville (an adventurous small town near Buffalo), Whiteface Mountain, and the previously mentioned Gore Mountain. Ellicottville provides a well-rounded winter wonderland escape, though there's more to it than just ski slopes, including wineries and more than 15 festivals for visitors' enjoyment. It's the perfect place to ski in the morning, visit a winery in the afternoon, and cozy up by the fire with hot cocoa at night.
Whiteface Mountain is famous for hosting the 1980 Winter Olympic ski events. If you want to practice like a champion, you can visit the Lake Placid Legacy Sites where it took place. Of course, some of these trails are best suited for those who are up for a bit of a challenge, but there are also plenty of intermediate and beginner-friendly routes as well.
With over a dozen ski lifts and nearly 110 skiing trails, Gore Mountain in the Adirondacks provides a wide range of options to choose from. So, if Olympic-style shredding isn't up your alley, Gore Mountain might be more your style. When you're surrounded by the fresh mountain powder upstate, taking in the region's awe-inspiring alpine trees and dramatic mountain views, you may never want to crawl back to the city that never sleeps.