This Breathtaking East Coast Destination Has More Ski Resorts Than Any Other American State

Whether you need to ski the bunny hill or if you're able to zip down a black diamond like a pro, New York's mountains have something for you. Some of the public's favorites include Ellicottville (an adventurous small town near Buffalo), Whiteface Mountain, and the previously mentioned Gore Mountain. Ellicottville provides a well-rounded winter wonderland escape, though there's more to it than just ski slopes, including wineries and more than 15 festivals for visitors' enjoyment. It's the perfect place to ski in the morning, visit a winery in the afternoon, and cozy up by the fire with hot cocoa at night.

Whiteface Mountain is famous for hosting the 1980 Winter Olympic ski events. If you want to practice like a champion, you can visit the Lake Placid Legacy Sites where it took place. Of course, some of these trails are best suited for those who are up for a bit of a challenge, but there are also plenty of intermediate and beginner-friendly routes as well.

With over a dozen ski lifts and nearly 110 skiing trails, Gore Mountain in the Adirondacks provides a wide range of options to choose from. So, if Olympic-style shredding isn't up your alley, Gore Mountain might be more your style. When you're surrounded by the fresh mountain powder upstate, taking in the region's awe-inspiring alpine trees and dramatic mountain views, you may never want to crawl back to the city that never sleeps.